Register
17:04 GMT +305 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Democratic presidential candidate former Vice-President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Kamala Harris

    Age Limit for President?

    © AP Photo / Wilfredo Lee
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders is back in campaign mode after suffering a heart attack this week. But the incident does raise questions about an age limit for contesting elections.

    At age 78, Sanders is the oldest among the crowded field of Democratic candidates vying to run for president in 2020. One of his main rivals is Joe Biden, the former vice president, who at 76 is not much younger.

    Indeed, Biden's floundering speeches and patchy memory on the campaign stumps have also raised questions about whether his health makes him fit for office.

    Given that a US president is said to be the most powerful man in the world, there is no doubt that the job comes with massive pressures severely testing mind and body. If Sanders or Biden were elected in 2020, both would be in well in their 80s by the end of their office tenure.

    It makes you wonder, therefore, if there should not be age limits set for potential White House occupants. The responsibility of the job is immense, not least from having the authority for deploying nuclear weapons under possibly nerve-wrecking conditions. Shouldn't the president be someone of full health, both physically and mentally?

    Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden stand back to back during a break at the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake
    © REUTERS / MIKE BLAKE
    Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden stand back to back during a break at the 2020 Democratic U.S. presidential debate in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

    The public performances of Sanders and Biden are hardly inspiring. Before being taken into hospital for heart surgery this week, Sanders had to cancel a campaign event last month due to some other health issue.

    Joe Biden's rambling and sometimes incoherent responses during televised debates have caused acute embarrassment over criticisms that the veteran politician seems to be showing signs of senility.

    Their defenders rebuff such scrutiny, saying that focusing on a candidate's age is harbouring an unfair prejudice of "ageism".

    However, it seems illogical to permit persons of biological senescence to compete for one of the most onerous offices in the world. Take other professions, for example. Would applications for airline pilots or brain surgeons not be restricted owing to age and inevitable health conditions? Why shouldn’t normal retirement age be applicable to politicians?

    Admittedly, it is not an exact science. People in their 70s can appear to function with youthful vigour and mental dexterity. Democratic contender Elizabeth Warren is age 70 and seems to be full of beans.

    US President Donald Trump is now 73, three years after being elected to the White House. He seems as feisty and indefatigable as ever. His mangling of grammar is arguably consistent with his combative nature over many years, and not related to ageing.

    By comparison, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are both 66. Both are in full health. Putin competes in judo and ice hockey. The two leaders show razor-sharp mental acuity.

    Another question is why are the top Democratic presidential candidates so relatively older? In Biden's case, it seems his ambitions are motivated by vain fantasies of attaining the presidency. Surely Joe should just pack it in and let a younger Democrat like Tulsi Gabbard have a crack at it. His party handlers probably don't want to see anti-war, social justice activist Gabbard being given a chance.

    Donald Trump plays a stroke as he officially opens his new multi-million pound Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on July 10, 2012
    © AFP 2019 / Andy Buchanan
    Donald Trump plays a stroke as he officially opens his new multi-million pound Trump International Golf Links course in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, on July 10, 2012

    Sanders, on the other hand, seems more committed personally to a political vision of transforming American society. He calls himself a socialist and wants to bring in Medicare for all, decent-paying jobs and narrowing the obscene rich-poor gap in the US. We can understand how such noble motivations would keep a person going, despite their age.

    Bernie Sanders has also said several times that what America needs is a popular mobilisation around achieving a socialist program for government. Apparently, his campaign is raising more money from voters than his other rivals, and most of the donations are coming from working-class Americans. That may suggest that the grass-roots movement Sanders is calling for to transform US politics is growing.

    Bernie has "name recognition" and a certain charisma. If he were to hand over the mantle to a younger candidate of similar politics, such as Gabbard, the gamble is that there may not be sufficient momentum to win the White House. Maybe it’s just a simple case that there is no-one to replace Sanders. His socialism is a one-man-band.

    But the thing is there’s still a long, frenetic year to go before the presidential elections next November. Will Sanders or Biden be up for sustaining the gruelling schedule of electioneering. Will they last the course?

    The uncertainty could be solved by putting a sensible age limit on presidential applicants.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    2020 Presidential Election, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Welcome to Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Welcome to the Moulin Rouge: Backstage at Most Popular Cabaret in the World
    Nickelback Claps Back
    Nickelback Claps Back
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse