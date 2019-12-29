Register
08:32 GMT +329 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, left, talks with deputy leader Tom Watson during the start of the party's annual conference in Liverpool, England

    Tom Watson Is Guilty of Disloyalty and Betrayal – You Let Us Down Tom

    © AP Photo / Stefan Rousseau
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107685/76/1076857661.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201912291077891695-tom-watson-is-guilty-of-disloyalty-and-betrayal--you-let-us-down-tom/

    It is surely one of life’s inalienable truisms that it is always much better to have an enemy who slaps you in the face than a friend who stabs you in the back.

    It is that pearl of wisdom which occupied my mind as I read Tom Watson’s excruciating first public interview since dramatically standing down from Parliament and resigning as the Deputy leader of the Labour Party.

    “Does the Labour party in its current form actually want power? The ultimate betrayal of working-class people is not to take power when you can, and if you are a party that believes in power through elections, then that requires pragmatism, prioritisation, compromise and collaboration.”

    Those words from Watson are shrill, shoddy and senseless in the context of a man who is more single-handedly responsible for the internal strife and divisions which so significantly wounded Corbyn’s authority among some voters, particularly the older layers more susceptible to the billionaire mainstream media narrative because it tends to be the source for their information and news compared to the younger generation who are increasingly more savvy and tuned in to the toxic and distorted nature of the mainstream outlets (among 18-39 year olds Corbyn won hands down).

    Disloyalty is both Shameful and Corrosive

    Tom Watson was as disloyal a Deputy Leader as you could imagine. His role in the eventual defeat of Corbyn is shameful and although he probably doesn’t realise it, the interview he gave actually condemns him wholesale as the weak, scheming hypocrite he was. Against all the odds Corbyn won the Labour Party leadership election in 2015 with a ringing endorsement from a renewed and reinvigorated membership that climbed by several hundred thousand. It was a victory for a socialist in a party which had long lost and abandoned its socialist soul. A new era in Labour politics was about to begin, and Watson was Corbyn’s elected Deputy from whom you could expect nothing but loyalty.

    Personally I remember being over-joyed when they both won those positions of leadership. I knew Jeremy since the mass campaign of civil disobedience against the hated poll tax. We met in 1989 when I addressed the Campaign Group of left wing Labour MPs to seek their support for the campaign that was already underway in Scotland and was about to explode onto the scene in England and Wales in March 1990. He joined the likes of Tony Benn, Terry Fields, Dave Nellist, Pat Wall and others in enthusiastically supporting our mass non-payment campaign despite its illegal nature. ‘Better to break the law than break the poor’ was the philosophy that guided them to support us.

    Meeting and Befriending Tom Watson

    I didn’t meet Tom Watson until more recently. If you read the excellent book he co-authored with the investigative journalist Martin Hickman, ‘DIAL M FOR MURDOCH’ (Penguin: 2012), you will see my name crop up on several occasions and in a significant fashion. Tom Watson had become interested in the News International phone hacking story which was circulating in media circles for several years but reached fever pitch around 2010. His private Parliamentary secretary at the time was the very capable Karie Murphy from Glasgow. She had earned her labour movement stripes during years of organising health workers in Glasgow to fight for improved working conditions within the underfunded health service. She was a Scottish Labour Party stalwart so not an obvious ally of mine as my socialist party at the time was occupying the socialist ground Labour used to stand on.

    However Karie Murphy’s Scottish roots meant she had an awareness of my epic battle against the News of the World who had printed defamatory lies about me in 2004 which led to a mammoth libel trial in front of an Edinburgh High Court jury which saw me emerge victorious. Using their immense power and influence in Scotland to lean on the judiciary, police and politicians News of the World were able to ensure a ridiculous, costly and unprecedented perjury enquiry ensued which quite remarkably targeted me and my family instead of the News of the World and their witnesses.

    My Role in Exposing Phone Hacking Scandal Recognised by Watson

    Evidence given at the remarkable trial that followed in 2010 assisted Tom Watson’s interest in exposing the illegal phone hacking activities at the News of the World. Watson travelled to Glasgow in early March 2012 to address a public event promoting his book. I was invited to attend but couldn’t as I was subject to a Home Detention Curfew (HDC) tag having been sentenced to a three year jail term in January 2011. I couldn’t leave my home after 7pm in the evening for a six month period.

    On that Friday night Tom Watson travelled to meet me at my home after his book launch. We had been writing to each other during my period of incarceration and he wanted to thank me in person for all my work in helping to expose the criminality at the heart of the Murdoch News of the World and Sun Empire. He had one of those letters printed in full on pages 181-182 of his book. I remember being anxious about our meeting. Watson was a Junior Minister under Blair in the Ministry of Defence. He was then a Minister under Gordon Brown briefly and a Shadow Minister under Ed Miliband. He didn’t have a political pedigree that I approved of. Apart from our mutual distaste for Murdoch’s newspapers polluting journalism with criminality, lies and grotesque distortions of the truth what else did we have in common?

    Despite my misgivings the meeting went well and Tom was very amicable and glowing in his praise for me in standing up to the bullies in the News of the World. ‘You may have gone to prison but that newspaper has now been shamed into closure and your conviction is completely unsafe’ Tom told me that night. He made me promise to come and visit him in Parliament as he assured me more revelations about the News of the World and Murdoch would be revealed. Later in 2012 when my HDC restriction expired I travelled to London to meet with the lawyers dealing with my own phone hacking case.

    After all the denials under oath by several News of the World editors, journalists and executives the evidence was eventually released that I and several members of my family had indeed been illegally subjected to phone hacks on numerous occasions. They were forced to pay me and close members of my family compensatory awards but we would have preferred an actual court case. The vagaries of the law in civil cases prevented that from happening.

    Lost in a Desert of Pragmatism

    While in London Tom Watson insisted I visit him in Westminster and have lunch together. Again Tom was enthusiastically kind in his tributes to me over the News of the World and other political battles. I challenged him on his previous support for Blair and Brown in Labour governments which embarked on illegal wars, abolished free education and introduced draconian welfare cuts. His response to me was philosophical and memorable. He said he had lost his way in politics for many years because he had lost sight of what had initially sparked his involvement which was a thirst to change the world for the better inspired by his upbringing by socialist and communist parents. He repeated one statement over and over:

    “I was politically lost Tommy. Lost in a desert of pragmatism where power was for power’s sake and nothing else. It was empty. Devoid of purpose.”

    That was in 2012. I watched and listened to Tom Watson’s deliberations thereafter and considered him a friend. We shared some more calls and emails and his role in exposing the hypocritical criminality at the heart of Murdoch’s newspapers and other tabloids was exemplary. When he won the Deputy Leadership contest alongside Jeremy Corbyn in 2015 I cheered. Now he could pursue political power with a purpose in an oasis of socialist hope and vision freed from his desert of pragmatism.

    My hopes and expectations were dashed with a vengeance. I have watched, read and witnessed nothing short of betrayal and disloyalty from Watson. His role as Deputy Leader has been shameful and shameless in its disregard for the basic tenets of friendship and loyalty. On issue after issue, TV appearance after TV appearance Watson used his powerful and influential role not to support Corbyn, unite the party or promote the democratically decided programme of his party but to undermine Corbyn and his socialist policies at every turn.

    Collaborate With Your Friends Not the Enemy

    Tom Watson spoke of the need for “collaboration” during his interview but sadly his collaboration was with the enemy, not his party and twice elected leader.

    All the publicity about this Watson interview predictably concentrates on his comments about the apparent “brutality” within the Corbyn regime and how Tom felt isolated. That serves the pathetic and distorted narrative being pushed by a mainstream media desperate to bring down not just Corbyn but more importantly the socialist ideas and policies Corbyn represented.

    Talk of a “disastrous result” and a “deplorable leader” is all manufactured and billionaire media refined pish. Corbyn’s votes total was actually remarkable in the face of the incredible barriers he faced.

    The relentless media diatribe of invective and toxic vitriol designed to portray Corbyn as variously a “terrorist sympathiser”, a “traitor”, “unpatriotic”, a “spy”, incompetent, and a bungling but also racist and “untrustworthy” individual was without precedent and constitutes the worst hatchet job in history. The baseless and outrageous “anti-Semite” accusation just ran and ran and ran without a morsel of evidence. The credibility Watson and others gave to those accusations is a badge of immortal shame.

    Corbyn’s Legacy is One of Success Not Failure

    Watson and scores of Labour MPs did all they could to aid the mainstream mauling of Jeremy Corbyn before, during and now after the December election. Yet Corbyn’s legacy is not one of embarrassing failure but respectable and credible performance in the face of insurmountable odds. Even sources not friendly to Corbyn or his political project have to honestly admit he has left the Labour party in better shape than Blair, Miliband, Kinnock or Brown did.

    The cold undistorted facts show Corbyn has been one of Labour’s most successful leaders but don’t expect to read that in any mainstream biased analysis.

    Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen near his home in London, Britain, December 14, 2019
    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Britain's Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn is seen near his home in London, Britain, December 14, 2019

    Tom Watson’s interview should be hogging TV and newspaper coverage for different reasons to those currently promoted. His first time admission to what he did in 2016 during the second Labour leadership election in the space of 12 months shows you all you need to know about Watson’s role:

    “My role is to unify the party, hold things together and make it work in difficult times… I ask Watson if it’s true that he voted for Owen Smith in the subsequent leadership challenge. Watson seems taken aback, and stutters to an answer. “Erm, I never said who I voted for. Nor did I endorse any candidate.” Another pause. “I did vote for Owen, but I’ve never said it publicly before”.

    By his own words Tom should stand condemned as a disloyal, deceitful and destructive lieutenant. Jeremy Corbyn won a landslide leadership election victory in September 2015. His 59% support was the largest mandate won by any leader. However the disloyal band of Blairites within the party could never accept that democratically expressed will of the membership. They did all they could to undermine him and eventually engineered another leadership election within 12 months of his initial victory. What did his Deputy Leader do in the midst of this battle? Fight hard for his elected leader? Did he hell! He voted for his opponent. Secretly. Cowardly. Deceitfully. Yet, Corbyn didn’t just win again, he won with an even larger majority of the votes, almost 62%.

    Tom Watson, if you had any honour at that moment you would have resigned. You voted against your boss. You backed his opponent. Yet you stayed in post for another three years continuing to undermine him, sow division and spread disgraceful slurs about him. I’m sorry to say it, Tom but you should be ashamed of yourself. The following words are appropriate for you:

    “The saddest thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    UK election, Jeremy Corbyn, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse