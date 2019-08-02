Uber Rich, Uber Privileged and Uber Woke

Is there any space on pig tailed doom monger, Greta Thunberg’s Yacht for ‘woke’ Megan and Harry to climb on board and sail off into their virtue signalling utopian future and stop bothering the rest of us?

I preferred Harry when he was a typical upper-class Twit, playing polo, nakedly cavorting with ‘Party girls’ in Las Vegas and wearing Freddie Starr’s old Nazi costume.

I definitely preferred him when he did his duty and reinvented himself as a war hero. His work on the Invictus Games was also inspiring and he should be applauded for it.

However, this new ‘woke’ Harry, clearly under the influence of his new Hollywood wife, is frankly unbearable.

Like children, I prefer minor Royals to be sometimes seen but never heard.

Megan is like a superannuated, but liberal, Grace Kelly without the grace and manners to pull it off.

She should not be editing an edition of Vogue and selecting 15 other woke women to promote her Californian dreaming, silicon valley view of the world.

But here I have to be careful as any criticism of this actress, who is playing her greatest role ever, draws the inevitable accusation of ‘waycist waycist’.

However, for the record, let me state I don’t give a toss that she is mixed race and I don’t think the majority of Brits do either.

It seems to be only the metropolitan elite who want to bang on about this and how her getting into the royal family is so significant. It is not. Many families in the UK, mine included, have mixed race couples in them and we all rub along famously.

We all know the Royal Family are out of touch with the real people but it would appear the liberal elite are as well.

The ‘woke’ clearly feel the majority of us are racists and knuckle dragging bigots who hate Europe and the rest of the world when the truth is we are more integrated than they will ever be.

We don’t need their lectures, and I’m including you Harry, about racism and the environment.

Harry, writing in his wife’s edition of Vogue, has just come to the startling conclusion that we are not born racist but that prejudice is "learned from the older generation, or from advertising, from your environment."

Doh! Never Harry?!

Despite being educated at Eton, Harry only possesses an A level in Art (B grade) and a D in Geography but he seems to think he is some great intellectual. He is not. Just like the rest of the Royals he is uber-rich, uber-privileged and uber-thick.

To misquote ‘Rat Race’ by the Specials “I've got one art O level, it did nothing for me” Or in Harry’s case it did everything for him.

At least his old man only talks to the plants and drones on about architecture!

Megan’s uber-PC agenda makes me almost yearn for the outright anti-PC and often offensive comments of Harry’s Grandad, Prince Phillip!

As someone who also lost their mother at an early age, I respect him and William for the way they have come through such trauma. However, this and neither does their hereditary privilege, give them a right to lecture me and millions of other decent UK citizens.

Harry has just given a barefoot speech on the environment at a Google retreat conference where he stated, “What we need to remind everybody is that these are things that are happening now. We are already living in it… Which is terrifying.”

He also stated that he and Megan are going to save the planet by only having 2 children.

Fair play to him, I guess we all hold some stupid ideas at times, BUT perhaps the “speech” would have had more effect if it wasn’t given in front of the Uber-rich Woke Elite who had travelled to the conference in a luxury resort in Sicily in a fleet of 114 gas guzzling private jets and super yachts!

It is not just red hair that Harry shares with Facebook Oligarch Mark Zuckerberg it is also sky- high hypocrisy and no self-awareness.

Zuckerberg loves being the New World order’s Lord Chamberlain deciding what can and cannot be discussed and which political voices must be silenced. He conveniently forgets that he only created Facebook as a tool for him to get his rocks off whilst at Harvard!

Its creation was sexist and misogynistic and now he is the moral arbiter of the woke generation in between taking all our data and seemingly passing it on to the highest bidder.

Is this new generation of woke world Leaders much different to our past Feudal Lords who stole all the land and effectively put children up chimneys? I am being facetious of course but there is some truth in the old cliché that they act in a “do what I say not as I do” manner.

Lickspittle politicians then court this new world woke order and drop everything to attend their conferences and parties. Don’t believe me, look at failed politician Nick Clegg's career progression. Worked for EU commission, then Lib Dem leader, then Deputy PM (betrayed students on loans), Knighted and now Vice President of Global Affairs and Communications at Facebook! Nice job if you can get it!

The politicians, just as they used to do with the dinosaur media newspaper owners, then turn the views of this elite into political soundbites and even policy, forgetting, of course, that they are meant to be the servants of the masses not the masters or the puppets of an elite.

Years ago, when I worked on the Sun I was invited to Rupert Murdoch’s annual Christmas party in London. As I stumbled out of the lift I accidently bumped into Gordon Brown. I then entered the room and it was stuffed full of the so-called the great and the good of the UK establishment.

Both the actual Cabinet and shadow cabinet were there plus most of the best-known businessmen, showbiz agents, newspaper editors, columnists and Britain’s best-known knighted entrepreneurs. No one it seemed would ever turn down this invitation.

I never really believed the cliché conspiracy story that around 300 people actually controlled the UK but after this event I began to take it more seriously.

Those days are over as Newspapers die BUT this new social order is global and I believe even more worrying to us the common people. Is there really much difference between Rupert’s party and the Google Retreat in Italy?

The woke agenda has not been voted in anywhere in the World. In fact, quite the opposite, we in the UK voted for a Tory Government (of sorts) twice recently, we voted for Brexit, The USA elected Trump and that’s before I get on to what is happening in Italy, Spain or the riots in Macron’s France.

However, this woke agenda dominates around the Globe.

Ever since Tony Blair got into power, politicians have been much too worried about what the tabloids said in their comment pieces and especially on their front pages than actually pushing through their real political beliefs and plans.

The tabloids have almost been dictating policy as if they speak on behalf of the masses which of course they don’t and never did. That is why the party invitations were never ignored.

But now Politicians dance to the tune of Facebook and Twitter and their new media oligarchs. But I ask you, is Twitter and Facebook a real reflection of what most people think and believe in this country any more than the Sun or Daily Mail ever was?

The Biased Broadcasting Corporation and Sly News have joined the woke bandwagon and are very effective cheerleaders for their policies and social justice warrior censorship. However, ordinary people are seeing through their propaganda and are turning off the MSM in their droves.

Now Harry and Megan don’t just want to join this wagon they appear to want to actually drive it!

They must be told, in no uncertain terms, by Her Majesty the Queen that Royalty and politics do not mix, especially when it is an agenda that is being forced upon the people by a largely unelected elite.

Instead of being woke, Harry and Megan need to wake up and smell the coffee. They need to realise that in exchange for their life of uber-luxury and privilege their job is to look pretty, cut through ribbons, open Day Care centres and be respectful of the people who allow them their hereditary positions, and stay well clear of politics.

