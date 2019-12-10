Register
08:30 GMT +310 December 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Thursday’s Election Is Crucial – Only the Heartless or Brainless Can Vote Tory

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls/Pool
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/107750/50/1077505001.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201912101077528371-thursdays-election-is-crucial--only-the-heartless-or-brainless-can-vote-tory/

    This Thursday’s General Election should be a foregone conclusion. The Tories and their dishonourable, disreputable and despicable leader, Boris Johnson, should be electorally annihilated.

    The Conservatives deserve to be electorally humiliated. Their record in government over the last nine years, a government Boris Johnson served in and supported with gusto and without hesitation, is lamentable and shameful. They took a conscious political decision to punish ordinary workers, disabled citizens, welfare recipients, and public sector workers in particular to pay for the financial mistakes, greed and crimes of the bankers, stockbrokers and city spivs who crashed and burned the economy in 2008. Austerity was not an economic policy but a cruel, cold and callous political scheme.

    Boris Johnson Has Been At the Core of Government for Four Years

    Without a shred of evidence he recently attempted to evade responsibility for the last nine years of Tory cuts and austerity which have devastated the NHS, the education system, the justice system, local government and housing provision by suggesting he had opposed the cuts in office behind closed doors. Every political colleague at the time refutes that claim and an examination of his speeches and articles from 2010 to 2015 before he actually joined the government as a Minister shows he was a cheerleader for the cuts not an opponent and backed every single austerity measure once elected to Parliament in 2015.

    No wonder Johnson tries to deny the social and political crimes, for they are indeed grave and heinous but the blood of the 130,000 premature deaths resulting from gestapo-like ‘fit for work’ tests, benefit sanctions and the introduction of the universally discredited Universal Credit system is on his hands. He backed the cuts all the way. 

    Johnson and His Tory Chums Have Slashed Spending on Public Services

    Once inflation is taken into account, the Resolution Foundation think tank calculates that day-to-day departmental spending fell by £32bn between 2010-11 and 2017-18, from £334bn to £302bn.

    Figures released last year by the House of Commons Library revealed that £37bn was on course to be sliced off the welfare budget by 2021, a 25% reduction in real terms since 2010.

    You simply can’t slash welfare spending by a massive 25% and not create massive despair, anguish and pain amongst the millions reliant on support due to poverty, disability and/or mental health problems. Johnson voted to cut welfare support to the disabled and cancer sufferers but reduce corporation taxes on companies like Amazon, Google and Walmart.

    Tory Bedroom Tax is illegal and Discriminatory

    The millions who were subjected to humiliating means tests to qualify for housing benefit support to prevent them becoming homeless were targeted by the disgusting bedroom tax which sought to impose penalties on poor families who dared to allow their children to have their own bedrooms. Regardless of the derogatory effects on social development and the ability to cope with homework children in poor families were either forced to share bedrooms or see the meagre incomes of their parents further reduced.

    Poor disabled citizens requiring an extra room for essential equipment like dialysis machines or for carers to stay over to deliver care were financially punished in the name of austerity. Apparently ‘we were all in it together’ but that was a barefaced and deliberate lie. Johnson’s millionaire chums and their Yellow Tory poodles in the Lib Dems introduced the bedroom tax for the poor and vulnerable but tax cuts for millionaires. So disgraceful was the bedroom tax that it has now been ruled both ‘unlawful’ and ‘discriminatory’.

    Johnson’s Party Have Butchered the NHS

    Johnson and his gang of right wing reactionaries are responsible for the worst performing NHS in history. Their polices of capping public sector wages, allowing tuition fees to rise to an average of £9,000 a year and abolishing the student nurse bursary has produced a critical staffing crisis including over 40,000 nursing vacancies. Four year old Jack Williment was forced to sleep on a hospital floor on folded jackets as no beds were available to receive the suspected pneumonia sufferer at Leeds Teaching Hospital days ago. He needed oxygen and medical attention but as no beds were available he spent four and half hours on the floor and a further five hours on a trolley before a bed could be made ready to admit him. His mother Sarah was a regular Tory voter but after the traumatic experience suffered by her son has vowed to switch her allegiance to Labour on Thursday to save the NHS.

    Since 2010 Tory cuts have resulted in the loss of 15,000 hospital beds while the number of patients forced to lie on trolleys awaiting treatment has risen by 1000%. Some citizens have died on trolleys in overcrowded and woefully underfunded hospitals.

    Johnson’s pledge to spend more on the NHS if elected is empty and worthless. The Tories have been in office for nine years and irresponsibly butchered the most prized asset across the UK. They simply cannot be trusted with the NHS. They have already awarded contracts worth £15 billion to private contractors in the last four years alone, and their record on selling gas, electricity, water, railways, telecoms, Royal Mail, steel, BP, Buses, British Airways and loads more formerly public assets teaches us that they are committed to privatisation of everything which can generate some profits for their rich backers in the stock markets.

    Tory Record on Schools and Homelessness Is Shameful

    Homelessness in a rich and developed society like the UK is shocking yet under the Tories it has rocketed and on cold December nights right now the number of rough sleepers has reached 9,000, a 24% rise in the last five years. A shameful problem has got progressively worse under nine years of the Tories.

    In schools teachers are compelled to buy essential teaching materials from their own resources or through fundraising, such is the crisis in funding. Analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies found that spending per pupil in England’s state schools fell by 8% in real terms between 2009-10 and 2017-18. Some teachers even have to provide food and toiletries due to the poverty affecting increasing numbers of pupils:

    “One in five teachers are spending their own money on classroom supplies, while nearly half say they buy food, clothes and even soap for poor pupils, according to a report charting the effects of austerity on schools”.

    Tory Economics Produces Obscene Inequality

    On the economy the myth is propagated that the Tories are the most competent and the only ones who can be trusted. Their hired liars in the press and media pedal lies and distortions every day about how well the economy is performing. When lower unemployment figures are lauded they don’t explain that millions of workers are in insecure, low paid, part time and zero hours contract jobs which promote poverty and despair, not prosperity and security. Over 14 million across the UK are now officially poor. Four million are children but nine million are workers in low paid jobs and that vast army of the ‘working poor’ is the fastest growing category of those classified as poor.

    While real wages have been frozen and real standards of living have been slashed the richest 1000 have amassed an extra £512 billion in personal wealth and according to a recent Equality Trust Report the six richest billionaires in the UK now have more personal wealth, £39.4 billion, than over thirteen million citizens. Let that sink in for a moment. The “remarkably successful” Tory economy has taken us to a place where 6 individuals have more wealth than 13.2 million others combined!

    That is not success - that is obscene. Millions struggle in poverty and the life chances of over four million children are seriously undermined while six billionaires control over £39 billion! Such statistics disgust me. I hope they disgust you also.

    Don’t Let the Billionaire Press and Media Fool You

    Logic should dictate that Johnson will be swept aside on Thursday night by a tide of concern for the future of the NHS, compassion for the treatment of the poorest and most vulnerable in society and anger at the corruption, lies and hypocrisy which pollutes the Tory party from top to bottom. All that stands in the way of Johnson and the Tories getting the electoral mauling they so richly deserve is the billionaire owned and controlled press and media which daily shields the Tories from the blame they deserve for the mess they have created in our schools, hospitals, justice system and housing sector. The billionaire owners of the likes of the Daily Mail, Sun, Telegraph, Talk Radio and others throw sand in the eyes of the public and turn black into white and lies into truth. The evidence shows Johnson is a racist, misogynist liar but the daily narrative is that a lifelong anti-racist in the shape of Jeremy Corbyn is actually an anti-Semite! George Orwell himself would be stunned by the brass neck of the media promoting such obvious lies.

    Corbyn states his unwillingness to push a nuclear button and kill millions of innocent men, women and children and destroy the planet we live on and he is condemned for being weak and feeble. Those willing to fund, promote and use such weapons are praised as strong and trustworthy rather than being exposed as the crazed lunatics and war criminals they are. Spending plans designed to raise millions out of poverty and radically improve the health and education services we all rely on are continually undermined as unaffordable by media promoted ‘experts’ but no one in the mainstream media bats an eye lid when £200 billion is set aside for a new generation of immoral nuclear missiles which have been declared illegal under international law. These monstrous bombs kill millions indiscriminately. That’s what makes them both illegal and immoral. Yet those defending them are the heroes according to the press and media.

    Show Courage and Intellect on Thursday

    I ask each and every one of you to display your personal courage and intellect. Show your families, friends and children that alongside your backbone you have the power of independent thought. Remember the Tory lickspittles in the mainstream press and media used to tell you George Michael was a dangerous pervert while Jimmy Saville was a man of honour deserving respect. The kind hearted and incredibly talented philanthropist was mocked and attacked while the child molesting paedo was promoted and knighted. Today those same newspapers and media outlets attack Jeremy Corbyn and Nicola Sturgeon while defending and promoting Boris Johnson. Don’t be conned. Don’t allow them or Johnson to take you for a mug. The billionaire press baron tax dodgers and Johnson have no interest in working people or public services. They are only interested in maintaining their obscene wealth and privileges.

    Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a head to head live Election Debate at the BBC TV studios
    © AP Photo / Jeff Overs
    Opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, left, and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during a head to head live Election Debate at the BBC TV studios

    On Thursday between the hours of 7am and 10pm the poor and powerless have power in their hands. The power to fundamentally change society. This election is no ordinary election. It is the most important in my lifetime. By voting SNP in Scotland and Corbyn’s Labour in England and Wales (save the 4 Plaid Cymru seats) ordinary people can effect extraordinary change. Ditching Brutal Boris is the most important thing you can do for the future of your family, the NHS, education, the homeless, the poor and the planet. You don’t have to agree with everything Corbyn or Sturgeon say or do but if you have an ounce of compassion for humanity in your body you must reject the Tories and their agenda of lies, division and discrimination.

    Progressive Parties Can Win – Vote for Them

    This election is wide open. The opinion polls are generally rigged to try and shape opinions, not reflect them. Millions of young people have consciously registered to vote. They have registered to vote for hope and change, not further despair and darkness. Labour can win enough seats in England and Wales to form a progressive post-election alliance with the SNP. That is a genuinely progressive and bright option but only if you use your vote. When Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz asked the Tin Man how he could possibly live without a heart he replied “Easy, I vote Conservative”.

    Don’t be a heartless Tin Man or Woman. Between now and Thursday do all you can to convince your neighbours, family, friends and workmates to reject the Tories wherever they live. Vote for the candidate most likely to beat the Tories. Vote with enthusiasm and purpose. Let the words of the sorely missed Tony Benn inspire you:

    “You need two flames burning in the human heart: the flame of anger against injustice and the flame of hope you can build a better world.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Nicola Sturgeon, SNP, austerity, National Health Service (NHS), Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, UK election, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Push it to the Limit: Southeast Asian Games Kick Off in Philippines
    Buckingham Bullies
    Buckingham Bullies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse