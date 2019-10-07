Register
06:58 GMT +307 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Huge Indy March in Edinburgh – SNP Must Not Delay Calling IndyRef2

    © AP Photo / Andrew Milligan
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    If a crowd in excess of two million had descended on London to demand a Brexit No-Deal or a new Brexit referendum it would have been afforded wall to wall coverage on the electronic media and copious newspaper front page headlines and inside analysis across the UK press.

    Yet an equivalent crowd braved the cold and heavy rain to march through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday in support of Scottish independence and it hardly merited a mention in the British unionist media. Commentators who didn’t even bother to attend were wheeled out to pour scorn on the turnout by the likes of the shameful BBC but international outlets gave it bigger and fairer coverage.

    • A crowd marches through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.
      A crowd marches through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.
      © Sputnik / Tommy Sheridan
    • A crowd marches through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.
      A crowd marches through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.
      © Sputnik / Tommy Sheridan
    • A crowd marches through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.
      A crowd marches through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.
      © Sputnik / Tommy Sheridan
    1 / 3
    © Sputnik / Tommy Sheridan
    A crowd marches through the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday in support of Scottish independence.

    Well over 200,000 and perhaps as many as 250,000 ordinary folk took to the streets of Edinburgh and participated in the single biggest march in Scotland’s history. It was an exhilarating experience and a wonderful sight to behold. A physical sea of Saltires held aloft by Scots from all walks of life committed to one common cause, the cause of Scottish independence.

    ​This was a sea of progressive intent, friendship, compassion and hope. Banners in support of immigration and refugees were common. Speakers were cheered loudly whenever they highlighted the fact Scotland was a country of immigrants and we rejected the scapegoat approach to societal problems so firmly associated with the British bigots and English nationalists aligned with Boris Johnson’s New Tories and Nigel Farage’s Brexit party.

    We left Holyrood Park beside the home of Scotland’s Parliament to walk up the Royal Mile past the High Court which so recently gave Johnson a bloody nose and down George IV Bridge Street into the Meadows. It was a walk that should have taken 30 minutes or so to complete but such were the crowds and requirement to allow traffic to flow it took me, my wife, my daughter and my sister two hours to complete. The march kicked off at 1pm with an incredible assembly of YES Bikers which took at least 10 minutes to pass us before we joined the procession near to the front. We reached the rallying point after 2pm. At 4.30pm there were still marchers entering the Meadows. This was a huge and significant event.

    The mood was so upbeat and positive. Police attendance was obligatory given the size of the march but it was an easy shift. No arrests, no need to intervene. Just like the marches in Glasgow, Galashiels, Oban, Campbeltown, Aberdeen, Dunfermline, Perth and Edinburgh on Saturday this was part of the peaceful movement for national self-determination. A movement that is convinced we have justice and momentum on our side.

    We are an anti-Westminster movement not an anti-English movement, no matter how hard the mainstream media tries to distort our message. We are against poverty, grotesque inequality, immoral nuclear weapons and the squandering of our natural and national wealth on illegal wars. We march in peace for the re-establishment of an independent nation committed to peace. We seek to conquer no other nation. All we want to conquer are the causes of poverty, homelessness, hunger and ignorance.

    I was supposed to take to the stage around 4.15pm on Saturday. Such was the size of the event that allocated time-slots slip and drift. These things happen. It wasn’t until nearly 5.30pm that I was introduced by one of Scotland’s foremost comediennes and indy supporters Janey Godley. By this time I was thoroughly drenched, soaked to the skin. But so was everyone who stayed on and stood for hours in the relentless rain. What stoicism and spirit in the face of the elements.

    I tried to draw on a contemporary example to highlight fully the need for independence. I used the results of a Scottish Government consultation on the public sale of fireworks in Scotland. In recent years fireworks have become more powerful, more accessible and therefore more dangerous. Fire crews, police officers, ambulance workers and domestic pets have become regular targets for attacks with fireworks. It is no surprise therefore that over 16,400 people responded to that public consultation and 87% of the respondents want public sales of fireworks in Scotland banned and 94% want tighter controls on the sale of fireworks.

