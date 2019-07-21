Register
17:13 GMT +321 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street on her way to Parliament to offer MPs a vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal

    ‘Callous’, ‘Harsh’, ‘Uncaring’ – Up May’s Legacy

    © AP Photo /
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Tommy Sheridan
    0 0 0

    Theresa May’s three years as the Prime Minister of the UK will end for good next Wednesday when the secret ballot of the most batty, selfish, greedy, bigoted and privileged in British society selects Bonkers Boris Johnson to replace her.

    The membership of the Conservative and Unionist Party amounts to a tiny unrepresentative sect of less than 160,000 predominantly male, elderly and middle-class people yet that 0.6% of Britain have decided to put the proven liar and privileged buffoon Johnson into Number 10 Downing street in charge of military decisions, financial affairs and welfare management. Ordinary decent people wouldn’t put Boris Johnson in charge of running a bath but members of the ‘nasty’ Tory party have put him charge of running three countries and an enclave in the North of Ireland. It is a frightening prospect indeed.

    Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson gestures as he takes part in a Conservative Party Hustings event in Wyboston, Bedfordshire, East of England on July 13, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / CHRIS RADBURN
    Conservative MP and leadership contender Boris Johnson gestures as he takes part in a Conservative Party Hustings event in Wyboston, Bedfordshire, East of England on July 13, 2019

    Much more will have to be written about Johnson soon but what of Theresa May’s legacy in the Prime Ministerial role? How should she be remembered?

    Undoubtedly Theresa May was qualified to lead the Party that she herself daubed the 'Nasty Party'. Her credentials were impeccable in the cold, cruel and callous departments and in those regards she didn’t falter.

    The woman who now berates the racism and extremism which pollutes domestic and international politics was instrumental in preparing the ground for the ignorant bigots who blame immigration for unemployment, low pay and public service failings. At the Home Office, she re-established Britain’s reputation for institutional racism with her ‘hostile environment’ policy.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at Chatham House in London on July 17, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks at Chatham House in London on July 17, 2019

    It was indeed nasty to the core and designed to frighten and stigmatise immigrants and make immigration a toxic subject. The door on a compassionate and reasoned discussion about the massive economic and social benefits of immigration which far outweighs any costs was slammed shut and an era of the ill-informed bigotry which now pathetically serves as the debate was sanctioned officially by the Home Office.

    Everyone with an active brain cell knew the distinction between illegal and legal immigration would be invisible amid the loud recriminations and malevolent and vile contributions of the opportunist right like Farage and co.

    In fact when May desperately sought redemption and readmission into humane and Christian circles by forthrightly, and correctly, condemning the "go back" racism and filth uttered by President Trump recently she should have paused for reflection on her own odious role in the sorry state of affairs that have developed in politics with her special "Go Home" vans.

    Most media outlets in America and throughout the world now label Trump’s words as "racist" and the American House of Congress has democratically voted to condemn his words as "racist but Theresa May’s condemnation stopped short of using the "R" word. That wasn’t just cowardice on her part it was fear that her own "Go Home campaign would come back to haunt her and remove any semblance of respect for her views on the issue of racism.

    Not only has Parliament independently condemned May’s "hostile environment" policies and held them responsible for the atrocious Windrush scandal but her "Go Home" vans were universally condemned by Churches, human rights organisations and politicians across the divide in Westminster. When even the Pied Piper of ignorant deception on the subject of immigration, Nigel Fraudage, is compelled to condemn the "Go Home" vans as "unpleasant" and "nasty" you know you have descended below the decency waterline in public discourse.

    May labelled the Tory Party as the "nasty" party in 2002 and eleven years later under her guidance at the Home Office, they remained true to form. After assuming the reins as the PM in 2015 she has been able to continue the "nasty" party legacy with their inhumane, unfair and unnecessary austerity measures that have seen millions struggle with reduced real incomes and forced to turn to food banks for survival. According to a report in the respected British Medical Journal austerity cuts under the nasty Tory party has claimed in excess of 120,000 lives and been called "economic murder".

    Independent research experts from the United Nations have compiled reports into Tory Government austerity under May which have branded the policies as "callous", "harsh" and "uncaring". In findings which succinctly sum-up May’s time in office and the record of her Tory predecessors the Reports have concluded:

    "Food banks have proliferated; homelessness and rough sleeping have increased greatly; tens of thousands of poor families must live in accommodation far from their schools, jobs and community networks; life expectancy is falling for certain groups, and the legal aid system has been decimated".

    Philip Alston was specially appointed by the UN as their Rapporteur and travelled the length and breadth of the United Kingdom speaking to families on benefits, low pay and living in deprived areas. His report found that although the UK is the world’s fifth-largest economy, one-fifth of its population – 14 million people – live in poverty, and 1.5 million of them experienced destitution in 2017, while close to 40 per cent of children are predicted to be living in poverty by 2021. That is May’s legacy.

    The Grenfell Tower dead were victims of Tory austerity. Their dangerous cladding would have been replaced years ago if it wasn’t for cuts to local authority budgets. That is May’s legacy.

    The blackened hulk of Grenfell Tower, which is only partially covered up, in north Kensington
    © Sputnik / Chris Summers
    The blackened hulk of Grenfell Tower, which is only partially covered up, in north Kensington

    The 120,000 premature deaths amongst the sick, poor and disabled harassed by harsh DWP policies and a cruel Universal Credit system designed to save money not provide welfare to those in need are the responsibility of May and her Tory government. She is guilty of "economic murder". That is her legacy.

    Homelessness and the despair it causes. Violent knife crime and the heartache associated with it. Increased racial attacks and hate crimes with all the fear and trauma involved are all the responsibility of May and her Tory government.

    Thatcher was responsible for more unemployment and the industrial vandalism that destroyed whole manufacturing industries like steel, coal and shipbuilding.

    Blair was responsible for more deceit, lies and war crimes which cost the lives of over one million innocent Iraqi men, women and children.

    But May will be remembered with similar disdain by anyone with a heart and social conscience for the maintenance of the "nasty" party reputation that the Tory party so thoroughly deserve.

    *Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Skulls and coins in a tomb on the territory of the ‘City of the Dead’ in Russia’s republic of North Ossetia and Alania
    'City of the Dead': Mysterious Necropolis in Russia’s South
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse