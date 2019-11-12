Register
21:20 GMT +312 November 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British MEP Nigel Farage speaks during the launch of the Brexit Party's European election campaign, Coventry, England, Friday, April 12, 2019.

    Lord Farage?!

    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Nigel Farage can’t do right for doing wrong! He gives away over 300 seats and still the Tory MSM call for more!

    Why is Nigel still getting flak when he has done what these people have been screaming for over the past few weeks?

    Farage should not be vilified and he should not be attacked or accused of cowardice or worse, just feathering his own nest. Which other politician has stuck to his word for the best part of 23 years to deliver his vision of an independent UK? Answer: no one. Farage does have integrity whereas many in the House of Muppets could not even spell the word.

    I don’t necessarily agree with him in standing down his candidates but he has made the ultimate sacrifice in my eyes of putting country before party. What a shame other parties or other leaders can’t do the same.

    Unrepresentative Democracy

    I am sure it was a difficult decision but with our outdated and outmoded first past the post system, he was up against it from the beginning. With the complete bias of the MSM towards the big two parties of Labour and the Tories he had to make a move as Boris clearly wasn’t going to.

    Johnson was either too arrogant to agree to a formal pact or he was willing to risk losing the election rather than an entering a full pact with Nigel which as President Trump said would have been unstoppable.

    On radio phone-in after phone-in I hear people saying that they admire and respect Farage but it’s a wasted vote and it’s a straight choice now between Labour and the Conservatives. The Tory propaganda machine has worked wonders.

    So, in essence in this election, millions will vote for the leader or party they dislike the least! Is that your definition of a modern democracy because it isn’t mine.

    Also, how unedifying is it to see a great political party almost begging Nigel Farage to give them a clear run in other seats.

    This, at least, is a tacit acknowledgment of the power Nigel Farage wields in this election and the power he could hold in a hung parliament or if Boris has not got a clear majority.

    Again, this begging of Farage to hand over his potential voters is not my idea of real democracy. What about you?

    Does Boris Believe in Brexit?

    However, combined with facing a so called remain alliance of sixth form Trots, the liberal ‘nondemocrats’ and the rabid nationalists of the SNP, Nigel is left with no real choice but to play along with their games.

    If he didn’t want to face another referendum and years more of us being in the EU and another castrated hung parliament stuffed full of the same kind of people who have betrayed us these past few years, I guess he had to do something.

    He has formed a unilateral Brexit alliance and I hoped that Boris would now reciprocate by standing down his candidates in seats where they haven’t won in over 100 years.

    But the MSM headlines screamed this morning for Nigel to give way on even more seats. They are wrong.

    It is time for Boris to wake up and smell the coffee. He could call on Nigel to be more strategic in where he stands as just a blanket stand down in existing Tory seats is a blunt weapon, that could still let Remainers get back in. I would prefer him to be much more selective and effective by also targeting some Labour held Remainer seats where the Tories could win if the leave vote wasn’t split.

    That said where the Brexit Party have a chance of gaining a seat I want Nigel to put all the resources he can into winning that seat and Boris could give way. The Tory candidate in Hartlepool where Brexit chairman Richard Tice is standing has already shown willing and stood down. Good man, let’s see more of this please, Boris if you really believe in Brexit and country before Party.

    I agree with Nigel Farage who said this morning that the calls on him to make more concessions were 'almost comical'. 

    He is bang on the money and totally right to say, “I've just gifted the Conservative Party nearly two dozen seats and I did it because I believe in Leave. Now if they believed in Leave what they would do is stand aside in some seats in Labour areas where the Conservative Party has not won for 100 years and will never win.”

    It’s hard to disagree with Farage when he concludes, “I think what you're seeing from this reaction is for the Conservative Party it is about them as a party, not about delivering Brexit.”

    However, Boris knows that just a handful of Brexit MPs, like the DUP in the last Parliament, could wield immense influence and power over Boris and policy.  

    Farage is Mr Bexit

    Let’s be straight, although Boris has been talking about a Canada style deal and playing the right mood music you always have to remember that Boris is often a stranger to the truth.

    However, don’t be naive and think there have not been negotiations going on. Of course, there has been; how else or why else would Nigel be able to claim he was offered a peerage for giving way on seats.

    I called for a formal electoral pact right from the beginning and so I can cope with this unofficial one even if it is not perfect so at least we get some form of Brexit even if it is imperfect. 

    Twitter was alive yesterday with people slagging off Farage and suggesting he has only conceded because he wants to be in the Lords or knighted. They all conveniently forgetting of course that he says has already turned this down. But of course, on Twitter, in politics and the biased MSM truth and facts are never that important.

    As for a peerage or knighthood?

    Well excuse me, when all this nonsense is over Nigel Farage does deserve an honour as he is Mr Brexit and Boris should never forget it and recognise it.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit Party, General Election, Brexit, UK Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sputnik Travel Guide: Ten Places to Visit in 2020
    Lowering the Barr
    Lowering the Barr
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse