Register
19:02 GMT +324 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Supporters of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange block the traffic on Marylebone Road to protest against the extradition hearing of Julian Assange at Westminster Magistrates Court, in London. File photo

    Assange: Destroyed for Truth-Telling

    © Sputnik / Justin Griffiths-Williams
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe

    Julian Assange, the founding editor of Wikileaks, is being detained in a British top-security prison indefinitely. But in the view of his distraught father, the incarceration of Assange has a deliberate purpose – to kill him.

    John Shipton flew to Britain from Sydney, Australia, earlier this month in the hope of seeing his 48-year-old son released from jail. Assange was due for release this week on September 22 because his sentence for a bail infringement had been served out on that date.

    Instead, a British judge ruled on September 13 that Assange must remain in prison, claiming that he was likely to “abscond”. He will be held in remand while hearings are made next year for an extradition request by the American government to the British authorities.

    Meanwhile, Assange’s health is rapidly deteriorating. His body weight has shrunk by 15 kgs, according to his father. He is also being denied proper access to his legal team in order to prepare a defence case against extradition.

    A UN special rapporteur on torture visited the prisoner back in May and concluded then that Assange was showing the signs of psychological torture. The UN report called for his immediate release.

    “They are trying to murder my son,” said Assange’s father, John Shipton, in an interview with this author. He added that the British judges are acting with “insouciant malice” in a deliberate attempt to destroy the mental and bodily health of the Australian-born publisher.

    Julian Assange's father, John Shipton
    © Photo : John Shipton
    Julian Assange's father, John Shipton

    In April this year, British police forced their way into the Ecuadorian embassy in London, where Assange had been confined for nearly seven years in a cramped room. He was granted political asylum in 2012 after he skipped bail from a British court in a case alleging sex assault in Sweden. Assange feared that the Swedish and British authorities were colluding to contrive his extradition to the US where he would face severe prosecution for “spying”.

    Assange’s fears were well-placed because the Americans have since filed charges under their Espionage Act which could result in the Wikileaks publisher facing 145 years in jail. He continues to be detained by the British while the extradition process proceeds, even though the original sex-assault case was dropped several years ago by Swedish prosecutors due to lack of evidence.

    John Shipton says his son is being persecuted for “simply telling the truth” about war crimes committed by the American, British and other Western states during illegal wars conducted in Afghanistan and Iraq.

    Assange’s Wikileaks worked with whistleblowers like Chelsea Manning and Edward Snowden. Snowden is living in exile in Russia. His vital disclosures exposed massive global spying by the US government and its British ally against ordinary citizens around the world in gross violation of privacy, international law and human rights.

    “The achievements are many,” said Shipton referring to the voluminous disclosures by Wikileaks over the past decade. “In diplomatic cables, we can read of how the geopolitical world is composed and disposed of people therein. We can understand what Uncle Sam wants and how the US state gets what its wants. Many millions of people, communities and states benefit from Wikileaks, some greatly. Example, Chagos Islanders at the International Court of Justice. Iraq War and Afghan files exposing war crimes. Vault 7 exposing CIA cyber illegalities and crimes. The ‘Collateral Murder’ video’s revelation of US war crimes in Iraq. The list of revelations and beneficiaries is long and deep. Julian Assange and WikiLeaks are a necessity.”

    He adds: “War crimes revealed, sordid practices, blackmail and bribery. Seven countries destroyed, millions dead, rivers of blood and millions displaced. Yet only Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, both innocent of giving hurt and crime, rot in jail.”

    In the early years after establishing Wikileaks in 2006, Julian Assange was celebrated and hailed as a “truth-teller”. Some prominent Western media used his site’s revelations about US government illicit spying.

    However, eventually, the powers-that-be got their revenge. For the past seven years since 2012, Assange has been in de facto detention; and if the US and British authorities get their way, he may die in prison.

    Shamefully, too, erstwhile Western media supporters of his crusading type of journalism have since abandoned his plight. There are hardly any reports in the media about his incarceration and how it is a flagrant breach of due process and his legal rights. The same media that previously exploited Assange’s blockbuster stories have only lent credence to smears against him, such as him being a “cyber terrorist” or a “Kremlin agent” for exposing Western governments’ high crimes.

    Julian Assange is being held in solitary confinement in a Special Category A British prison, Belmarsh, in London. It is one of harshest penal institutions in Britain, where mass murderers and convicted terrorists are usually kept in dungeon-like lockdown conditions. The disproportionate mistreatment of Assange is an outrage, but indicative of the vindictiveness of the powers-that-be.

    His father says he is being prevented from visiting his son despite having travelled all the way from Australia. One can only imagine the anguish and torment he feels, knowing that his beloved son is being crushed alive inside a concrete grave.

    Assange’s friends like actress Pamela Anderson, a courageous woman indeed, have also made pleas for his life to be spared. Pink Floyd singer-songwriter Roger Waters and award-winning journalist John Pilger are some of the other principled public figures who are defending his right for freedom.

    Julian Assange deserves the British public and the public elsewhere to be out on streets in their millions demanding his immediate release. Assange helped free millions of people around the world from the prison of lies imposed by Western governments and their dutiful media. Now the people should act to free Assange.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    truth, whistleblower, U.K, Wikileaks, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The World Hails Messi as FIFA Player of the Year
    TruD'oh!
    TruD’oh!
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse