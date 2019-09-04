Register
14:40 GMT +304 September 2019
    A pro-Brexit supporter holds a placard outside Cabinet Office in London, Britain August 29, 2019

    All Pigs Are Not Equal

    © REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
    Jon Gaunt
    0 10

    Last night's vote in the House of Muppets was the final confirmation that the self-servers in the Commons hate and despise us, the people. They have voted for the EU to still control us. They are traitors! How much more of this can we, or will we take?

    And if I hear another member of the controlled Lamestream press say Boris has thrown Winston Churchill's grandson out of the Party, as if this matters I will literally kick the TV screen in!

    Who cares if Nicolas Soames is Winston Churchill's Grandson. He is a traitor and deserves to be kicked out of the Conservative party along with the rest of these EU lickspittles They have all betrayed us.

    The twenty-one who voted against, not just Boris but against the 17.4 million of us who voted for Brexit, should be kicked out of the office forever.

    The idea that they're standing by their principles is laughable. Philip Hammond was a useless Chancellor who did everything in his power whilst Chancellor to undermine our decision to leave the EU, he deserves no respect whatsoever.

    It is down to him and the smirking Theresa May that we are largely in this mess. Did you see her yesterday in the Commons, just loving Boris and us getting stitched up?

    At least Ken Clarke has always been a lackey of the EU so his betrayal of the people and his disdain for them has always been apparent.

    Anti-Brexit protestors demonstrate at Whitehall in London, Britain, August 31, 2019
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Anti-Brexit protestors demonstrate at Whitehall in London, Britain, August 31, 2019

    But the pantomime Dame of British politics, Dr Phillip Lee should be christened Dr Death as by crossing the floor to sit with the Lib Dems he has probably signed the death warrant for the Conservative party. I don't know if he is an actual Doctor but he certainly makes me sick and I note he now says that he will not stand again. There’s a surprise you unprincipled coward!

    This pantomime last night was nothing to do with the sovereignty of parliament and everything to do with not just delaying Brexit but actually stopping it altogether.

    The self-servings pigs believe in Orwell's maxim, "That all animals are born equal but some are more equal than others".

    Don't believe me? Well, look at what smug, self-satisfied Chuka Umunna tweeted last night, "Voting with Jo Swinson and Tim Farron just now in the House of Commons to take over the business tomorrow to pass a Bill to stop a 'no deal' Brexit - which for us is the first stop to #stop Brexit altogether!"

    This from a man who changes political parties more times than his underpants and who is so in love with himself that if he was chocolate he would eat himself (hopefully starting with his head!).

    Right from the moment we all collectively gave the Establishment globalist elite a smack around the chops, on 23 June, 2016, they and their chums in the Biased Broadcasting Corporation and Sly News have been in collusion to stop us getting what we voted for.

    This nonsense mantra of no one wants a no-deal and no deal was not on the ballot paper is doublespeak.

    Poll after poll shows that the people outside of the Westminster bubble just want out and don’t give a fig about a no-deal. But is this reflected in the hours of Fake news that is being pumped out? Is it hell as like!

    Of course, David Cameron was clear when he said before the referendum: "This is your decision. Nobody else's. Not politicians. Not Parliament's. Not lobby groups. Not mine. Just you. You, the British people, will decide. At that moment you will hold this country's destiny in your hands. This is a huge decision for our country – perhaps the biggest we will make in our lifetime. Continuing, and it will be the final decision". He finished by saying "When the British people speak, their voice will be respected – not ignored. If we vote to Leave, then we will Leave".

    So, all of what happened in the swamp yesterday was complete and utter nonsense.

    Bercow is the one acting like a tinpot dictator allowing these wrecking debates and votes to happen.

    Boris might be an Eton boy but he understands the people in this country more than the so-called people’s party leader, Comrade Corbyn.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Jessica Taylor
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London, Britain

    What a stinking hypocrite he has turned out to be. Whining and bitching for years that he wants an election, calling Boris a chicken for not holding one, but when he's offered it last night makes excuses to run away from a contest that he and more importantly his northern MPs know he will get slaughtered in.

    Who is Corbyn to demand that he will only consent to an election once Brexit is delayed again? And how ridiculous that we are now in a position where the EU effectively decide how long the delay is? People have said getting out of the EU is like Hotel California it is not it is like being trapped in a Kafka novel, loads of doors but every office is empty with a phone ringing out.

    Sly News and the Brexit Broadcasting Corporation are obsessed with this notion of Parliament having their say and are not allowing commentators enough airtime who wish to argue that this is not about parliament, it is about the people.

    As for the people who repeat the mantra of it was only an advisory referendum, I refer them to Cameron’s comments and my previous reaction about TV sets and boots.

    I believe that Boris will lose again today and then attempt to call an election which Comrade Corbyn will not agree to, so then we will be in a real state of political paralysis. You cannot take walking away from any negotiations off the table and anyone with half a brain can see that but Corbyn is thick and so polluted by the Westminster bubble he is blind to this or is he just power-mad?

    Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech laying out the plan for the party following the Brexit vote in June 2016, in London, February 24, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Leader of the opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn delivers a speech laying out the plan for the party following the Brexit vote in June 2016, in London, February 24, 2017.

    I have just had a remainer tweet me saying "oh shut up. You can't vote for the sovereignty of parliament then moan when that same parliament, wants to retain its sovereignty. You utter hypocrite".

    Ample proof that the Elite's propaganda is working in less than 120 characters. But what this moron fails to see is that Parliament and the MPs are meant to be our servants, not our masters, and we the masters voted and instructed our elected representatives what to do over three years ago.

    So where now then Gaunty? I am afraid to say I do not know because at the moment it feels like the UK has fallen. I’m off to Heathrow and that is only half a joke!

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of Jon Gaunt and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
