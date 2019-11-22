Register
20:45 GMT +322 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Jo Swinson is Both Queen of Austerity and Warmonger – Dump Her

    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    It took the LibDem leader one second to deliberate, consider and assess the most colossal question of all and it removed any lingering doubts that Jo Swinson is simply unfit to be an elected MP, let alone the Prime Minister of the UK.

    Would you “be prepared to use a nuclear weapon” she was asked during a one to one interview and instantaneously, without any context, consideration or hesitation a nonchalant “yes” was the answer, so relaxed it sounded like a laid back “yeah”.

    Not Fit to Run a Bath Never Mind a Country

    Would you be prepared to literally incinerate millions of innocent men, women and children? Would you be prepared to destroy half the planet? Would you be prepared to use a weapon 100 times more powerful and destructive than those used in Hiroshima and Nagasaki?

    If you were asked such a question wouldn’t you want to consider your answer, condition your answer, shower your answer with regrets and stipulations about last resorts? Jo Swinson displayed for the whole world to see a fundamental immaturity to handle such an important and serious question. Or she displayed the characteristics of a cold-blooded psychopathic murderer without an ounce of compassion or sympathy for the victims of her actions. Either way she is not fit to run a bath let alone a country.

    Swinson embarrassed herself at the start of this general election campaign by insisting she was a viable contender to actually win enough seats to become the PM of the UK. It was arrogant and self-delusional nonsense but apparently it was us who were out of touch for laughing openly at such a suggestion. Now she has inevitably had to back down in the face of that most inconvenient of all factors in life – reality!

    Lucky to be Elected an MP Let Alone a PM

    From being a potential PM Swinson now hopes to hold the balance of power. Within days she will be fighting to return the same number of MPs as of 2017. Days later, as the pathetic gloss and glitter evaporate in the heat of even mild examination of her substance, people will question if she really has party leadership qualities. By the final days of the campaign, her desire to become PM will shrink in ambition to a desperate scramble to remain the MP for East Dunbartonshire in Scotland.

    One Second to Decide to Push The Nuclear Button

    Hopefully the good people of her constituency will have watched the offending interview where it took her one second to decide to kill millions but twenty-five seconds to discuss air miles policy and try to explain her personal hypocrisy in relation to use of more polluting flights to travel from London to her Scottish constituency than environmentally more friendly train travel.

    In 2018-19 alone she travelled by plane 34 times but by train only 9 times. But she really is passionate about the environment and saving the planet. So much so that she accepts donations from a fracking company boss despite the universal acceptance that fracking is a dangerous and environmentally unsound form of energy extraction.

    The phoney environmentalist blanked such concerns in the face of cash donations in excess of £10,000 and obediently voted against a moratorium on fracking in 2015 or even a proper review of the impact of the highly controversial technique on climate change, the environment, the economy, and health and safety.

    More of a Tory Than Actual Tories

    While a member of the Tory/Liberal Coalition government from 2010 Swinson displayed her true political instincts and slipped easily into the cold, callous and cruel Conservative outfit of cuts and austerity aimed at the least fortunate in society. She actually voted more consistently with the Tories than elected Tory MPs. She supported the Tory Government 849 times from 2010-2015. Seventy-two Tory MPs voted with the Tory government fewer times than Swinson.

    Not only did Swinson vote to introduce the thoroughly discredited and fundamentally flawed Bedroom Tax which callously reduced the already meagre incomes of poor families surviving on means-tested Housing Benefit; she also voted to reduce benefits for cancer patients and against improving universal credit payments. She was a willing champion of the Tory assault on the welfare state and the rights of the poor. The Bedroom Tax which she so enthusiastically supported and defended has now been legally ruled as an infringement of the human rights of Housing Benefit recipients.

    Swinson supported a fracking policy which endangered the environment and a Bedroom Tax which breached the human rights of the poor. Now she supports using nuclear weapons and killing millions of innocent people without a second thought. She is rightly called a ‘Yellow Tory’ by those with an accurate memory of her actions in cahoots with the Tories in the 2010-15 Parliament and cast as the ‘Queen of Austerity’ in the current general election pantomime.

    Take One Second to Vote Her Out

    Jo Swinson during a news conference about the consumer payday loan market in London March 6, 2013.
    © AFP 2019 / Suzanne Plunkett
    'I Will Not Accept a Second Vote to Leave the EU' says Lib Dem Leader, Jo Swinson
    If there is any justice in the crazy world of politics then Swinson will be dumped by her constituents of East Dunbartonshire in favour of the SNP alternative who opposes nuclear weapons, opposes attacks on the living standards of the poor and refuses to support the Tories in any shape or form. I implore the good people across that constituency to take only one second to decide on ending Jo Swinson’s murky political career.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    MP, warmonger, austerity, Scotland, election, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    This Week in Pictures: 16-22 November
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    Taxing Jobs, Little Returns
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse