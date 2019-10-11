Register
17:43 GMT +311 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chocolate snack

    Snack Attack

    CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    140
    Subscribe

    Whilst Fat Head politicians of all parties have been busy trying to delay or halt Brexit, we as a nation are facing another crucial battle for our nation’s health and wealth as we have just been declared the second fattest nation in Western Europe.

    That is why the Chief Medical Officer, Dame Sally Davies, is correct to say that we need to ban snacking on local public transport.

    I predicted on Twitter yesterday that her whole report and recommendations to attack the ‘snack culture’ that is driving obesity and Type 2 diabetes in the UK would be dominated by tabloid headlines about the nanny state and I was bang on the money.

    People have been screaming about personal choice and how this woman is bonkers and a dictator, even a Food Nazi!

    However, where do you draw the line between so-called freedom of choice and the fact that Brits are dying nearly three years younger as a result of the obesity epidemic and it is costing every person in the UK an extra £409 in taxes annually.

    According to this new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development the UK is the second fattest nation in Europe, after Malta.

    Chew on this unpalatable fact guys, 2 out of 3 British adults are now overweight or obese.

    Can you stomach the fact that only three in ten Brits have a healthy diet?

    Add into this mix that another report today also says that there are soaring rates of childhood obesity too.

    So instead of the tabloid headlines we should all be giving serious thought to all of Dame Sally’s ideas.

    Let’s start with the banning of snacking on local transport.

    The clue is in the word ‘local’.

    She is not talking about banning food on long journeys but she is clearly targeting the short trips to work or more importantly to school. Ask yourself this question does your or your children’s jaw always have to be moving?

    We have developed into a snacking nation where we never stop eating. Do you really need to walk down the street drinking an overpriced sugary coffee and probably a muffin in the other hand? Of course, you don’t.

    Do you really not have time for a decent breakfast? Or are you just lazy? How about getting up earlier and to use the cliché always make sure you go to work on an egg or preferably two?

    We have more household appliances from microwaves through freezers to help us eat sensibly but we have become a nation of fat lazy slobs and I should know because everything I described above was me a few years ago.

    I was morbidly obese weighing the best part of 22 stone and a type 2 diabetic.

    I was one of Sally’s statistics and I was definitely on the way to an early grave. Let’s be straight, I am still overweight and I am still a work in progress but I have reversed my Type 2 and shed the best part of six stones and feel at least twenty years younger. And how did I do it?

    Well by eating low carb, high good fat real food like my mum used to serve up, cutting out all sugar, avoiding ultra-processed food and walking.

    By starting the day with eggs, I have managed to stop snacking and the weight has dropped off.

    It really is that simple but we as a society have forgotten how to cook. Or to take time and cook for our families or even to look after ourselves and our health.

    Real cooking lessons have disappeared in schools and our High Streets have become infested with takeaways and sugary junk outlets selling stuff that is literally killing us.

    We all rely too much on convenience and junk food. That is why she is correct to say one of her recommendations is to change planning rules to make it harder to open fast-food takeaways.

    Just how many chicken shacks, Indian takeaways and kebab shops do we really need in one parade of shops?

    People always say kids are getting fatter because they are always on their computers and not out playing but that is such a cliché. When I was a kid in the Sixties and Seventies the only takeaway was a chippie and we only went there on an occasional Friday!

    We also weren’t bombarded with advertising marketing and sponsorship of sport by the junk food industry and sugary soft drinks industry.

    Sally wants to phase out all marketing, advertising and sponsorship by unhealthy food and drink makers of all sports.

    Who in their right mind could argue with that? It is indisputable that excess sugar is now linked to obesity and Type 2 and also to illnesses from cancer through to heart attacks and even dementia. Many scientists believe that the sugar scandal could be bigger than tobacco as it is marketed at kids.

    I believe if Cricket and Formula 1 had to drop sponsorship by tobacco firms like John Player why should Coca Cola be allowed to sponsor the English premier league or Mars the England football teams or McDonalds the Olympics? The answer is they shouldn’t.

    That is why Sally is right to name and shame the English Cricket board who have just taken sponsorship from KP and are going to actually name the teams in their latest competition after their products like Hula Hoops! Crazy just crazy.

    Likewise, major sports stars like Gary Lineker promoting crisps should be ashamed of themselves and the industry should be banned from using any sporting star to promote unhealthy snacks.

    The facts are plain. We have been sold the con of a balanced diet and ‘a little of what you fancy’ doesn’t harm you but the soft drinks industry and big food would say that wouldn’t they as unhealthy foods are big business for advertisers. 

    Did you know that around £300 MILLION a year is spent on promoting soft drinks, confectionery and sweet and savoury snacks! That's nearly half of the total spend on food and drink advertising!

    It is interesting that the MSM and the dinosaur press are always so quick to slag off people like Sally and scream nanny state, it couldn’t be anything to do with the millions they receive to advertise sugary unhealthy grub could it?!

    There is much of merit in Sally’s report but as per usual it is hidden and deliberately confused by the food lobby.

    One major omission is the desperate need to change the dietary guidelines which still promote the so-called Eatwell plate that recommends that a third of your plate should be starchy carbs.

    All around the globe we are seeing increasing numbers of people who have reversed their Type 2 diabetes and obesity by ditching sugar and starchy carbs and this evidence should not be ignored any longer as it is clear that it is the cheapest way to combat these dreadful chronic diseases.

    We need a rational and informed debate and that debate is not helped by Boris Johnson describing these sorts of initiatives as a ‘sin tax.’

    The real sin would be for us all to get wrapped up in the tabloid nanny state hysteria and to ignore the growing obesity epidemic which is not only a danger to individuals but also to the health of our nation as a whole.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    health, National Health Service (NHS), Brexit, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A female skin-diver puts a plastic letter into a post box set up at a depth of 10 meters on bottom of the sea off the coast of Susami, Wakayama Prefecture 07 July 1999.
    "You've Got a Letter": How Mail is Delivered in Different Parts of the World
    Destroy & Conquer?
    Destroy & Conquer?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse