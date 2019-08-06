Guns Do Not Kill People

Like everyone else, I condemn the two mass shootings in the US. However, unlike the Democrats who could not wait to make political capital out of the tragedy or the MSM who didn’t miss a heartbeat in denouncing this as 'far-right terror' and repeating that the terrorist was white, I think the slaughter deserves more careful consideration.

Brendan Cox, the husband of murdered MP Jo Cox, was the first to attack Trump even before the MSM, by declaring straight away on Twitter at 8.40 Sunday morning that, "If this turns out to be anti-Latino far-right inspired @realDonaldTrump will have blood on his hands. If you incite hatred against minorities, talk of "invasion”, call them "animals" and "rapists" you can’t feign surprise when extremists act."

What utter nonsense. Sixth Form debating standard if I am being generous.

'Saint Brendan' uses selected words from Trump from years ago to make his foul point.

Does he really believe there is a causal link as flimsy as that?

Also, of course, the alleged killer left behind a manifesto where he explicitly said it was not about Trump.

Now, as more information comes out about this mass murderer Patrick Crusius, it is becoming clearer that the man had severe mental health problems.

However, unlike the left, the Democrats and the broadcast media on both sides of the pond that is where I am going to stop my speculating about the man. We and the States have a judicial system and that must now take its course.

The mainstream media on both sides of the Atlantic were really keen to link both atrocities to the Far Right or white supremacists immediately. Unfortunately for them, it is now emerging that, far from being far-right, it would appear that Connor Betts, the Dayton mass killer was actually left-wing!

Even CNN are now saying, "A Twitter account that appears to belong to Dayton mass shooter Connor Betts retweeted extreme left-wing and anti-police posts, as well as tweets supporting Antifa, or anti-fascist, protesters."

Oh, dear is that the Clinton News Network dropping another clanger?

It is also strange that most of the coverage on the BBC and Sky News seems to concentrate on the Far-right mass murder rather than the Antifa supporter, I wonder why?

Well, actually I don’t wonder at all as I know exactly why.

It is because the MSM are in the same camp as all the Trump haters who only see violence on the right of politics. This has to stop but of course, it never will.

© AFP 2019 / SCOTT OLSON A memorial to shooting victims in the Oregon District following on August 05, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio.

Barack Obama, the useless ex Youth Club leader, and one of the worst US Presidents has now jumped in saying, "the El Paso shooting follows a dangerous trend: troubled individuals who embrace racist ideologies and see themselves obligated to act violently to preserve white supremacy." Sorry to burst your liberal bubble Obama but the Dayton bomber was a lefty like you!

However, biased Barack continues, "Like the followers of ISIS and other foreign terrorist organizations, these individuals may act alone, but they’ve been radicalized by white nationalist websites that proliferate on the internet."

Barack, THE DAYTON BOMBER IS ONE OF YOURS!

Apart from one word I agree with his next statement, "That means that both law enforcement agencies and internet platforms need to come up with better strategies to reduce the influence of these hate groups." Correct but he should have replaced "these" with the word "all." I wonder why he didn’t use it?

No, I do not wonder, again I know exactly why he didn’t use the word "All" and so do you.

However, to be fair, I largely agree with him and the bizarre thing is that so does Trump who in his speech yesterday said, "These barbaric slaughters are an assault upon our communities, an attack upon our nation, and a crime against all of humanity. We are outraged and sickened by this monstrous evil, the cruelty, the hatred, the malice, the bloodshed, and the terror."

However, unlike Obama, Trump talked about both attacks and how could anyone argue with this statement, "The shooter in El Paso posted a manifesto online consumed by racist hate. In one voice, our nation must condemn racism, bigotry, and white supremacy. These sinister ideologies must be defeated. Hate has no place in America. Hatred warps the mind, ravages the heart, and devours the soul."

Bang on Mr President!

However, the mainstream media have appeared to ignore this and instead have accused Trump of diversion from his alleged 'culpability' in the affair as Brendan Cox was so keen to push even as victims were still fighting for their lives in hospital.