    The overriding demand is for safe use of fireworks at organised events on and around bonfire night instead of the free for all without regulations or restrictions which currently takes place throughout late October and early November.

    As well as the 87% support for a ban on public firework sales in the Scottish Government consultation a specially commissioned and representative opinion poll found 58% of the Scottish population want a ban on public sales of fireworks.

    The message is loud and clear. Public sales of fireworks should be banned outright or much more restricted. Surely the Scottish Government will act urgently on these findings? Therein lays the crux of the matter. Control over sales of fireworks in Scotland is reserved to Westminster under the 1998 Scotland Act. The elected Scottish Government doesn’t have the power to ban public sales of fireworks or restrict their sale to the public.

    That one example of how restricted the Scottish Parliament is speaks volumes about the need for independence. In the 20 years since the Scottish Parliament was formed it has passed 231 Acts, new Laws. Some of those Laws have been very important. Free personal care for the elderly, maintaining higher education free of tuition fees and the introduction of free prescriptions are three Laws of importance which spring to mind. However we have also passed Laws in more mundane areas of life like the Dog Fouling Act and High Hedges Act.

    We are allowed by Westminster to regulate how high hedges can be but not to ban the public sales of fireworks!

    While an MSP I introduced 5 Private Members Bills into the Parliament. Only one was successful, the Abolition of Poindings and Warrant sales bill, but the others were important in policy terms. My Free and Healthy School Meals bill was voted down by the New Labour, Lib Dems and Tory majority in 2002 but the issue did not go away and most now accept it is an important and necessary policy. Similarly although my Council Tax Abolition bill designed to replace a tax which bears little relation to income with a progressive one based on income and ability to pay was defeated, and the whole issue of fair taxation was raised and still matters.

    However two of the bills I introduced were ruled incompetent at 1st Debate stage as they were outside the legal competence of the Parliament. I wanted to bring Scotland’s rail network and train operators into public ownership and ban the public sale of airguns without a strict licence requirement. We were allowed to regulate the size of hedges and the problem of dog fouling but not public railways or the sale of dangerous and deadly airguns! That fiasco of a situation is still with us today and simply has to be addressed.

    Currently the Scottish Government can consult about sales of fireworks but not ban them. It can complain about the pathetic level of pensions but do nothing about it. It can arrange private sector tenders to run the privatised railway network but not nationalise it. It can complain about being used to store Britain’s arsenal of immoral and illegal nuclear weapons but has no power to remove them. Independence is required in its own right to permit a once sovereign country to regain its sovereignty and the dignity which that entails. However independence for me can never be an end in itself but an essential means to an end.

    Nothing will change in Scotland the day after independence except the assuming of powers to change everything. Independence is therefore not the end of the journey but the start of the journey. The start of the journey towards building a compassionate, fair, equal and welcoming nation which serves the needs of the majority not the wealthy minority. A nation which offers the hand of friendship to those who wish to come and live and work amongst us not a fist of fury. A nation committed to social welfare not destructive warfare.

    The grassroots Indy movement have done their job with aplomb. We have marched all across Scotland in our hundreds of thousands. We delivered a mandate for IndyRef2 into the hands of the SNP. That was over three years ago. Patience is wearing thin. Political leadership is now required.

    The SNP Conference takes place in Aberdeen next week. Failure to announce the date for IndyRef2 is not an option. One in twenty five Scots marched for independence on Saturday. The SNP must use the democratic mandate they have to allow that aim to be realised or lose crucial trust and support from the Indy foot soldiers. The time is ripe. IndyRef2 must be announced.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    SNP's Ian Blackford Calls On Opposition To Unite Around 'Caretaker PM' And Remove Boris Johnson
    ‘The Only Game in Town’: SNP Announces Boris Johnson Likely to Face No-Confidence Vote Soon
    John McDonnell Says Labour Open to Scottish Independence Referendum But Rejects Pact With SNP
    Tags:
    referendum, independence, Brexit, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse