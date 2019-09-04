No Mandate. No Morals. No Majority. Bye Bye Boris

As I watched Boris Johnson present his G7 Statement in the House of Commons today (Tuesday 3rd September) and respond to questions I couldn’t get a particular question out of my head. Does Eton have a refund scheme?

Johnson is the clearest example on the planet that the rich and powerful can purchase expensive and exclusive places in esteemed private education establishments but they can’t buy intelligence. The guy is a bumbling, stumbling and ineffectual fool. A clown who has been promoted way beyond his abilities and finds himself at a lectern built for adults and therefore not suited to his juvenile antics.

Johnson is simply not fit for the office he now holds. He is dishonest to the core, thoroughly deceitful and therefore unable to be trusted by even his own Tory members, never mind the public at large.

Jim Carrey will be displeased but when the sequel to the 1997 film ‘Liar Liar’ is made, Boris Johnson will claim the role. He is a shoe-in. He is made for the part. The Times newspaper sacked him for lying in a column and then caught out lying again by making up fictitious quotes.

Tory leader Michael Howard sacked him for lying about an affair.

The UK Statistics Authority exposed him as a liar when he claimed the UK gave the EU £350 million a week. They wrote a caustic letter to him accusing him of a “clear misuse of official statistics”.

Compounding the £350 million a week lie during the Brexit referendum campaign he also lied about Turkey being about to join the EU.

He lied during the Tory leadership campaign about kippers having to be exported with plastic ice pillows because of rules imposed by ‘Brussel’s bureaucrats’. The temperature rules are, in actual fact, imposed by the UK.

He also lied about fracking during that campaign when he said it was a perfectly safe process and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had received no complaints. They have received complaints and are currently examining the impact of hydraulic fracturing, fracking, on drinking water resources.

He lied four weeks ago when he announced extra funding for the woefully underfunded NHS in England and Wales. It wasn’t new money at all but the release of monies already publicly committed to the NHS over a year ago.

Although it caused controversy last week when the head of news at Channel 4 stated what we all know to be true, namely that Boris Johnson is a “known liar”, the fact remains that telling the truth would appear to be the exception to the rule for the Etonian buffoon who now resides in Number 10 Downing Street.

© REUTERS / Jessica Taylor Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons in London, Britain

It is important to stress that I am not the only one who believes he is unfit to be the PM of the UK. You would expect me to say that. He is a former Minister at the heart of the austerity programme which has prematurely killed over 120,000 poor, elderly and vulnerable citizens in England and Wales according to the British Medical Journal, spawned a massive rise in the ranks of the ‘working poor’ because of low wages and zero hours contracts and caused a massive increase in the number of homeless children and families condemned to inadequate and unsafe temporary accommodation liking metal shipping containers and spaces equivalent to car parking spaces.

He is a cold, cruel and callous Conservative. I despise him and his Tory party. But even his own partners in austerity crimes think he is:

“Not fit for the office he holds… and is intent on turning the Conservative Party into an English National Party”… according to Tory MP Guto Bebb on Channel 4’s 7 pm news last night (September 3rd).

What must really petrify the elites that make up the British Establishment were the contrasting performances in Parliament between Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn. ‘Cometh the hour cometh the man’.

Corbyn is universally reviled and traduced by the mainstream media as incompetent and unfit for high office yet his performance was expert and entirely appropriate. He skewered Johnson on the mythical ‘progress’ in alternative EU Brexit deal negotiations, highlighted that the threat of food, medicines and fuel shortages from a No-Deal Brexit were government predictions not scaremongering and humiliated him over his use of entirely inflammatory and dangerous language like ‘Corbyn’s Surrender Bill’.

Johnson and his acolytes bandy about slurs like ‘collaborators’ and ‘traitors’ and use terms like ‘betrayal’ and ‘surrender’ despite the fact the debate in Parliament took place after tributes were paid to those who formed the Polish resistance in response to Nazi invasion on 1st September 1939 and resulted in the UK declaring war on Hitler and the fascists.

The 27 other countries who make up the EU are supposed to be friends and trading partners, not enemies who opponents of Brexit are ‘collaborating with’ or ‘betraying the UK’ over. It is irresponsible use of language and deliberately provocative and dangerous. Certainly language unbefitting elected politicians or a Prime Minister.

Corbyn completely exposed Johnson’s immature and juvenile approach. It was a debate in the UK Parliament not an adolescent university debates chamber.

However his most skilful and calculated attack on Johnson was his withering conclusion when he said in relation to the No-Deal Brexit plan being clearly pursued by bumbling Boris:

“You have no mandate, no morals and after today no majority”.

© REUTERS / Francois Lenoir British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn

Ouch! A direct hit on a man who entered the job of PM as an imposter without a shred of democratic legitimacy and who now finds the honeymoon authority bestowed upon him at the end of July completely evaporated. As he was speaking a Tory MP, Phillip Lee, literally crossed the Chamber from the Tory side to the opposition benches as he defected to the Liberal Democrats. Johnson’s small majority disappeared as he spoke, along with any semblance of credibility he had. It is incumbent upon the defector to give up his seat and fight a by-election ASAP if a general election is not called soon.

Johnson talks of being given more time for him to negotiate a new and better Brexit deal when the civil service reveals Brexit negotiating team has been disbanded and his own shady political advisor, Dominic Cummings, is caught referring to negotiations in Brussels as “a sham”.

From suspending Parliament to threatening to ignore legislation passed by Parliament Johnson and his extreme right wing gang are exposed more and more as enemies of democracy and a faction more suited to the political fringes than government. The rebels who have voted for an emergency motion to facilitate a Bill which will rule out Brexit without a deal and the potential chaos, shortages and job losses the government’s own assessments predict will arise, have been expelled from the Tory party. How rich is that from a Cabinet full of rebels who voted against Theresa May’s deal over the last 12 months on several occasions.

What an idiot Johnson is proving to be. He has managed to polarise his own party so much that a split has become a reality and just when a general election looms large and every seat becomes vital he faces the prospect of Independent Tory candidates running in over a dozen seats and siphoning votes from official Conservatives loyal to mad Boris.

Those opposed to a No-Deal Brexit are within their rights to claim the 17.4 million who voted to leave the EU did so on the basis that an exit deal was promised. Both Leave campaigns indicated a deal would be possible and the Brexit part of the Tory and Labour manifestos referred to Brexit deals not to No-Deal Brexit.

However the people as a whole must be consulted on the current mess via an early general election. It is an imperfect voting system but the most democratic expression of the will of the people outside referendums. If No Deal Brexit is what people want let them vote for Boris and his right wing elites or the looney tunes who make up the Brexit Party under the tutelage of Nigel Fraudage.

Those who want an end to unnecessary, cruel and damaging austerity can vote Labour in England and Wales and SNP in Scotland. The wealth and power of the elites is under threat from a Labour government so the attacks and vitriol of the press and media against them will be ratcheted up a few notches in the coming weeks but ordinary people are not as daft as the Tory toffs and rich elites believe.

Brexit is an issue in the lives of some people but job security and proper wages, well-funded schools, a reliable and efficient health service, cheap and accessible public transport and affordable decent homes are all much more important. If Labour fights on that ground they can win the support of real people with families and concerns for the future.

In Scotland the SNP must not only maintain their anti-austerity and anti-nuclear weapon message but put independence front and centre of their campaign. A commitment to IndyRef2 sometime in the future is not enough. The SNP must actually put an IndyRef2 date in their manifesto and state categorically that should they return a majority of MPs to Westminster from Scotland that referendum will go ahead with or without Westminster ‘permission’. Westminster is broken and the commitment to build a new, better and sovereign independent country must be the heart and soul of the SNP Manifesto in the likely October election.

No politician should fear an election. It is time for the people to decide the future path England and Wales travels. Scotland’s path will be a different one. Securing the self-respect and dignity that independence bestows is now our destiny.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.