I despise this stinking hypocrisy and insensitivity on the left of politics. They love to virtue signal but are always the first with the attacks, both in words and actions, but always claim the high moral 'progressive' ground.

It is a terrifying statistic that according to CBS news there have been, "As of Aug. 5, which was the 217th day of the year, there have been 255 mass shootings in the U.S. They define a mass shooting as any incident in which at least four people were shot, excluding the shooter.

© AP Photo / John Minchillo Bodies are removed from at the scene of a mass shooting, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, in Dayton, Ohio. Several people in Ohio have been killed in the second mass shooting in the U.S. in less than 24 hours, and the suspected shooter is also deceased, police said

However, as CBS points out this statistic puts 2019 on pace to be the first year since 2016 with an average of more than one mass shooting a day.

And who was President then Mr Obama? Who was President when the Columbine massacre happened Barack? Wasn’t it Democrat Bill Clinton? Or how about the Sandy Hook massacre, need I go on?

This savagery and senseless slaughter will not stop simply by politicians on both sides queuing up to give meaningless soundbites. What is needed is real action which it appears is what Trump was calling for yesterday when he said, "Now is the time to set destructive partisanship aside -- so destructive -- and find the courage to answer hatred with unity, devotion, and love. Our future is in our control. America will rise to the challenge. We will always have and we always will win. The choice is ours and ours alone. It is not up to mentally ill monsters; it is up to us."

Who can argue with that?

What a pity this isn’t being reported widely. The MSM were falling over themselves to report on Obama when he was trying to introduce gun laws but as has been proved here madmen don’t need guns they can use knives, are you listening to Sadiq Kahn, they can use illegal guns and of course they can make bombs on their elderly foster parents’ kitchen table. As a weapon of last resort, of course, terrorists of all sides can always resort to a lorry or car to slaughter innocents.

I do have strong reservations about automatic machine guns being available and about the nature of checks on the person buying a gun but I agree with the fact that the right to carry a gun is enshrined in the US constitution. So, I certainly don’t feel it is my job, my place or the place of any bleeding heart over here to dictate to Americans.

But the guns, just like knife amnesties in London are a total sideshow to the main problem that all sides of the political debate and the media have to address which is the hypocrisy of the political elite and their lickspittle mates in the MSM to confront and condemn all political violence.

I note that no one is imploring us to change our twitter avatars, sing Kumbaya or not look back in anger over these dreadful terror attacks.

I note also that Trump is being snidely attacked by Sky news and the BBC for daring to mention that this could be a mental health issue although over here Theresa May and common purpose Chief Constables love to use that line when it is Islamist terror.

© Photo : Jorge Salgado Police arrive after a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, U.S. August 3, 2019

Again, the media love nothing better to cover and bleat about a Brexit punch up or a Tommy Robinson demo that has a few hotheads acting like morons but they always seem strangely quiet on the riots that are happening all over France?

Social media companies are so keen to virtue signal that they close down and attempt to silence any conservative voices who dare to challenge their PC beliefs.

As a result, there is no real debate on these platforms anymore as the rabid anti-free speech mob are quick to anger and then mobilise and start shouting obscenities at anyone who diverts from their pathetic world view whether its Brexit, Trump, veganism, transphobia or law and order.

This world is becoming more polarised and of course, there is a threat from extremists on all sides but please spare me the cobblers that it is all about just a rising tide of islamophobia, the far-right or white supremacists.

Let’s instead focus on the real issue which is this. There is a global, largely unelected, elite who do not believe in nationhood, country’s or even democracy who are ignoring the wishes of the people around the globe whether it is is in the UK, USA, France, Italy or Germany.

These people are the real problem as they are the anti-democrats, the real fascists. Until they accept or are forced to accept the will of the people and in the case of Brexit give losers consent I am afraid all of our democracies are living on top of a tinder box.

The views expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official position of Sputnik.