Register
16:09 GMT +319 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and his wife Laura Alvarez pose outside a polling station during the general election in London, Britain, December 12, 2019

    ‘It Never Happened!’ Why Corbyn and Labour's Great 2017 is Being Airbrushed out of History

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107755/22/1077552229.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201912191077629622-it-never-happened-why-corbyn-and-labours-great-2017-is-being-airbrushed-out-of-history/

    The dominant ‘centrist’ narrative following Labour’s crushing election defeat last Thursday is that the party was simply ‘unelectable’ under the ‘extremist’ Jeremy Corbyn. Yet just two years ago, Labour, under the very same Jeremy Corbyn, saw its biggest rise in popularity since World War Two and was EIGHT points clear of the Tories in the polls.

    ‘It never happened. Nothing ever happened. Even while it was happening it wasn’t happening. It didn’t matter. It was of no interest’.

    The late Harold Pinter uttered the above words in his video-taped 2005 Nobel Prize acceptance speech, apropos of the non-reporting of US war crimes. You could say they apply too to the 2017 General Election in Britain and the terrific performance of Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party. 

    Despite being under relentless attack from pro-war ‘Bitterites’ within the PLP and their allies in the media since the day he became leader in September 2015, Corbyn came close to pulling off a famous victory in June 2017.  Labour’s share of the vote increased from 30.4% under Ed Miliband in 2015, to 40%, representing its biggest increase in vote share since 1945. It was calculated that Corbyn was just 2,227 votes away from a chance of becoming Prime Minister.

    How embarrassing it all was those who predicted an electoral Armageddon for Labour- as nearly all ‘centrist’ pundits did.

    A voter arrives at a polling station in London, Britain June 8, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    UK General Election: The People Defy the Gatekeepers

    In the months that followed Labour’s popularity increased still further. Exactly two years ago this month, it was reported that their lead over the Conservatives had risen to EIGHT points.

    In December 2017 they were polling 45%, easily enough to give them a Parliamentary majority.

    Yet reading the Establishment pundits and Blairite commentators tweeting away since last Friday, it’s as if  2017 never happened. Like US war crimes, Labour’s strong showing under Corbyn only two years ago has been airbrushed out of history. Many were cheerfully retweeting a prediction made in 2015 by the right-wing former Labour MP, now the Tory government’s new Anti-Semitism ‘Tsar’, Lord John Mann, that Corbyn’s candidacy showed Labour’s desire never to win again.. Others, including a presenter of BBC’s Newsnight, were hailing Maurice Glasman, a ‘Blue Labour’ peer, as some kind of Nostradamus for writing in 2016 that "In three or four years time we are likely to be faced with a defeat comparable to 1931. Labour is no longer an object of affection for the working-class... The scale of loss (will be) colossal."

    Yet just a year later Labour experienced it’s best result- in terms of an increase in the share of the vote- since 1945!  2017 shows us that the ‘Labour’s heavy defeat under Corbyn was inevitable’  line is baloney- which is why what happened that year is now being expunged from the record.  

    Since last Friday we have been gas-lighted by those who want us to believe that the public will never vote for policies to the left of Blairism. Yet polls show that the policies put forward by Labour on re-nationalisation were popular. A You Gov poll earlier this month showed that support for renationalising the railways and the water companies had actually risen by six percent since 2017, to 64% and 63% respectively.

    The number one reason Corbyn and his party lost the 2019 general election was not the ‘unelectability’ of the leader himself or the advocacy of a genuinely mixed economy, such as the type which operated perfectly well in the UK from the 1940s to the 1970s, but because of the shift on Brexit. In 2017 Labour made a net gain of 30 seats. Its manifesto expressly stated: ‘Labour accepts the referendum result’.

    In 2019, Labour promised to rerun the 2016 referendum, with an option to ‘Remain’. They lost 54 seats in England, 51 of which were pro-Leave.

    It was Labour’s pivot towards a 2nd referendum policy- pushed on the leadership by ‘centrists’ who had predicted a disaster in 2017-which unquestionably did the damage. Just two years ago this Christmas Labour were perfectly poised to win the next election, whenever it came. But fatally, they allowed themselves to be seen as Brexit blockers- and new kid on the block Boris Johnson was able to present himself as the candidate who would ‘Get Brexit Done’.

    It’s true too that the smear campaigns against Labour were ratcheted up still further in the period 2018-19 and Corbyn failed to push back against them. But Corbyn gave his enemies the greatest Christmas gift of all by agreeing, albeit reluctantly, to a second referendum.

    It was that which enabled those who called 2017 so  wrong to pose in December 2019 as great sages. ‘The public will never vote for left-wing polices. They’ll never vote for ‘anti-war’ leaders’, they tell us now. What humbug.

    The tragedy of Corbyn is that he lost not by being too socialist, but by moving towards the elite Blairite ‘centre’ on Europe. The populist antiestablishment radical of 2017 became the pro-status quo, let’s give ‘Remain and staying in the neoliberal EU another chance’ candidate of 2019. His unique selling-point was gone and he paid the electoral penalty in Labour‘s working-class heartlands. And the pro-war Establishment now is confining 2017 to the dustbin of history, in case anyone considers just how close Labour and Corbyn came to upsetting the apple cart.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    What the American Left Can Learn From Corbyn's Loss in the UK
    Tags:
    polls, Tories, Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    From Don Quixote's Kitri to Cleopatra: Figure Skating Prodigy Alina Zagitova's Many Roles
    The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ ethics have been brought into question following the revelation of a former investment manager-turned-whistleblower’s statement to the IRS which alleged the church funneled money into an investment account rather than its intended purpose.
    More Money, Mormon Problems
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse