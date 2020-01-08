Register
09:14 GMT +308 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Battle Creek, Michigan, U.S., December 18, 2019

    Ricky and Trump Deserve and Award!

    © REUTERS / LEAH MILLIS
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/107776/86/1077768660.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202001081077973380-ricky-and-trump-deserve-and-award/

    What a great start to 2020 with Trump showing Iran, in no uncertain terms, that he means business, and Ricky Gervais slapping down the ‘woke’ hypocrites of Hollywood.

    Now all we need is for Priti Patel to get a real grip on the abuse of student visas and change the law so that we can deport monsters like serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga back to Indonesia.

    Trump was absolutely correct in sending a drone to Iraq to vaporise desperado Soleimani. If this had been carried out by Barrack Obama years ago the usual suspects in the woke and lefty community would have been praising him as a defender of freedom, democracy and liberty.

    As Trump has been saying for months this was ‘the worst deal in history.’

    But of course, Obama is a saint in the eyes of the lefty ‘woke’ brigade including the stinking hypocrites of Hollywood.

    Who’s Got Talent?

    It was clear that they were lining up at the Golden Globes to get up and make their little ill-informed attacks on Trump as they made their victory speeches. These people and much of the Mainstream Media have an absolute visceral hatred of Trump and also despise the people who voted for him.

    Ricky Gervais, like a verbal laser-guided drone, vaporised this nonsense by simply saying in his opening monologue, “So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything. You know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent, and your God and f**k off.”

    What a shame Ricky didn’t address the shambles of the Labour party and give them a similar message.

    It was so predictable that Comrade Corbyn would condemn Trump’s actions.

    I thought we had disposed with him on December 12 and he was going to spend more time on his allotment with the other vegetables?

    But now he is back, grandstanding and writing a letter to Boris asking whether he supported Trump and then bleating all over the airwaves and TV that he hadn’t got a response? Well I presume, Jezza that is because Boris filed your missive in the ‘six-inch squares toilet roll emergency folder’ in the bathroom.

    The Labour party are engaged in what can hardly be described as political beauty contest to find their next leader, a kind of a Simon Cowell version of “Labour’s got no talent”.

    Collateral Damage

    Corbyn is still leading the attack from the front with Emily Thornberry demanding that Boris should have come home from Mustique. Have they never been to the Caribbean? I have, in fact I have even stayed in Mustique, but that’s another story, and I can assure you that they do have phones.

    Boris deserved a holiday after the year he has had and I want him to relax. I like the fact that, unlike the headless chickens of Labour, he can have another can of Red Stripe or a rum punch and leave his Cabinet and Generals to deal with the situation.

    Don’t hold your breath but perhaps we are beginning to see the emergence of grown up government?

    However, unfortunately, we still do not have a grown-up broadcast media.

    In fact, in a rush to condemn Trump and Boris they are acting in a more biased and childlike manner every single hour of their 24-hour news cycle.

    After their defeats on Brexit and in the General election they switched over to the Australian bush fires and were desperate to place all the blame on Global warming. As this narrative was running out of steam, along comes Donald’s drone and another lazy blunt weapon to attack the leader of the free world and again I stress anyone who dared to vote for or support Trump. In this attack, of course, Boris on his sun lounger was collateral damage.

    But Donald has balls of steel and it looks as if, just by staying on the beach, so has Boris.

    “Disproportionate” Reaction?

    Despite the squeals of the BBC and Sly News we are not on the verge of World War Three as Iran has been so weakened by the sanctions that Trump has massively tightened on them they cannot afford a war.

    Plus, don’t believe the fake news that everyone in Iran is happy with the present murderous woman-hating regime.

    The US also has powerful allies in the region in the form of Saudi Arabia and the technological and military power of Israel.

    In short, Iran is too weak to start a war which is why Trump is correct to respond to their pathetic mass demonstrations and shouts of ‘death to America’ by warning them if just one American is attacked by them that he will react ‘disproportionally.’

    At last the USA has a strong leader and that is a great thing because when America has a weak president the world is a lot more dangerous.

    I remind you again of ‘Saint Obama’ and his reign of appeasement.

    Donald is also correct to threaten Iraq with massive sanctions if they try and throw US troops out of the country and make them abandon their airbases there.

    Again, Obama is largely responsible for the chaos and probable civil war that could erupt in Iraq. Soleimani and his militias have infiltrated political parties in Iraq and almost turned it into a vassal state and this has been possible because of the way that Obama suddenly announced a date for US troops leaving the country and effectively wiped out the surge that had ended the war. He put up the white flag after we had won?

    Who’s in Charge?

    Of course, Obama was playing to the liberal ‘woke’ crowds again. How ironic that he and his family now have a massive deal with Netflix? Also, how ironic that their production company is called Higher Ground? As this morally corrupt ‘woke’ community, personified by Hollywood, always think they can take the higher moral ground and are so much more intelligent and progressive than us, the people, the masses, the plebs.

    That is why Ricky’s best line was “you say you're woke but the companies you work for are in China — unbelievable. Apple, Amazon, Disney. If ISIS started a streaming service you'd call your agent, wouldn't you?”

    Today the uber-liberal ‘woke’ media are attacking Ricky and calling his monologue lazy and right-wing?

    Gervais has answered this nonsense in his own inimitable way tweeting, ‘How the f**k can teasing huge corporations, and the richest, most privileged people in the world be considered right-wing?’

    Donald is in charge. Boris is in charge and now we need Boris to ignore the ‘woke’ idiots and change the law so that the foul mass rapist can be sent back to Indonesia.

    No doubt the usual suspects will bleat about his human rights and the fact that he might be executed but Boris must show that his first duty is the protection of his citizens and not the rights of serial sexual predators.

    It is good to see that our leaders are fully waking up to the dangers of the ‘woke’ community and, just as in Shakespeare, it is only the fool who ever really tells the truth.

    Let’s leave the last word to Ricky, ‘Remember, they’re just jokes. We’re all gonna die soon & there’s no sequel.’

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    ‘I’m Not Allowing This’: Trans-Person Jessica Yaniv Set to Defend Canada From Ricky Gervais
    Ricky Gervais 'Had a Blast', Pokes Fun at Hollywood Celebrities During Golden Globes Monologue
    Jordan Peterson Weighs in on 'Impossible' Jessica Yaniv Controversy After Ricky Gervais Joke
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Children have fun on a skating rink in Moscow, 1976
    Gadget-Free Childhood: How Children Spent Winter Holidays in the Soviet Union
    Draft Deniers
    Daft Draft
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse