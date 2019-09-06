Bring it on, Boris

The old cliché that, “politics is showbusiness for ugly people” has never been truer than during this affront to democracy that has been going on for three years now in the so-called House of Commons.

Most of the people in the house of Muppets are very, very ugly and I am not referring to their physical looks, although many of them tick that box too, I am talking about their attitude, snobbery, hypocrisy and downright lying.

How dare these ‘servants’ of ours deny the clear instruction from their Masters, us, that we wanted out of the EU.

Let’s be clear Parliament is not sovereign, we the people are.

This bunch of muppets will realise this when in a Tarantino style massacre they are wiped out when the electorate finally get the inevitable General Election that is coming whether it is on October 15 or in November.

We have been subjected to a parade of egos, show boating and ego massaging that even a Hollywood scriptwriter would not dare to write.

What writer would dare to create a character like Jess Phillips?

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth Lord Norman Fowler, the new Lord Speaker, left, speaks in the House of Lords chamber during his first sitting, in Parliament, London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016

This mock Brummie, with her ridiculous put on quasi black country accent is a creation that even Spitting Image would fail to parody.

She was actually born to middle class parents, a teacher and an NHS manager and she went to a grammar school. However, she portrays herself as a Black Country uneducated woman with her silly over-the-top accent.

Not only is it an insult to all of us but in particular it is a massive insult to working class Brummies.

During her ridiculously over-the-top, quivering top lip performance in the Commons where she protested that she knew ‘nowt’ about Parliamentary procedure and used expressions like “crack on Bab” were laughable and beyond satire.

She also declared that she was not worried about a general election as her constituents would vote her back in!

Oh, really Jess, let’s just have a look at how they voted in the referendum shall we “Bab”?

In Yardley, 60.1 percent of her constituency voted Leave.

So, are you still confident to crack on Bab? If so why are you saying you wouldn’t want an election? Truth is Bab you are scared to “crack” on with an election “cos you know Bab you would lose, don’t you Bab!”

And this is the point, with all of these traitors they know that they are all doomed if they have to face the voters. So they are willing to sacrifice our country to save their jobs and massive expenses and this is an absolute disgrace.

Led by the arch hypocrite, Comrade Corbyn, who has been calling for a general election for what seems like years but when offered one by Boris runs away because he knows that he and his deeply divided party would be decimated. He is using and abusing the Fixed Term Parliament Act to try and win the next election.

This act was introduced in 2011 by the Coalition Government to stop a PM calling a snap election for his own advantage. But now we are in the ridiculous situation where the opposition leader and that nationalist, separatist fat fool (I can’t recall his name!) from the SNP can now dictate when the election occurs to suit their own parties’ chances of winning.

© AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth The House of Lords chamber in Parliament, London, Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.

This is an abuse. They have had a secret meeting and decided that they will not allow a general election until after Boris has been forced to crawl to the EU with their surrender document.

They now say that they will abstain on the vote for an election on Monday. Their aim is to keep Boris in power but not in charge and to portray him as a loser.

Thereby in their fetid collective imaginations and desperate deluded vison they think they will have a better chance of winning.

This is an abomination because these fascists are not just stitching up Boris they are stitching up 17.4 million people and they don’t give a flying toss.

They have been aided and abetted by the completely biased coverage by the Brexit Broadcasting Corporation and Sly news.

They and these lickspittle broadcasters do not understand the anger in the country over this denial of democracy and the effect it will have in the next election.

Today a poll again states that Boris is the most popular leader and Chicken Corbyn comes in fourth after ‘don’t know’!

With this pantomime, MP’s have managed to lower peoples view of the self-servers more than the fallout from the expenses scandal. But are Sly news and the Biased Broadcasting Corporation reflecting this feeling in the country? Are they hell as like!

This Brexit row has not only broken politics. It has also broken the major news outfits as well.

Both Sky and the publicly funded BBC have not even bothered to hide their Remainer bias. I won’t even start on channel 4.

Sky news’ presenter Kay Burley has exemplified this with her row with Brexit party MEP Lucy Harris. She ganged up with Femi (just who does fund him?) to try and silence Lucy. Even Femi looked embarrassed at her outburst and that takes some doing!

Burley stated that she didn’t vote in the referendum but now a tweet has emerged from the referendum voting day from Burleys account that states, “Chucking it down in London. Make sure you vote. #Ivoted”

Both statements cannot possibly be true, can they? Burley and Sly news must clarify this immediately and Ofcom must investigate surely?

Now these MSM lamestream broadcasters are attacking Boris with all their might and are still not giving equal airtime to those who want to leave.

This all feels as it is being orchestrated by “war criminal” Blair who was the first to use the term ‘elephant trap’ in regard to Boris’ offer of a General Election. This has been enthusiastically taken up by Corbyn and his comrades as the excuse for delaying an election.

This action and the showboating performances of these traitorous politicians in the swamp have effectively paralysed not only Boris but the whole government.

The people have spoken again and again saying they want Brexit over and done with and the uncertainty out of the way.

As Boris’ brother, Jo, said this morning there is so much to do and support for Boris’ domestic agenda and he needs to be able to get on with it.

Jo was and is a Remainer so there should be no surprise in him stepping down but the MSM want to use this to beat Boris.

Good on Jo, for today not giving them more ammo. Just like lots of families, Brexit has divided the Johnson family but in a democracy the majority always wins doesn’t it?

Boris now must cut to the chase and ignore the so-called secret meetings of Corbyn and that fat Scottish bloke (whose name I cannot remember!) and cut a deal with Nigel Farage for an election.

This will scare the living daylights out of these remainer traitors.

Boris then must stick to his word of ‘rather dying in a ditch’ than grovelling to the EU for an extension. Boris must break the law, if necessary, as I believe he has the real world of the UK with him even if the EU lickspittles and the Bloated Broadcasting Corporation and Sly news and the UGLY members of parliament are against him.

This Parliament is not fit for purpose and the swamp must be drained and if that means Boris must break the law, have a pact with Nigel Farage and the DUP so be it, as the people’s voice must be heard in a real peoples’ vote which of course is general election.

Bring it on Boris!

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.