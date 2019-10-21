Register
17:08 GMT +321 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Palace of Westminster, comprising the House of Commons and the House of Lords, wchich together make up the Houses of Parliament, are pictured on the banks of the River Thames alongside Westminster Bridge in central London on March 29, 2017

    Is UK the New Gotham?

    © AFP 2019 / Justin TALLIS
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    I need to apologise to you. For the past few months I have been referring to the House of Commons as the House of Muppets. I was wrong to do so and I am sorry.

    No, the House of Commons is actually the House of Clowns. Muppets have a sense of the absurd and are harmless but clowns always have an air of malevolence and horror lying just behind those clown faces. Think of Steven King or the brilliant new film, Joker.

    You see, because selling out our country is truly no laughing matter and these clowns in Parliament know it but they are still determined to make it happen.

    Led by that idiot, Oliver Letwin, who if he had only one bullet would still manage to shoot himself in both feet, what has happened over this weekend has been a clear affront to democracy and two fingers up to the British People by the Establishment class.

    Letwin with his amendment has effectively left the door wide open for Comrade Corbyn to call for a second referendum to be added before Boris’s exit bill gets passed.

    However, the clownish nightmare gets worse as it is becoming clear that Corbyn is being side-lined and won’t be leader for much longer.

    Emerging out of the shadows are the three unwise monkeys of Mandelson, ‘War criminal’ Blair and, Alastair ‘dodgy dossier’ Campbell.

    This trio don’t just want a second referendum and us to stay in the Customs Union they actually want Brexit stopped and for us to never leave the EU. And who can blame Mandelson with his gold-plated EU pension pot!

    Their choice for leader is Keir Starmer who is like a ‘Mini me’ Blair, without the charisma and dodgy teeth. This man put the slime into ball and would drag Labour back to the centre ground and the UK into financial, economic and social meltdown.

    The polls show clearly that the people do NOT want a Labour government, whoever leads it, but these malevolent monkeys don’t care what you and I think.

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Jeremy Corbyn, leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party gives thumbs up after he addressed party members during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, England, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

    This weekend allegedly a million Reaminiacs converged on Westminster and a fair few thought it was a great democratic idea to attack Jacob Rees-Mogg’s young son with foul rants and abuse.

    Isn’t that what they always accuse us “knuckle dragging moronic racist Brexiteers” of?

    I see that the biased BBC and Sly News haven’t spent much time discussing this political thuggery, preferring instead to paint the Saturday headline story as Boris being humiliated in Parliament again. Just whose side are these biased broadcasters on? It certainly is not the UK’s.

    Boris wasn’t humiliated. He is clearly playing the lonbatman\g game, the more they humiliate, insult and try and weaken him the more popular he becomes in the country as a whole.

    I thought his tactic of sending three letters was both childish but perfect to sum up this farcical situation. Poll after poll clearly illustrate that the country is with Boris and not with the rotten Parliament

    My only surprise in this sorry saga so far is that the decent silent majority have not yet taken to the streets over this betrayal.

    Before I came away on holiday I watched the brilliant new Joker movie. It is bang on the money.

    Now watching what is happening in the UK from patchy internet and scraps of news coverage I despair for my country but see so many parallels between pre-Batman Gotham city and our situation in the UK.

    As you know, Joker is set in a dystopian Gotham city.

    Well, when you examine the meaning of dystopian you get the following description: a futuristic, imagined universe in which oppressive societal control and the illusion of a perfect society are maintained through corporate, bureaucratic, technological, moral, or totalitarian control.

    Actor Heath Ledger as Joker
    © Flickr/ NiCo Padilla
    Actor Heath Ledger as Joker

    We are not far of that in the UK, are we?

    Oppressive societal control? Well we have that via the new snowflake morality laws? The latest example this weekend being, ‘men in frocks with cocks’ demanding that the female sign should be taken off sanitary towels and the stupid corporate, Always, conceding?

    Or how about the EU rules that seek to control every aspect of our lives with their bureaucracy?

    Or how about the new Censors of Facebook and Twitter who are controlling the worlds’ debates and moral compass.

    How about the old broadcast and news media who are metaphorically and literally in bed with the politicians and conspiring against the people.

    Finally, of course, Brexit is the greatest example.

    A clear majority voted to leave despite the best efforts of a global ‘Gotham’ elite just swap Batman’s Dad, Robert Wayne, for Mark Carney/Obama/The CBI etc who all tried to persuade us to vote to remain. Corporates and politics are all in the same bed in Gotham and the UK.

    This same combination of corporations and politicians are the leaders of the second referendum gang and the ones who are spreading fake news about us crashing out with a so called no deal. I hope you begin to get the picture.

    In Gotham, crime was completely out of control, well we have just had two more fatal stabbings. This time in Milton Keynes, for a change, rather than Stab city London.

    In Joker’s Gotham no one has any time for anyone else and people begin to take the law into their own hands. Sounds familiar?

    One of the most interesting aspects of Joker is how I would defy you not to feel elated when the Joker blows away the three thugs on the subway who were being anti-social. Or even not to want to applaud when he blows away Robert De Niro’s smarmy vile TV presenter, whose job it is to present the dystopian world as a utopian one when it clearly is not.

    Remember how we all cheered when Canning Town commuters pulled that eco tosser off the tube roof. It’s not right but by god doesn’t it feel good that someone is no longer taking this shit?

    It’s all a bit Jack Reacher mixed with Cint Eastwood in one of those Spaghetti Westerns.

    When people feel ignored or insulted then anger does grow and in the UK it is often on a long fuse but I wonder how long it will be before Britain erupts? I am not suggesting violence is the answer but clearly this could happen if the elite continues to ignore the wishes of the masses.

    The self-serving pigs of Westminster with their procedural arguments and arcane rules and the abuse of them are playing with fire.

    If BERKow acts again like a despot and refuses another debate or vote on Boris’s compromise plan and the British people are forced to swallow another delay I think he will light a fire which will be hard to extinguish.

    In Gotham, people started rioting whilst wearing clown masks because the elite treated them like clowns.

    In the UK there will be no need to wear clown masks as we all know where the clowns are. We don’t need or want riots but we desperately need an election to clear out this rotten parliament.

    How ironic that Boris is often portrayed as the Clown or Joker by the MSM but he may well prove to be the only one who can actually clean up our own Gotham City.

    I truly hope he does because if he doesn’t, I am not sure that we will necessarily like the avenging angels that will try to do the job instead of him.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Batman, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, House of Commons, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    First Stop in Russia: Red Square is Top Attraction for Foreign Tourists in Moscow
    Silver Spoons
    Silver Spoons
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse