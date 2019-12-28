Register
08:11 GMT +328 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Baseball bat

    For Fox Sake Get a Grip

    © CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105985/58/1059855821.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201912281077886547-for-fox-sake-get-a-grip/

    I don’t get what all this fuss is about, over Jolyon Maugham killing a fox.

    Let’s be clear, despite years of brainwashing by Basil Brush and Johnny Morris on Animal Magic, a fox is basically a rat with a bushy tail and if the fox was caught in Jolyon’s chicken wire he was well within his rights to despatch it.

    However of course this EU lickspittle loves the attention and could not resist bragging about it on Twitter, tweeting at 8 am on Boxing Day,” Already this morning I have killed a fox with a baseball bat. How's your day going?"

    He later revealed that he bashed ‘Basil’ whilst wearing his wife’s green silk kimono at the time. There is no need for an investigation into the Fox killing but he should be arrested for crimes against fashion.

    “Woke” Maugham though ended up more ensnared in his own PC world than the blooming fox. He ended up reporting himself to the RSPCA after he received the inevitable backlash form the ill-informed ‘woke’ Twitter ‘witch-burning mob.’

    This is the man who of course has spent the last few years trying to keep us all ensnared in the EU with his Good Law project which mounted loads of time-wasting legal challenges to reverse our democratic decision to leave.

    I guess there are a fair few people who see the likes of Maugham as a pest too and wouldn’t mind taking a metaphorical baseball bat to his head as these Remainiacs just do not know when to stop even when the game is clearly over for them.

    But the ‘baseball bat’ needs to come out for many other pests and threats to us.

    So here is my half serious hit list

    1. Stormzy with his faux Union Jack stab vest and his constant claims of racism and shouts of “Fu*k you” to Boris. This man has taken homophobic and misogynist lyrics to a new high and is not really the kind of person I want going in to schools or reading the bible on BBC 1 at the end of Christmas Day.

    Singer Stormzy performs on the third day of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm
    © AP Photo / Joel C Ryan
    Singer Stormzy performs on the third day of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm

    However, he has become the liberal establishment’s favourite ‘rebel without a pause’ and we are meant to take his hysterical pronouncements seriously?!

    Now he is being aided and abetted by that world-renowned political musician, no not Bono, but Harry Styles. Harry, the boy plucked from obscurity by Simon Cowell and placed in a manufactured boy band, is now channelling his inner Stormzy to shout abuse at our democratically elected leader too. Give over son and grow up.

    2. The BBC doesn’t just need a baseball taken to it, it needs a huge bloody axe. The news reporting on Brexit and Boris has been completely biased and a national disgrace.

    People leave the BBC building, in the corporation's West London headquarters (File)
    © AFP 2019 / CARL DE SOUZA
    People leave the BBC building, in the corporation's West London headquarters (File)

    What they served up over Christmas on the entertainment front was abysmal and a dog’s dinner. Sitcom after sitcom, and I use the term very loosely, had obviously been overseen by the new Politically Correct and triggered ‘Lord Chamberlains’ who removed any form of possible offence from the script and as a by-product the shows were unfunny. How I yearned for Del Boy.

    They tried to re-heat an old hit in Gavin And Stacey and are now bragging it got over 11 million viewers, no bloody wonder as the advertising for it has been wall to wall. But even that show got a bashing on Twitter for not cutting the word ‘faggot’ from the Pogues, Fairy Tale of New York.

    Have people not got anything better to do on Christmas day than complain about one word in a classic song from years ago? Well, clearly not as they must have been watching the BBC update effing and blinding Christmas Carol. No doubt Jeremy and Miranda in the BBC PC censorship office thought they could improve on Dickens by throwing in a few black characters and a couple of fu*ks.

    3. When Boris gets back he needs to take a bat to this whole ‘woke’ culture that is seriously threatening freedom of speech. Look, we have enough laws in place and if someone breaks the law by being sexist, racist or misogynist let’s use that to reprimand them but let’s stop re-writing our language to suit the latest ‘identity politics’ lobby group.

    How can JK Rowling be accused of being a transphobe or a TERF (whatever that is?) just for supporting a woman who believes that you cannot change the biological sex you are born with. For the record, I agree with JK and the woman who got sacked for stating the blooming obvious but that does not mean I am anti-trans or a bigot. It is rather what was somewhat quaintly, called until this madness took over, a point of view.

    4. Boris needs smash to smithereens the George Osborne vanity project of HS2. It's too late and a ridiculous waste of money and I am sure that all of those stranded at stations on Christmas Eve would rather just have more capacity on our existing lines.

    5. It is not a baseball bat but a shovel that Boris needs to sort out immigration crisis. We too need to build a ‘wall’ and get a grip on immigration both legal and illegal. He is beginning to lay the foundations for this in his Queens’ speech but the arrival of more illegals in the Channel and at Dover proves that the problem is still nowhere nearly solved. Sometime you do need a sledgehammer to crack a nut and that is why we need to televise the deportations and send out the clear message that the UK is no longer a soft touch.

    6. Let’s wield the baseball bat at the leeching lawyers in the Human Rights business who are making millions from representing those who have not only expressed a hatred of Britain but have also killed Britons.

    7. Let’s knock for six all these Polys that have become Universities. Let’s drastically cut down how many kids go to University and pick up huge debts along with their Mickey Mouse degrees. Let’s instead really fund apprenticeships in the trades and promote them to our young people as a real alternative.

    8. Let’s have a bit more of the stick and a hell lot less of the carrot when it comes to dealing with Climate Extinction whenever they feel it is justified to halt our capital cities and stop the law-abiding majority from going about their business.

    9. Boris needs to weed out the political activists in all of our major public services starting with the Police and National health service. In our schools we need real teachers not lefty snowflake preachers.

    10. Boris needs to ‘beat’ some sense into the useless London Mayor and make Khan and Dick of the Yard get a grip of the knife and gun crime in our capital. If they cannot do this, they need to be sacked or moved aside and we need people with a backbone to take back control of our streets.

    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (File)
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (File)

    Boris needs to come back from his well-deserved holiday with his bat swinging and ready for action. For too many years we as a country have been punching below our weight and lacking in confidence and as a consequence getting knocked all around the park. Now we need to be on the front foot and attacking and proving that this is a great country every time we are challenged.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Sadiq Khan, Boris Johnson, Stormzy, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tourists in Christmas costumes on a beach in Sydney
    This Week in Pictures: 21-27 December
    Festivus Festivities
    Festivus for the Left of Us
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse