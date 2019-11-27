Register
07:18 GMT +327 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the Theatre Royal in London, Britain, November 24, 2019.

    For the Many BUT Not the Jew?

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images//107739/44/1077394489.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/201911271077412762-for-the-many-but-not-the-jew/

    Religion and politics should never mix. I never listen to what religious leaders have to say about politics and am sick to the back teeth of dog collared Archbishops preaching on the TV or radio. They should stick to their pulpits and concern themselves with their ever decreasing and dwindling number of parishioners.

    When I want a sermon from the Archbishop of Canterbury I will ask BUT when the Chief Rabbi spoke today and in such harsh terms about Jeremy Corbyn I think we all have to sit up and listen.

    His accusation that Corbyn is not fit for the highest office in the land is an unprecedented attack and is bang on the money. He has now been backed by the Archbishop Of Canterbury too.

    The truth is that judging by his obvious evasion of an apology for the instances of anti-Semitic behaviour within the Labour Party, listed by Andrew Neil to his face on BBC One tonight, Corbyn has not taken the issue seriously and you have to ask why?

    Labour peer, Lord Dub, defending Corbyn today said that the Chief Rabbi had gone too far and that Corbyn would be personally upset at the accusation.

    I hope he is upset, but more importantly I hope he now does something.

    Later, on Sky News Lord Dub said that perhaps the Labour party had been “a bit slow at dealing with anti-Semitism.”

    A bit slow?! I’ve seen snails move faster.

    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, makes a speech as his party restarts its election campaign after the cross party suspension that followed the Manchester Arena attack, in London, May 26, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour party, makes a speech as his party restarts its election campaign after the cross party suspension that followed the Manchester Arena attack, in London, May 26, 2017.

    Shooting the Messenger

    First, we had the smearing of anyone who dared to raise their head over the parapet and then we had the report from Shami Chakrabarti that should have been sponsored by a paint shop as it was such a whitewash.

    If I was surprised by Lord Dub trying to defend the indefensible, I was completely flabbergasted when Labour supplied Naz Shah MP as their next spokesperson on the subject.

    She is Shadow Minister of State for Women and Equalities but is perhaps best-known for her anti-Semitic posts that even Corbyn said were “offensive and unacceptable.” She was suspended form the party for a couple of months for these comments but never thrown out.

    You may remember this is the same ‘honourable member’ and ‘women’s champion’ who retweeted a tweet which said “Those abused girls in Rotherham and elsewhere just need to shut their mouths. For the good of diversity."

    When foul Winnie Mandela died, you may also recall Shah paid tribute by tweeting an image incorporating Mandela's quote: "Together, hand in hand, with our matches and our necklaces we shall liberate this country." Of course, the necklaces they refer to are car tyres which were placed around opponents’ necks and set alight. I bet you can’t wait for Corbyn to win and this woman to be in charge of equality and women’s rights!

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the weekly question time debate in Parliament in London, 4 September 2019, in this screen grab taken from a video.
    Parliament TV/Reuters
    UK’s Corbyn Vows Labour Government Won't Tolerate Anti-Semitism in Response to Chief Rabbi Outburst
    Anyhow, she came on Sky news and spewed out some mealy-mouthed words about equality and putting their house in order. Isn’t that Corbyn has meant to have been doing for the past four years?

    She didn’t convince me and I doubt whether she even convinced herself. But she did convince me that there are plenty more of ilk within the fetid ranks of Labour.

    You only have to take a peek at the foul cesspool of Twitter to see what many Labour activists and Momentum Morons really think as they started to attack the chief Rabbi as being in the pocket of Israel rather than address his serious allegations. A clear case of shooting the messenger.

    Orwellian Nightmare

    It was also deliciously ironic that this row has blown up when Corbyn was about to start his attack on our history and our colonial past. The Momentum Marxist extremists may hate Jews but they sure as hell hate our country even more.

    Corbyn was going to say, as he launched Labour’s race and faith manifesto, that children should be taught about colonialism and the role of the British Empire as part of the national curriculum.

    He also wants to create an ‘emancipation educational trust’ “to ensure historical injustice, colonialism and the role of the British Empire is taught in the national curriculum”.

    The trust would also address the legacy of slavery and teach about how it “interrupted a rich and powerful black history”. Really?!

    In other words, another sack cloth and ashes, horse hair shirt exercise, where our kids are brainwashed into thinking everything about the Empire was wrong and that we should be ashamed of our history.

    I’m all for kids being taught about history in the round and of course that must include the horror of slavery and colonial excesses, but you know and I know that is not what will be taught.

    No, it will be another excuse to run our country down like the idiots who want to pull down the statues or Nelson’s column because he once spoke to a slaver. It will be the same form of teaching that tells kids that the Israeli Palestinian crisis is all the fault of the Israelis and forgets to mention that Israel is the only democracy in the region.

    We’ve had an example of this type of thought police thinking only this week when Eamonn Holmes was given a rebuke by Ofcom and ITV for using the term, ‘uppity’, to describe Meghan Markle’s actions at Wimbledon.

    One person, yes ONE person, complained saying that the term “uppity” is racist when applied to a black person.

    Well, I looked the adjective up and just as I thought it means someone who thinks they are more important than they are and behaves in an arrogant way. In simple terms, someone who is a bit up themselves or acting above their station.

    Well, forgive me, is this not what a lot of people think about Harry and Meghan at the moment with their stinking hypocrisy and lectures on global warming delivered from a private jet?!

    Isn’t it a bit uppity to refuse to spend Christmas with the Queen?

    A bit uppity to refuse to release pictures of your son to the public who effectively pay you and paid millions to refurbish your house?

    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, Monday Nov. 27, 2017

    Oh but of course silly me, I am forgetting, well, in fact, I never knew and doubt whether the majority of the population knew, including Eamonn, that the term ‘Uppity’ was used in 1952 to describe new black car workers in the States as uppity Niggers”.

    Now of course in that context it is racist but according to the language Nazis who flooded on to Twitter the term must never be used or applied to any person of colour ever. This is complete and abject nonsense.

    Our language is a living language and what matters is not the actual words but the intent surely?

    But no, ITV have bent to these zealots or rather this one complainant and have banned the word for ever.

    However, the one complainer is still not satisfied, she wants a full apology from Eamonn, do they make horse hair shirts in his size?

    This is an Orwellian nightmare and will only get worse if Corbyn wins with his mantra of ‘For the many but not the Jew.’ Have I got that soundbite right?

    Language will be controlled and there will be a chilling effect on free speech whilst real racism is ignored and even tolerated. Just like Orwell predicted, Labour want to rewrite history because remember, “who controls the past controls the future.”

    It is not only Jews who have to fear the election of Corbyn. I agree with Chief Rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis that "the very soul of our nation is at stake."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Young Voter Registrations Surge As Stormzy Announces Support for Jeremy Corbyn
    UK Election: Jeremy Corbyn Re-Tweets, Then Deletes, a Very NSFW Meme to Boost Voter Turnout
    Jeremy Corbyn May Jeopardise UK National Security if 'Handed Keys to No 10', Ex-MI6 Chief Warns
    Tags:
    Jeremy Corbyn, anti-Semitism, Election, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on 24 November 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
    47th Annual American Music Awards Held in Los Angeles
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    Turkeys & Testimonies
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse