Register
17:09 GMT +321 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Armed Police arrest the Homeless

    Homelessness and Grotesque Wealth Cheek by Jowl – The UK’s Ugly Reality

    © CC BY 2.0 / DAVID HOLT / Armed Police arrest the Homeless
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn4.img.sputniknews.com/images/106051/85/1060518515.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201912211077703002-homelessness-and-grotesque-wealth-cheek-by-jowl--the-uks-ugly-reality/

    The grotesque inequalities which scar UK society were brought into sharp focus for me yesterday and jolted me into writing about a subject which has concerned me for many years.

    While surfing the internet for news stories I came across a Social Bite advert encouraging folk to buy a homeless person a Christmas dinner for £5. It is a very laudable project as are the hundreds of other schemes and organisations who work damn hard and give up valuable time and effort to try and alleviate a 21st Century shame which is rising numbers of homeless children, adults and rough sleepers reduced to sleeping on the streets or shifting from refuge to hostel in search of stability amidst plenty.

    Homelessness Is a Disgrace in the Rich UK

    The UK is one of the richest societies on the planet yet according to the widely respected housing charity, Shelter, 280,000 homeless people will be rough sleeping, or living in temporary housing and hostels in England on Christmas Day – about one in every 200 of the total population https://england.shelter.org.uk/. London is the homeless capital of the UK but all major cities in England and in each of the constituent nations have their share of the problem. If the political will existed it is a problem which could be solved in months not years. A holistic and joined up approach which involved real term investment in new house building, drug and addiction care and targeted long term support packages with dedicated staff and personal budgeting and income maximising programmes could all but eradicate the homelessness and rough sleeping scar which shames us as a society.

    Make no mistake each of us are potential victims of homelessness. A job loss, a relationship breakdown, a drug, alcohol or gambling addiction, a bereavement crisis, a loss of physical or mental health. Any one or a combination of those problems could strike any of us and begin a spiral into anxiety, despair, desperation and lead to homelessness or rough sleeping. The sage advice never to judge anyone until you have walked a few miles in their shoes is a guiding life principle particularly applicable in relation to homeless families and rough sleeping citizens.

    Do What You Can To Support Those Supporting the Homeless

    If you can support Shelter or any of the other valiant organisations and charities working with and for the homeless and rough sleepers please do so. I have good friends with huge hearts who run vital organisations like Loaves and Fishes to help feed and clothe the homeless while Scotland’s Winter Project has recently been established to provide hot food to rough sleepers directly in Glasgow and West Central Scotland during the difficult hours of 10pm to 3am. All initiatives and efforts by those with a social conscience and desire to help fellow human beings and children are worthy of support. The various Christmas toy appeals are also laudable and the one run by Spirit Aid merits a mention.

    One Boss Paid Obscene Wage of £323 Million

    However here is the rub. The Social Bite appeal I mentioned above was wedged into an article which appeared on The London Economic, a digital newspaper, regarding the annual wage packet of the co-founder of the betting company Bet365. The co-founder of that company, Denise Coates, awarded herself an obscene salary of £277 million and a bonus payment from dividends of another £45 million. One individual, a 52 year old woman who devised the online betting platform to fill a gap in the market in 2000, paid herself £323 million in the financial year 1st April 2018 to 31st March 2019.

    She was already Britain’s highest paid boss in 2017-18 when she paid herself a basic salary of £220 million but while most workers struggle for a few hundred pounds more each year Ms Coates increased her annual remuneration by £57 million. I don’t care how hard she works, how clever she is or how much her company donates to charity I find such a salary reward to be hideous. This is not a personal attack on her. She may be a very nice person. However neither she nor any other boss is worth £323 million a year. It is simply repulsive in a society with 14 million in poverty, 9 million workers officially low paid and 280,000 homeless citizens that we are paying bosses consistently several hundred millions a year. The fact the article in question had the Social Bite advert inserted in-between simply underlined the ugly and deeply distorted society we live in.

    Is Boss of Bet365 Really Worth 8,500 Nurses?

    I looked up nursing salaries. The information was instructive:

    • Fully qualified nurses start on salaries of £24,214 rising to £30,112 on Band 5 of the NHS Agenda for Change pay rates. Salaries in London attract a high-cost area supplement.
    • With experience, in positions such as nurse team leader on Band 6, salaries progress to £30,401 to £37,267.
    • At more senior levels such as nurse advanced, modern matron and nurse consultant (Bands 7 to 8c), salaries range from £37,570 to £72,597.

    A fully trained long term Band 6 nurse earns less than £38,000 per annum but the boss of a gambling company which specialises in enticing ordinary folk to risk what little money they have in a hopeless pursuit of riches earns the equivalent of 8,500 nurses. Those dedicated to caring for others and working under considerable stress and strain in our underfunded and hard pressed NHS earn a pittance for their labour compared to fat cat bosses like Ms Coates. I find that fact unedifying.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Homelessness in England Increased by 9%, New Report Says
    Tags:
    Homelessness, society, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Miss Guadeloupe Clemence Botino performs on stage during the Miss France 2020 beauty contest in Marseille, on 14 December 2019. Botino has been crowned Miss France 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 14 - 20 December
    Donny’s Inferno
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse