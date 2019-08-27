Register
27 August 2019
    Salida de Reino Unido de la UE

    Arise Sir Ben and Sir Nigel!

    Columnists
    Jon Gaunt
    What a great Bank Holiday weekend for us Patriotic Brits.

    We have had Ben Oakes smashing the Aussies literally for six in the greatest ever innings in history. Boris has completely out-manoeuvred the EU, and created a batting partnership with Donald Trump that makes it look like the UK is going to get a trade deal by June.

    Boris returned to the stump to demolish and batter the BBC into the ground over the removal of the TV licence for 3 million OAPS.

    If all of that doesn’t deserve a celebratory cold beer, wine or champagne in the garden I don’t know what does!

    US President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    Just like Boris, Ben Oakes has lifted the whole country and put a smile back on our faces. It looked like we were dead and buried by our old enemy but Oakes, like a true Brit, came out and was fearless as he believed in himself and the pride of his country and he single-handedly put us back in a winning position.

    I think Boris is doing the same. After 3 miserable years of Theresa May playing defensively and meekly by the EU Mafia rules Boris has strode on to the field and taken no-nonsense from Merkel and Macron this week. He even batted away the ridiculous MSM Remainiac silly story about him putting his foot on Macron’s table. The MSM will stop at nothing to try and run him, and therefore the country, down in a last-ditch attempt to wreck Brexit.

    But it is clear from the G7 that the UK is now being respected at the top tables and it is also crystal clear that Trump and Johnson get on which, of course, is vital if we want this trade deal.

    The MSM can bleat on and on about chlorinated chicken but it is them and the Remainiacs who are the real chickens.

    Too chicken to believe in this great country and its people to not only survive but flourish out of the undemocratic EU.

    Donald Trump clearly believes in us much more than the EU, politicians, the Brexit Broadcasting Corporation and Sly News.

    We may have a few rough months ahead when we leave but this country and our people will dig in and come out swinging and we will survive and flourish just as we have always done.

    Liberal bedwetters hate us referring to the two World Wars but I am not ashamed or embarrassed to refer to it and our history. I take pride in the fact we liberated Europe twice with the aid of the Russians, our Commonwealth and, of course, the USA.

    Theresa the Appeaser was embarrassed by this history and seemed more concerned with the language we used about Brexit than the fact that the EU were shafting us right, left and centre.

    What kind of idiot would agree to give £39 Billion without a deal in place?

    So again, that is why I applaud Boris stating this weekend that no deal means no dosh for the EU. This Googly seems to have focused their minds as the EU know that it cannot really be defended, why should we pay before we know the real shape of a deal?

    However, all of Boris’ tough tactics is constantly being undermined by the likes of Comrade Corbyn, members of Boris’ own party and of course the BBC and Sky News. They constantly bleat on about the dangers of a ‘no deal’ when of course that was always our default position. We could always walk away.

    They fail to mention that we are only in this situation because of the failure of Theresa May and her cabal of unelected civil servants who couldn’t negotiate or navigate themselves out of a political cul-de-sac of their own creation.

    Now Boris is battering them all around the ground and with his swashbuckling approach he is building the confidence of ordinary Brits in our collective future.

    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019.
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets European Council President Donald Tusk for a bilateral meeting during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019.

    This is what real leadership is all about.

    He is smashing the opposition out of the ground with his eye-catching populist polices like bringing back 20 thousand cops as soon as possible, his new home Secretary Pritti Patel and her views on prisons, the money for the NHS and stopping the persecution of our old soldiers.

    These are the policies we have been demanding for years, its actually called Conservatism.

    The idea of a smaller state, less taxation and putting hard-working Brits first and ahead of the feral, the feckless, the freeloaders and dare I say it, the foreigners.

    That’s why he is bang on the money saying that he will deport illegals immediately if they land at Dover or anywhere else.

    The UK has been a soft touch for too long. Hopefully, the fightback has begun and the latest figures on how much health tourists are costing the NHS is further evidence that we need to get on the front foot. The clue is in the title, it is a NATIONAL Health service not a world service.

    In the face of this battering, old Comrade Corbyn doesn’t know which way to turn and after failing to get anyone to agree to a Government of National Unity with him in charge is now calling for a General Election and another EU referendum.

    Well I say, bring it on, in fact Boris should precipitate it because at the moment he is unstoppable and he will walk back into Downing Street.

    Boris was correct when he said we needed optimism and he has begun to spread that.

    Now he needs a deal with that other great cricket lover, Farage.

    They need to create a dream team at the wicket. Boris has nicked many of the Brexit Party ideas so why not face the opposition together and batter Labour out of the ground and out of power for years to come.

    One final thought let’s honour heroes who have always batted for Britain so, arise Sir Ben and Sir Nigel.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Nigel Farage, Jeremy Corbyn, Boris Johnson, UK
    Votre message a été envoyé!
