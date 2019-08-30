I've Had Enough of Brexit Now!

Hugh Grant, displaying all the maturity and intellect of a toddler screaming and bawling and doing the dying fly act at the supermarket checkout, has really spoken for the sore losers and Remainiacs by posting a hysterical tweet.

Yes, Oxford University graduate, Hugh tweeted, “You will not f*ck with my children’s future. You will not destroy the freedoms my grandfather fought two world wars to defend. F*ck off you over-promoted rubber bath toy. Britain is revolted by your and you little gang of masturbatory prefects.”

He is of course referring to Boris Johnson.

How foul and violent is his tweet? How childish is it? And just how bitter is he?

Of course, Hugh has a history of hysterical reactions. He is the man who is trying to close down the free press in this country with his 'hacked off' campaign. To bring up masturbation as an image is odd too, especially with his conviction in the USA for picking up Divine Brown and her performing oral sex on him in a car for which he got a $1800 dollar fine and two years summary probation. Seems like he is still no Mr nice guy.

But pardon the pun, Hugh will just have to suck it up!

Despite what Grant thinks, Boris Johnson’s proroguing or suspending of Parliament has clearly got the support of the UK public.

People are sick and tired of the lies, the aggression and the delay - they just want Brexit done and dusted. They are the masters and they want their servants, the MPs, to deliver what they clearly instructed them to do three years ago.

I’m fed up of Brexit too. It was the last last thing I wanted to write or talk about but the losers’ refusal to give losers consent and the outbursts from the luvvies like Hugh mean I cannot stay silent

The pathetic and over the top reaction of the usual suspects to Boris’s and the Queen’s move was hysterical and I loved it.

Femi (just who does fund him?) did a livestream from his car (isn’t that illegal?) and pompously announced that he had to cancel his holiday and hot foot it to London to protest against Boris!

If Femi was Batman, then Owen Jones was his Robin, as he flounced from one TV studio to the next or used Skype to organise a protest against this ‘coup’ as he described it.

Of course, Batman and Robin, or was it Del boy and Rodney in drag, conveniently forgot to mention that Comrade Corbyn and his merry band of Jo Swinson and Caroline Lucas had held a meeting the day before to plot their own coup to oust Boris.

Corbyn and Swinson are now demanding a meeting with her Majesty to put her right on the Constitution! Their arrogance knows no bounds. They have two hopes, Bob Hope and no hope for her majesty meeting them as we and they know. Pillocks!

Meanwhile back in the Bat (or is that batty?) cave media centre Sky News and the BBC managed to find guest after guest to condemn Boris’ move but strangely no one to give the opposite view?

The bias was on an unprecedented level and completely off the scale, even for them. Kay Burley was apoplectic over the news and Beth Rigby was almost donning her cat woman suit to stop this dastardly plot to side-line her muppet mates in the House of Commons.

Look, I’m not sure whether Boris is the hero of this dark tale or the Joker and only time will tell. As we all know Boris is only in it for Boris but he is the best hope we have at the moment of cleaning up our own version of Gotham City, so I am backing the man.

Meanwhile little Owen Jones was giving it large just like Hugh with his second world war references with no hint of irony.

According to Owen, men gave their lives on the beaches of France for us to be part of an EU Super State and his grandad would be spinning in his grave!

It all sounded a bit ‘Gammon’ to me, to use the remainer and snowflake terminology.

I thought that everyone from Theresa May down had instructed us that it was verboten to mention the war in the Brexit debate? Or was this just another prime example of the hypocrisy of the left?

Oh, ‘crush a grape and tear a tissue’ then the Luvvies and their chums started a petition and Sly News breathlessly announced it had a hit million signatures!

How marvellous, only another 16 million to go to overturn a real democratic majority, eh Cat woman?

I don’t know about dying fly but we are witnessing the dying throes of the Remainiacs and their last-ditch attempt to stop us getting what we voted for.

These traitors, these lickspittle EU lovers make me sick. They bleat about democracy and Boris being a tin pot dictator when they have deliberately thwarted our wishes for three long miserable years.

I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry when I went to bed last night as the collective delusion of the Political Elite was off the scale. The so-called political commentators, I call them collaborators, were all convinced the people in the UK would be against Boris when it is clear to anyone outside of their self-feeding Westminster bubble that Boris was doing exactly what the people wanted.

I had to laugh at the vox-pops the main broadcasters did later in the day when the reporters could hardly find a single person who would slag Boris off! I was half convinced that the Remaniacs and their mates in the BBC and Sly had shot themselves in the foot and that they would realise this and quieten down.

However, the next morning, just when I thought it was safe to venture back on Twitter, up jumps another thespian to lecture me, this time its Steven Fry with this piece of literature.

“Weep for Britain. A sick, cynical brutal and horribly dangerous coup d’état. Children playing with matches, but spitefully not accidentally: gleefully torching an ancient democracy and any tattered shreds of reputation or standing our poor country had left.”

Pass me the vomit bucket! Is the poor Luvvie having another breakdown? The pretentious prat.

Someone teach him how to spell D E M O C R A C Y please and tell him and Hugh we do not need lectures from people who make a living dressing up pretending to be someone else.

As for Boris, he should forget about suspending Parliament and just go straight for the jugular. Call a General Election, make a pact with Nigel, and start draining the swamp immediately.

Let’s really give it back to the people to make a decision on the present crop of politicians as we have all had enough of this pantomime now.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.