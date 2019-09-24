Register
22:05 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn (bottom) speaks in the House of Commons in London, Britain September 3, 2019

    Don’t Let the Stitch-up Lose Your Faith

    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    No, I am not talking about the Court judgement today I am talking about the whole bloody pantomime since June 23, 2016.

    A pantomime, which today has turned into a gross tragi-comedy where there is now every chance that if the establishment are not careful will swiftly become a revenger's tragedy where the political stage will be littered with corpses at the end of the bloody saga.

    Let’s be frank this should have never ended up in court and I will accept the Judges' decision even if I, like Boris, do not agree with it.

    Boris clearly should never have suspended parliament but let’s also be frank he had no bloody choice because the remainiacs and the Remaniac Muppets and the pipsqueak biased speaker, BERKow were never going to allow the 17.4 million of us who voted to leave to ever actually get out.

    These self-serving pigs were determined that parliament was sovereign over the people which is clearly absolute cobblers. We were asked a straight question and we the people gave our answer in the biggest democratic exercise in our great country’s history. These servants of ours should have done what us, the masters, instructed them to do. We, the people are sovereign not the House of Muppets.

    But no, instead right from Independence day they have, as I have said on so many occasions diverted, delayed and deliberately tried to derail our decision to leave.

    Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray reacts with an anti-Brexit marching band outside the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray reacts with an anti-Brexit marching band outside the Houses of the Parliament in London, Britain September 3, 2019

    Disgracefully some of these establishment traitors even colluded with the EU to plan how to stop Brexit or leaving without a so-called deal on more than one occasion. They absolutely disgust me and they have the barefaced cheek to keep talking about democracy. These inept traitors couldn’t even spell Democracy, let alone respect it.

    So what no, you may ask? And my honest answer is I cannot predict and anyone who says that they can is a liar or deluded because effectively the lunatics have taken over the asylum with lead barmpot jumped up BERKow effectively the new Tin Pot dictator of the UK.

    I see Jeremy, the coward, Corbyn is calling for Boris to resign but of course the man with the spine of an amoeba doesn’t want a vote of no confidence or an election yet as he knows the public would thrash him at the ballot box.

    The same goes for that fat tub of lard from the SNP whose name I cannot be arsed to remember. The sight of him, Amber Dudd, Anna Sourface and Gina Miller smirking on the TV this morning made me want to throw up.

    Sly News and the Biased Broadcasting Corporation were almost dancing a victory jig this morning with these democracy deniers. The main broadcasters’ collusion with the Remainiacs must never be forgotten and they are another swamp that must be drained as soon as possible. The licence fee should be dead and buried once this Brexit nonsense is concluded.

    I see Nigel Farage is spinning the whole sorry saga and wasting his energy, in my opinion, calling for Dominic Cummings to be sacked for advising Boris to go down the suspension route. Obviously, Nigel is still carrying the grudges from the referendum battle between the two leave campaigns but it is time for him to bury the hatchet and to work on the ‘Great Escape Plan’ with Boris. I know Boris has, once again, rejected working with the Brexit Party on an election pact but this must happen immediately.

    Despite what the MSM say the people are with Boris in so much as they are fed up with this sorry saga and they want it finished and the only finish they will accept is getting out of the EU.

    As I finish writing this column I am watching deluded Corbyn speaking at his ‘end of the pier show’ in Brighton.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center right, speaks with the media as he shakes hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to a meeting at a restaurant in Luxembourg, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019
    © AP Photo / Olivier Matthys
    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, center right, speaks with the media as he shakes hands with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prior to a meeting at a restaurant in Luxembourg, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019

    He is so stupid he thinks he will be in power soon. That he will be our Prime Minister and that Labour is the only party that can bring people together. What a prat!  Just a couple of days ago his militant terror wing were attempting a ‘drive-by shooting’ of his deputy, Tom Watson. Watson of course was meant to deliver a speech this afternoon completely slagging off Comrade Corbyn which was dropped from their conference agenda today when the court judgment came out.

    Boris has succeeded where Corbyn and Watson have failed as he has managed to unite the Labour Party!

    Corbyn keeps dropping his voice as he offers like a demented Viv Nicolson to spend, spend, spend with no idea at all of how he is going to pay for all of his fake promises. If you think politics is in chaos at the moment just spare a nano-second to consider just how bad it would be under a quasi-Marxist Government led by Comrade Corbyn.

    What do Bercow, Corbyn, Swinson and the other traitors hope to achieve with all these obstructive and destructive tactics? There is going to be a General Election sometime soon and I doubt whether many of the self-servers in the House of Muppets will be returned.

    Perhaps the actions of the last few years and today's nonsense will actually hasten the draining of the swamp. Idiots in the Labour party, SNP and the Lib Dems will soon have to come out of their Westminster bubble and face us the people and we will deliver our verdict on them.

    But Boris must realise that he now needs Nigel Farage more than ever, the country needs a general election and the sooner the better – then we will get out of the EU.

    Stay strong, do not lose your faith and do not think the traitors will win - they will not.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, Nigel Farage, Jeremy Corbyn, John Bercow, Boris Johnson, UK Parliament
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World Hails Messi as FIFA Player of the Year
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse