Register
22:21 GMT +330 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage

    I've Had Enough of Brexit Now!

    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 10

    Hugh Grant, displaying all the maturity and intellect of a toddler screaming and bawling and doing the dying fly act at the supermarket checkout, has really spoken for the sore losers and Remainiacs by posting a hysterical tweet.

    Yes, Oxford University graduate, Hugh tweeted, “You will not f*ck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F*ck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by your and you little gang of masturbatory prefects.”

    He is of course referring to Boris Johnson.

    How foul and violent is his tweet? How childish is it? And just how bitter is he?

    Of course, Hugh has a history of hysterical reactions. He is the man who is trying to close down the free press in this country with his 'hacked off' campaign. To bring up masturbation as an image is odd too, especially with his conviction in the USA for picking up Divine Brown and her performing oral sex on him in a car for which he got a $1800 dollar fine and two years summary probation. Seems like he is still no Mr nice guy.

    But pardon the pun, Hugh will just have to suck it up!

    Despite what Grant thinks, Boris Johnson’s proroguing or suspending of Parliament has clearly got the support of the UK public.

    People are sick and tired of the lies, the aggression and the delay - they just want Brexit done and dusted. They are the masters and they want their servants, the MPs, to deliver what they clearly instructed them to do three years ago.

    I’m fed up of Brexit too. It was the last last thing I wanted to write or talk about but the losers’ refusal to give losers consent and the outbursts from the luvvies like Hugh mean I cannot stay silent

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019
    © REUTERS / DYLAN MARTINEZ
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a news conference at the end of the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 26, 2019

    The pathetic and over the top reaction of the usual suspects to Boris’s and the Queen’s move was hysterical and I loved it.

    Femi (just who does fund him?) did a livestream from his car (isn’t that illegal?) and pompously announced that he had to cancel his holiday and hot foot it to London to protest against Boris!

    If Femi was Batman, then Owen Jones was his Robin, as he flounced from one TV studio to the next or used Skype to organise a protest against this ‘coup’ as he described it.

    Of course, Batman and Robin, or was it Del boy and Rodney in drag, conveniently forgot to mention that Comrade Corbyn and his merry band of Jo Swinson and Caroline Lucas had held a meeting the day before to plot their own coup to oust Boris.

    Corbyn and Swinson are now demanding a meeting with her Majesty to put her right on the Constitution! Their arrogance knows no bounds. They have two hopes, Bob Hope and no hope for her majesty meeting them as we and they know. Pillocks!

    Meanwhile back in the Bat (or is that batty?) cave media centre Sky News and the BBC managed to find guest after guest to condemn Boris’ move but strangely no one to give the opposite view?

    The bias was on an unprecedented level and completely off the scale, even for them. Kay Burley was apoplectic over the news and Beth Rigby was almost donning her cat woman suit to stop this dastardly plot to side-line her muppet mates in the House of Commons.

    Look, I’m not sure whether Boris is the hero of this dark tale or the Joker and only time will tell. As we all know Boris is only in it for Boris but he is the best hope we have at the moment of cleaning up our own version of Gotham City, so I am backing the man.

    Meanwhile little Owen Jones was giving it large just like Hugh with his second world war references with no hint of irony.

    According to Owen, men gave their lives on the beaches of France for us to be part of an EU Super State and his grandad would be spinning in his grave!

    It all sounded a bit ‘Gammon’ to me, to use the remainer and snowflake terminology.

    I thought that everyone from Theresa May down had instructed us that it was verboten to mention the war in the Brexit debate? Or was this just another prime example of the hypocrisy of the left?

    Oh, ‘crush a grape and tear a tissue’ then the Luvvies and their chums started a petition and Sly News breathlessly announced it had a hit million signatures!

    How marvellous, only another 16 million to go to overturn a real democratic majority, eh Cat woman?

    I don’t know about dying fly but we are witnessing the dying throes of the Remainiacs and their last-ditch attempt to stop us getting what we voted for.

    An anti-Brexit pro-remain supporter shouts out during a gathering outside the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Tim Ireland
    An anti-Brexit pro-remain supporter shouts out during a gathering outside the House of Parliament in London, Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

    These traitors, these lickspittle EU lovers make me sick. They bleat about democracy and Boris being a tin pot dictator when they have deliberately thwarted our wishes for three long miserable years.

    I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when I went to bed last night as the collective delusion of the Political Elite was off the scale. The so-called political commentators, I call them collaborators, were all convinced the people in the UK would be against Boris when it is clear to anyone outside of their self-feeding Westminster bubble that Boris was doing exactly what the people wanted.

    I had to laugh at the vox-pops the main broadcasters did later in the day when the reporters could hardly find a single person who would slag Boris off! I was half convinced that the Remaniacs and their mates in the BBC and Sly had shot themselves in the foot and that they would realise this and quieten down.

    However, the next morning, just when I thought it was safe to venture back on Twitter, up jumps another thespian to lecture me, this time its Steven Fry with this piece of literature.

    “Weep for Britain. A sick, cynical brutal and horribly dangerous coup d’état. Children playing with matches, but spitefully not accidentally: gleefully torching an ancient democracy and any tattered shreds of reputation or standing our poor country had left.”

    Pass me the vomit bucket! Is the poor Luvvie having another breakdown? The pretentious prat.

    Someone teach him how to spell D E M O C R A C Y please and tell him and Hugh we do not need lectures from people who make a living dressing up pretending to be someone else.

    As for Boris, he should forget about suspending Parliament and just go straight for the jugular. Call a General Election, make a pact with Nigel, and start draining the swamp immediately.

    Let’s really give it back to the people to make a decision on the present crop of politicians as we have all had enough of this pantomime now.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Performers in costumes take part in the carnival on the main Parade day of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on August 26, 2019.
    This Week in Pictures: 24 - 30 August
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    O’Donnell’s Oligarchs
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse