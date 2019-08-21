Register
20:49 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A Scottish Saltire (C) flies between a Union flag (L) and a European Union (EU) flag in front of the Scottish Parliament building in Edinburgh, Scotland on June 27, 2016.

    Name October 31st as IndyRef2 Day – No Fear, Only Hope

    © AFP 2019/ Oli Scarff
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Tommy Sheridan
    0 0 0

    In the course of the Scottish independence campaign I was privileged to be invited to, and able to, address 121 public meetings and rallies in the ten-month period between December 2013 and the fateful referendum day of 18th September 2014.

    I was inspired throughout that intense but uplifting period by the life and words of South African rebel, revolutionary, prisoner and eventually President, Nelson Mandela. Indeed one of Mandela’s wise and inspirational quotes gave birth to the radical independence campaign I was honoured to found and lead:

    "May your choices reflect your hope, not your fears."

    From that quote the Hope Over Fear independence campaign was formed to promote not just independence but a more radical and socialist vision than the one being promoted by the official YES Campaign under strong SNP influence at that time. Literally, tens of thousands were involved in those meetings and the George Square rallies in Glasgow and I humbly believe the Hope Over Fear message convinced many hitherto undecided or unconvinced to join the broad YES Family.

    It is essential that we never forget support for Scottish independence was no more than 25% a mere eleven months before the Referendum in October 2013.

    Through consistent, bold and energetic public campaigning the local YES Groups that had been formed, the official YES Campaign and grassroots organisations like Hope Over Fear managed to lift support for Scotland becoming a normal, independent and sovereign country standing on its own two feet in the world from 25% to 45%. Support among the young across Scotland and in the poorest areas was strongest with the working class, in general, being more willing to try something new than the more comfortable and wealthier layers of Scotland.

    Since the narrow defeat of the YES Campaign by a 55% to 45% margin support for independence has never dropped below the 45% base and in recent times, with the Brexit fiasco causing concern and consternation, given the fact Scotland voted decisively to reject it by a 62% majority, support for Scotland breaking from the British Union has consistently registered above 50%. I am convinced that is an artificially low level. Once the question is actually put in IndyRef2 it will surpass 60% support at least.

    The announcement yesterday that the Tories are considering a new proposal spewed out by the right-wing think tank that devised the hated and disastrous Universal Credit system, the misnamed Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), to raise the pension retirement age across the UK to 75 within the next 16 years will surely seal the deal.

    Protest in Aberdeen demanding 2nd Scottish Independence Referendum
    Dan Rowell
    Protest in Aberdeen demanding 2nd Scottish Independence Referendum

    Amongst the major lies propagated by the Bitter Together Project Fear campaign in 2014 the one about pensions being insecure and unsafe in an independent Scotland was the most damaging. Pensioners were the key demographic that rejected leaving the British Union. They were told the only way to stay in the EU was to reject independence; A lie. They were told the only way to guarantee shipbuilding jobs and work on 13 Frigates was to reject independence; A lie. They were told Scotland was not economically viable as an independent nation; A lie. And they were told only Britain could afford to safeguard pensions and pensioner benefits; A lie.

    In 2009 the CSJ recommended the Universal Credit system to roll all individually tailored benefits into one cumbersome and complicated benefit with an in-built six-week delay. It was adopted by David Cameron within a year and has caused massive debt problems for claimants and increased poverty and hardship. Rent arrears have shot up in every area it has been rolled out in.

    The idea of a retirement age of 75 within 16 years is, therefore, a kite which the Tories will try and fly. It is an absolutely ludicrous and socially cruel idea given life expectancy in Scotland is only 77, the lowest in the UK, and in our biggest city of Glasgow it is only 73. A state pension age of 75 will literally mean millions will never receive a state benefit their National Insurance contributions over many years was supposed to guarantee. It is theft and outrageous.

    UK state pensions are already rock bottom compared to other EU nations and in the bottom half of all OECD countries. Apparently, retirement at 65 can no longer be afforded? But spending billions on nuclear weapons, illegal wars, tax cuts for millionaires and subsidies for failing banks is within our collective budget? What utter rubbish.

    The British Union is so decrepit it can’t even guarantee its current inadequate pensions anymore. Pensioner poverty in the UK is a shameful scar and higher than almost all the other 27 EU countries. The British Union is disintegrating before our eyes and justifying its continued existence is the equivalent of arguing the world is flat. However, timing in politics is critical and owes much more to luck and instinct than scientific certainty.

    My instinct tells me delaying IndyRef2 until next year is a tactical error. I have neither a monopoly on political wisdom or on passion for independence but as the October 31st Brexit date fast approaches and the Back Door Boris buffoons knuckle down to force a No-Deal exit it is clear Scotland has a unique opportunity on that very date to pose the question – YES to a new and independent nation within the EU and facing outwards and seeking friendships and social solidarity across the world. Or NO and stick with Bullingdon Boris and his Bulldog Britain Brigade who embody the arrogance and divisive national chauvinism which spawns hatred of asylum seekers, foreigners and anyone perceived to be different, non-white, non-British and unwilling to be so stupid to believe that low wages and poverty is the fault of the immigrants who suffer most from those sins rather than the rich bosses who commit them.

    Protest in Aberdeen demanding 2nd Scottish Independence Referendum
    Dan Rowell
    Protest in Aberdeen demanding 2nd Scottish Independence Referendum

    I implore the SNP to announce the IndyRef2 poll will take place on October 31st. The British Establishment is currently divided, diverted and therefore weak. The iron is hot for Scotland’s freedom. I say strike while the iron is hot, while our unionist opposition is at its weakest. Don’t delay until next year. Why give our wily and sly opponents the chance to regroup, recover and spout a new set of lies and distortions?

    They will say it is too soon to hold IndyRef2. It is not the right time. Next year they will say it is too late. Brexit has caused too big a fracture. Independence is off the agenda.

    We cannot and must not wait for permission from Westminster to hold IndyRef2. We tell them we are doing it and we do it on October 31st.

    Mandela offers more wise words to me at this crucial juncture:

    "When The Water Starts Boiling It Is Foolish To Turn Off The Heat."

    Spot on and appropriate. But even more applicable and appropriate was his timeless sage for all seeking fundamental change but being told by others that such change is not possible:

    "It always seems impossible until it’s done."

    The time is now, Scotland. The iron is hot, let us strike. The water is starting to boil, don’t turn off the heat. Set the IndyRef2 date for October 31st and let us dissolve this decrepit British Union once and for all. We choose to be guided by hope, not by fear.

    Views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse