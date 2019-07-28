Boris is ripping up the rule book and I am loving it.

Boris has exploded from the starting blocks and, like Usain Bolt on speed, this PM is miles ahead of his rivals and coasting towarsd a massive General Election victory already.

I know it’s the honeymoon period but even a Boris hater has to admit it has been a barnstorming beginning starting with that inspiring speech outside Number 10 through to his total destruction of Comrade Corbyn at the despatch box in the Commons.

The speech has ignited the country and wound up the snowflakes in equal measure.

Stupid Yasmine Alibhai-Brown immediately accused the new cabinet of being stuffed full of extremists. Putting aside the fact that this foul woman should have been on the first plane out of Heathrow, as she promised after Boris’ election, just what planet is she living on to come out with such drivel? Why do Sky News give this woman who openly hates the white working class a platform? Surely, she is the extremist?

The Guardian echoed Yasmine with a headline that shouted, “The Clown is crowned As the country burns in hell”. Hysterical, in every sense of the word! “The Lefties really do not like it up them Captain Mainwaring!” They are such sore losers, aren’t they?

Despite the whining of Yasmine and the other Remainer bed wetters Boris played a master stroke by creating such a diverse cabinet. How the hell can any of these morons now caricature Boris as a “bigot, racist, ­fascist, or even a white-supremacist dictator?”

The House of Muppets and politics has suddenly got interesting and has reconnected with the people as Boris was firing on all cylinders and took hundreds of questions and had answers for them all.

The only response from the MSM was that he was trying to be Britain’s Trump? Correct you EU lickspittles and what is wrong with that? At least we have a leader with balls, passion and a clear vision.

© REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as they take part in a session on reforming the United Nations at U.N. Headquarters in New York

He has clearly told the EU that we are leaving on October 31 and it is clear that the EU Mafia are well and truly ‘frit’ as Mrs Thatcher used to say.

On the steps of Downing Street, Boris made it clear that a so-called no deal would also mean no dosh for the EU. Wave goodbye to 39 BILLION Juncker and if that doesn’t make him and his mafia mates wake up and take a sober (difficult for Juncker) look at the UK’s new position then they are crazy.

What a change to the utter capitulation of Theresa the Appeaser and it is this attitude that Brits have been crying out for years and years.

What is happening now under Boris should have actually happened three years ago on the day after we left the EU. If Michael Gove had not knifed Boris in the back, front and the back again we would have started on this journey then instead of the three years of appeasement and betrayal that we have had to endure under Theresa May.

Boris is ripping up the rule book and I am loving it.

After the savage and brilliant Cabinet massacre the MSM can only react by all singing from the same hymn sheet saying that Boris is now campaigning on an election footing as if that is some great revelation or surprise? These ex-ministers were traitors and deserved to be culled.

Of course, Boris is campaigning and getting ready for a General Election as because of the betrayal led by Theresa and the other traitors in the Commons it is inevitable that this Brexit saga will end in an election sooner rather than later.

This is why I still think he needs an election pact with Nigel Farage. He should give the Brexit Party a clear run at the Labour Northern Heartlands as they would hoover up seats and consign Corbyn to the dustbin of political history. So far Boris is resisting this in public but I am sure that there are talks going on behind the scenes.

© REUTERS / Aaron Chown/Pool Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock, Cabinet Secretary Sir Mark Sedwill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid, Works and Pensions Secretary and Minister for Women Amber Rudd, Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary Robert Jenrick, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack and Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan, as Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds his first Cabinet meeting at Downing Street, London, Britain July 25, 2019

I love Boris’ pledge that starting today he is going to recruit 20 thousand coppers and put them on the street and give them back real powers like stop and search.

His appointment of Kit Malthouse as Police Minister is inspired. Kit has the backbone and experience in London to push this through.

However, Boris and Kit need to go further.

They should immediately sack and scrap all the Police and Crime Commissioners as they are on the whole useless and a waste of money.

They should also sack Tom Winsor from his puffed-up role as Chief Inspector of Constabulary immediately.

It was this buffoon, who was appointed by Theresa May in 2010 to write a report into the Police when she was the worst ever Home Secretary. His report then his further appointment was intrinsically involved in cutting the 20,000 cop jobs.

A cynic would say that Winsor along with May and Sadiq Khan have the blood of the knife victims in London on their hands.

Essentially, we now need more PC’s but for them to be effective we need less PC.

I know Boris’ first priority is Brexit but there are other domestic issues that also need immediate attention.

Let’s start with the BBC.

Boris must immediately make it clear that their bias has to stop and that their despicable decision to take away free licences from 3 million OAPS has to be reversed immediately.

His pledge to create super-fast broadband right across the country is brilliant but I want him to fund it by announcing the scrapping of HS2 immediately. We do not need it.

Boris needs to take a firm and clear stance on this Muslim LGBT row in the Birmingham school before it escalates even further. I would love him to state unequivocally that no religion can trump the law.

He needs to tackle the bias in British broadcasting immediately.

If we are to have a quango like OFCOM they must do their job and stamp down on all bias particularly of the left on the BBC and Sky.

I would scrap OFCOM and get rid of the stupid and impossible impartiality rules in news broadcasting. People are clever enough to recognise bias when they buy a newspaper why can they not be trusted to choose which TV news they watch?

Impartiality rules are being completely ignored in regards to Trump, right-wing views, Boris and of course Brexit. This has to stop and stop now.

And now the real hot potato, immigration and amnesty for illegals.

When Boris proposed an amnesty for 400,000 illegals in London years ago I was on BBC London and I was opposed to it as I thought it would just act as green light for more illegals to try and get into the UK.

I see that Alp Mehmet from Migration watch is echoing those sentiments today saying that, “The idea of an amnesty for illegal immigrants is a non-starter.” And that, “Such a scheme will reward people with no right to be here, encourage future illegality and will be costly.

He is correct it will.

BUT, the facts are that we are already operating a virtual amnesty as there is such a massive backlog of ‘asylum seekers.’ Some experts estimate that there are over a million waiting and living in the UK. These people have put down roots and had families here while they waited for a decision so how can they be deported? So in effect there is an amnesty.

© AFP 2019 / Francois Nascimbeni Young migrants pose with posters reading 'We want to go faster to UK' and 'We have family waiting for us' at the "Jungle" migrant camp in Calais, northern France, on October 26, 2016.

So perhaps we do need some clear blue sky thinking on this. However, any amnesty needs to operate in conjunction with a clear toughened border security operation which we should be able to have once we are out the EU on Halloween.

We need a points-based immigration system and Boris seems to accept this. But, we also need to send a clear message out to anyone who is thinking or is found out trying to illegally enter the UK that they will be deported immediately.

We need to film these deportations so that those waiting on the beaches of Calais can clearly see, on their mobile phones, that Britain is no longer a soft touch.

Just like the bias in broadcasting we need a clear, transparent and enforced policy which is also a fair policy for all including British citizens.

These are the kinds of policies that will get Boris elected and this why the MSM especially the BBC and Sky are now pushing the line that he is on an election footing.

Too right he is and what is wrong with that?

The sooner we have an election the better. Then when people vote for Boris and Nigel they will send a clear message to the Elite that the swamp has been drained and that we want a new Britain where the politicians are once again our servants and not our Masters. This is how we will restore our democracy and unite the country.

Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.