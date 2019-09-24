Don’t Let the Stitch-up Lose Your Faith

No, I am not talking about the Court judgement today I am talking about the whole bloody pantomime since June 23, 2016.

A pantomime, which today has turned into a gross tragi-comedy where there is now every chance that if the establishment are not careful will swiftly become a revenger's tragedy where the political stage will be littered with corpses at the end of the bloody saga.

Let’s be frank this should have never ended up in court and I will accept the Judges' decision even if I, like Boris, do not agree with it.

Boris clearly should never have suspended parliament but let’s also be frank he had no bloody choice because the remainiacs and the Remaniac Muppets and the pipsqueak biased speaker, BERKow were never going to allow the 17.4 million of us who voted to leave to ever actually get out.

These self-serving pigs were determined that parliament was sovereign over the people which is clearly absolute cobblers. We were asked a straight question and we the people gave our answer in the biggest democratic exercise in our great country’s history. These servants of ours should have done what us, the masters, instructed them to do. We, the people are sovereign not the House of Muppets.

But no, instead right from Independence day they have, as I have said on so many occasions diverted, delayed and deliberately tried to derail our decision to leave.

Disgracefully some of these establishment traitors even colluded with the EU to plan how to stop Brexit or leaving without a so-called deal on more than one occasion. They absolutely disgust me and they have the barefaced cheek to keep talking about democracy. These inept traitors couldn’t even spell Democracy, let alone respect it.

So what no, you may ask? And my honest answer is I cannot predict and anyone who says that they can is a liar or deluded because effectively the lunatics have taken over the asylum with lead barmpot jumped up BERKow effectively the new Tin Pot dictator of the UK.

I see Jeremy, the coward, Corbyn is calling for Boris to resign but of course the man with the spine of an amoeba doesn’t want a vote of no confidence or an election yet as he knows the public would thrash him at the ballot box.

The same goes for that fat tub of lard from the SNP whose name I cannot be arsed to remember. The sight of him, Amber Dudd, Anna Sourface and Gina Miller smirking on the TV this morning made me want to throw up.

Sly News and the Biased Broadcasting Corporation were almost dancing a victory jig this morning with these democracy deniers. The main broadcasters’ collusion with the Remainiacs must never be forgotten and they are another swamp that must be drained as soon as possible. The licence fee should be dead and buried once this Brexit nonsense is concluded.

I see Nigel Farage is spinning the whole sorry saga and wasting his energy, in my opinion, calling for Dominic Cummings to be sacked for advising Boris to go down the suspension route. Obviously, Nigel is still carrying the grudges from the referendum battle between the two leave campaigns but it is time for him to bury the hatchet and to work on the ‘Great Escape Plan’ with Boris. I know Boris has, once again, rejected working with the Brexit Party on an election pact but this must happen immediately.

Despite what the MSM say the people are with Boris in so much as they are fed up with this sorry saga and they want it finished and the only finish they will accept is getting out of the EU.

As I finish writing this column I am watching deluded Corbyn speaking at his ‘end of the pier show’ in Brighton.

He is so stupid he thinks he will be in power soon. That he will be our Prime Minister and that Labour is the only party that can bring people together. What a prat! Just a couple of days ago his militant terror wing were attempting a ‘drive-by shooting’ of his deputy, Tom Watson. Watson of course was meant to deliver a speech this afternoon completely slagging off Comrade Corbyn which was dropped from their conference agenda today when the court judgment came out.

Boris has succeeded where Corbyn and Watson have failed as he has managed to unite the Labour Party!

Corbyn keeps dropping his voice as he offers like a demented Viv Nicolson to spend, spend, spend with no idea at all of how he is going to pay for all of his fake promises. If you think politics is in chaos at the moment just spare a nano-second to consider just how bad it would be under a quasi-Marxist Government led by Comrade Corbyn.

What do Bercow, Corbyn, Swinson and the other traitors hope to achieve with all these obstructive and destructive tactics? There is going to be a General Election sometime soon and I doubt whether many of the self-servers in the House of Muppets will be returned.

Perhaps the actions of the last few years and today's nonsense will actually hasten the draining of the swamp. Idiots in the Labour party, SNP and the Lib Dems will soon have to come out of their Westminster bubble and face us the people and we will deliver our verdict on them.

But Boris must realise that he now needs Nigel Farage more than ever, the country needs a general election and the sooner the better – then we will get out of the EU.

Stay strong, do not lose your faith and do not think the traitors will win - they will not.

