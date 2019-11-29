Register
14:04 GMT +329 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Budapest, Hungary

    Anyone for Goulash? Why We Need to Talk About Hungarian Communism

    CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn5.img.sputniknews.com/images/105524/01/1055240186.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201911291077422936-anyone-for-goulash-why-we-need-to-talk-about-hungarian-communism/

    The 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall has been marked by some very simplistic analysis and lots of sweeping generalisations about the ‘evils’ of communism. A new book, on everyday life in Hungary in the 1970s and 80s, provides some counter-balance to the dominant narrative.

    If I say the word ‘communism’ to you what are the first thoughts that spring to your mind? Gulags? Purges? Mass killings?

    All of that dreadful stuff did, of course, take place under governments calling themselves communist. But the idea that every communist government which existed was like Joseph Stalin’s or Mao Zedong’s is simply not true. As with pro-‘capitalist’ governments, there was a wide variation, but it’s only the very worst examples we hear about.

    ‘The most tolerant and least tyrannical regime in Eastern Europe from the 1960s to the 1980s’, was, according to the British Marxist historian Eric Hobsbawm, Hungary’s, under the dynamic and progressive leadership of Janos Kadar.

    That assessment is backed up by my wife Zsuzsanna’s newly published book ‘Goulash and Solidarity’, a Memoir of growing up in Hungary under Kadar’s ‘Goulash communism’ in the 1970s and 80s.

    Book cover
    © Photo : Z.Clark
    Book cover

    What exactly was Goulash communism? As my wife explains in the Preface, it got its name from the national dish of Hungary. ‘Goulash is not a stew as many believe, but a delicious beef soup made with lots of different ingredients: beef, carrots, potatoes, turnips and paprika, etc.. Goulash communism was a type of communism that, like the soup, involved lots of different ingredients. It was a real mixture of things’, she writes.

    The earlier Hungarian communist government of Matyas Rakosi, a staunch disciple of Stalin, was repressive and unpopular but in his speech to the 1961 Party Congress, Kadar declared ‘whoever is not against us is for us’, thereby turning Stalin’s old dictum on its head. There followed a period of gradual liberalisation. As the historian Zsuzsa L. Nagy noted ‘the new policy… not only led to an improvement of the political atmosphere, but also renewal in economic, intellectual and cultural life’.

    In 1968, the year of my wife’s birth, the ‘New Economic Mechanism’ sought to combine the best elements of a communist economy (strong state sector, five-year plans, subsidies to reduce the prices of essential items), with the best elements of a market economy. Private enterprise was permitted, on a small scale and the interaction of supply and demand was allowed to determine the prices of non-essentials.

    Hungary was known as ‘the happiest barracks in the camp’ in the late 1960s/1970s and for good reason. Living standards improved quite markedly, and arts and culture were heavily subsidised by the state and affordable for all.

    There was full employment and workers could take cheap vacations with their families at the extensive network of trade union, company and co-operative holiday centres. The firms which existed at this time were paternalistic and looked after their employees very well. Subsidised canteens were the norm. My wife’s parents both worked at Hungaroton, the state-owned record factory in Dorog. ‘The friendly relationship between the director and the workers of the Hungaroton factory was also shared on special trips around the country or going to a thermal spa, organised by the company itself. These, as my mother remembers, were always cheerful and fantastic occasions’, Zsuzsanna writes.

    Goulash communism made everyone feel involved. As she explains in chapters 4-7, my wife’s school days were packed with fun and excitement. There was a real sense of ‘Together for each other’, her school’s Pioneer motto. There was no intergenerational conflict. Pioneers helped old people with their housework their shopping and with carrying coal in and out from the cellar. There were so many extra-curricular activities available.
    Christmas(Zsuszanna -right, with sister Juli)
    © Photo : Z.Clark
    Christmas(Zsuszanna -right, with sister Juli)

    It was a far cry to the situation in so-called ‘advanced’ capitalist countries today, where young people are provided with no guidance, no activities and often drift into nihilistic and violent gang culture. Hungarian Culture Minister Gyorgy Aczel, who is cited in the book, warned of this happening back in the 1970s.

    Of course, Goulash communism had a down side, like any other system, and my wife goes into the negative aspects too in the book. However she concludes that taken as a whole, the positives of ‘Goulash communism’ outweighed the negatives.

    What is extraordinary is that ’Goulash communism’ and the other milder forms of communism which also existed in countries such as Yugoslavia, has been airbrushed out of history. It’s as if the only communism were are supposed to remember was the ultra-hardline variety which existed under Stalin and Mao. Yet back in the 1970s and 80s, Hungarian communism received plenty of plaudits in the west. Even that diehard Cold War warrior Margaret Thatcher who visited Hungary in 1984 acknowledged that Kadar ‘seemed to be regarded with some respect, even affection by many Hungarians, because he was credited with avoiding a repeat of the events of 1956, while allowing a gradual process of reform to continue’.

    Consider too this glowing reference from the American guide book ‘Let’s Go: Budget Guide to Europe 1987': ‘Hungary is perhaps the perfect place to begin a tour of Eastern Europe. The government welcomes tourists, and tries to spare them the bureaucratic hassles and restrictions encountered in other socialist countries…Under the strong Communist Party leader Janos Kadar, Hungary has developed a uniquely progressive brand of socialism, the vitality of which is immediately apparent to the visitor’.

    Two years later though, it was all over. Which begs the question: why if ‘Goulash communism’ was so good, did it not survive? My wife attempts to answer that in her book, and her conclusions may surprise readers. It certainly goes against the dominant western narrative that the system fell because of mass opposition from the Hungarian people.

    Thirty years on, with the failures of the current neoliberal economic model all too apparent, we need to have a proper grown-up debate about communism and acknowledge that at certain times and in certain places, it did produce humane, progressive societies which delivered more benefits to the majority of the population than modern turbo-capitalism has. Reading about everyday life in the ‘Goulash communist’ Hungary of the 1970s and 80s is a good place to start.

    Goulash and Solidarity, A Memoir of life behind the ‘Iron Curtain’, by Zsuzsanna Clark (ISBN: 9781839450709 is available here.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    history, ideology, communism, Hungary
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Bolivian wrestler Blanca Perez, aka Katy The Beautiful, a member of the Fighting Cholitas, fights with a male wrestler at Sharks of the Ring wrestling club in El Alto, Bolivia, on November 24, 2019.
    In Petticoat and Hat: The Art of Cholita Wrestling
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse