Register
03:12 GMT +313 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In a Friday, July 17, 1987 file photo, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher of the United Kingdom, left, makes remarks after visiting United States President Ronald Reagan, right, at the White House in Washington, D.C.

    Thatcher Stole Essential Industries – Time to Take Them Back

    © AP Photo / DPA, Howard L. Sachs
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    In every UK and Scottish election since 1997 I have helped to write socialist manifestos. Many of the policies which were dismissed as extreme or unrealistic by the grey suited middle class ‘mainstream’ have gone on to become ‘mainstream’ solutions to societal problems.

    Campaigning for re-nationalisation of the rail network and formerly publicly owned energy companies used to be dismissed as the politics of the past and unaffordable. Now these policies are at the heart of Corbyn’s Labour party and find favour within the SNP in Scotland. Public ownership is seen as the future not the past.

    When the useful idiot hirelings of the billionaire owned press bleat about the ‘unaffordability’ of renationalisation programmes due to the need to compensate the present owners we should retort stridently that we support compensation and we can afford it.

    We should compensate those who currently benefit from ownership of industries that decades of public funding paid for through a generous means tested scheme administered by specially trained former miners, steelworkers and pensioners representatives.

    Let the Fat Cat bosses of the privatised rail network, the private operating companies and the various gas and electricity energy companies that now supply an essential commodity at inflated prices with poor service records subject their finances to a means test to determine whether they should be compensated for any losses when these companies are taken back into public ownership where they belong.

    However the Compensation Scheme is devised, it must include the warning that discovery of exorbitant profit gains over the last few decades will result in a claw back of those ill-gotten gains. Ordinary folk conned into buying shares in former public industries have nothing to fear from a strict and fair Compensation Scheme. Their share purchases can be redeemed at a fair and reasonable price. The millionaire bosses and financial institutions that ripped us all off blind will however face bills to re-pay the public purse if they submit claims to the Compensation Scheme.

    I often recall the sketch from the clever and politically tuned in impersonators ‘Bremner, Bird and Fortune’ team which summed up the Thatcher led privatisation programme throughout the 1980’s.

    A friend meets up with his mate for a drink in the pub and is visibly glum. ‘What’s up with you’ his mate enquires. ‘It’s terrible’, he responds. ‘My car was stolen from outside my home last night’. ‘That’s bad luck’ says his mate. ‘It’s worse than that. The guy whole stole my car chapped my door this morning and offered to sell it back to me’. The mate is shocked. ‘But that’s theft’ he says. ‘No’ the friend retorts ‘that’s privatisation’.

    Summed up in one short sketch was the reality of Thatcherite privatisation policy. They targeted essential industries like gas, electricity, the railways, telecommunications and water. These were industries which are essential in any civilised society. They were built up as public assets as part of the civilising process. Each privatisation was launched alongside slick and expensive advertising campaigns to convince the public of the advantages of privatisation and encouraging individuals to buy shares. Buy shares? They already owned the bloody industries. They were part of the public wealth. The devious advertising companies conned the public into buying something they already owned. These privatisations were theft plain and simple and reversing that crime is long overdue.

    Any Compensation Scheme applied to returning these industries to the public wealth should be robust, firm and fair. Individual pensioners encouraged to invest their savings in these privatised industries should be compensated but the millionaire bosses often paid in share rights should face hefty repayment bills.

    Essential industries like gas, electricity, water, railways, telecommunications and bus services should be viewed precisely like health care. They should be run for maximum public benefit not for private profits. Privatisation was theft from the public wealth, the selling off of the public silverware. They were deliberately undervalued to encourage maximum profits for the financial institutions and private consortiums that eventually got their hands on the shares and have milked the industries to the tune of billions ever since.

    The 2013 privatisation of Royal Mail by the Tory/Liberal coalition government is an acute example of the privatisation folly and failure of government. Another essential industry was sold off to vulture capitalists who cashed in to the tune of millions within days when the undervalued shares were purchased in bulk and then sold on for obscene profits. Liberal Vince Cable and his Tory chums in government should be criminally liable for that disaster as the public purse not only lost Royal Mail but was short changed by at least £1 billion in the sale.

    The fact Labour is now committed to returning Royal Mail as well as the essential industries privatised by Thatcher to public ownership and the SNP is investigating the feasibility of a publicly owned Scottish Energy company is welcome, progressive and long overdue.

    I don’t believe every business or service should be publicly owned but those which are basic essentials of everyday life should be. That clearly includes gas, electricity, water, telecommunications, public transport, the mail service health and education at the very least. The great privatisation swindle has to be radically addressed and reversed.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Boris Johnson Hails Margaret Thatcher as ‘Green and Revolutionary’ Long Before Greta Thunberg
    Thatcher Wins, Smith Dies: Two Weeks in May, Two Changes in World History
    Margaret Thatcher Believed the UK ‘Would Be Better Off Outside' EU, New Biography Claims
    Tags:
    privatisation, opinion, Thatcher, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Super Hot: Australian Firemen Get Undressed for Steamy Calendar
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    Minneapolis Meltdown
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse