Boris for Brighter Britain

I absolutely adored Boris Johnson’s optimistic vision for Britain speech on Wednesday night. He has many faults but he is bang on the money when he waves a kipper and declares that we have a very bright future out of the EU.

I agree with him and think the nation is beginning to see it too. After our brilliant victory in the Cricket world cup we as a nation are on a high. The victory has reminded us, as silly as it sounds, that when we are on form we are the greatest nation in the world and no one can beat us.

Of course, Boris was show boating and playing to the gallery but wouldn’t you rather have him than Smarmy pants Hunt?

Let’s all be more optimistic and look on the bright side.

By this time next week Theresa, the Appeaser will be gone. Her farewell tour of speeches is getting right on my ‘proverbials’. She is like Beryl Reid in the Killing of Sister George refusing to realise her character is dead and no longer needed in the soap opera that is politics. I also can’t believe the way that she thinks she can lecture others like Boris when she has been such an abject failure herself.

© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a press conference after the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan Saturday, June 29, 2019

I know, and most people in the UK know, that this country will survive and flourish outside of the shackles of the undemocratic EU. I also know that Nigel Farage will have a major part to play in our escape as despite Boris claiming he will not work with him the simple plain facts are that Bojo will not have a choice, if he wants to stay in power.

Let me peer into my crystal ball and tell you what’s going to happen.

Boris will be PM next week but he still has the problem of getting any exit through the house of Muppets. So, he has only 2 options, suspend Parliament or call an early election and either way he will need the support of the Brexit Party.

Farage’s Party’s optimism about the UK as a sovereign nation reflects the view of the majority outside of the Westminster bubble so Nigel will pick up loads of seats and he will act as a form of superannuated DUP. If the DUP effectively held the levers of power with only 10 seats imagine what influence Nigel would have, if say, he had at least forty?

© REUTERS / VINCENT KESSLER Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attends a debate on the last European summit, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, July 4, 2019

We need Farage to have his foot firmly on Boris’ s neck to deliver the Brexit we voted for three years ago.

I am optimistic this can and will happen.

Boris on his own will not necessarily get us our Brexit but combined with Farage we will and Boris will have no choice but to work with him.

Mind you, the two of them have still got a mighty battle on their hands as there are so many remainers infesting the Establishment; they are still hell bent on denying us our democratic right and they have not given up yet.

They have tried several versions of Operation Fear before and after the referendum and then we had Operation Smear on the personal lives of both Nigel and Boris.

Today we have a report from the Office for Budgetary responsibility saying the economy could (and could is the operative word here) take a £30 Billion economic hit if we leave with a no deal. This is less than our useless Chancellor has been saying but Hammond is still spinning it as a doom-laden prophecy as if he is Frazer in Dads Army. According to this remain cretin “we are all doomed” if we have the temerity to want or indeed get our country back.

Meanwhile, one has to wonder about the timing of the release of this report straight after both Boris and Hunt talked about the real possibility, on Wednesday night, of leaving on WTO terms. It also comes after Jacob Rees-Mogg, earlier this week, called all this doom mongering silly and predicted that leaving on WTO terms could actually boost the economy by £80 Billion.

I don’t know who is correct and here is the interesting thing, neither do they! But what I do know is that this great country will survive and bounce back as we have always done.

I don’t know about you but I just want it all to be over. We should have been out of this mess years ago.

The fault for the fact that we are not lies entirely with the EU lickspittles and traitors in Westminster and the establishment elite. These people seem to have a very low opinion of the UK and our people, constantly saying we have to be part of this bugger bloc. No we do not.

Why are these cultural Marxists and lefties so pessimistic and brow beaten by the EU, it couldn’t have anything to do with the fact that they all wanted to join the EU Gravy train, could it?

All of this pessimism of course is publicised and exaggerated by the Brexit Broadcasting Corporation and Sly News. They seem to delight in reporting stories that run down our country and halt or derail our progress out of the EU.

That’s why they jumped on the Ambassador story and now the Trump race row in the USA. They’re terrified by the thought that Boris will be PM and that Boris gets on with Trump and will get a trade deal.

It is almost as if the BBC and SLY News want to discredit Boris via Trump or just sour relations so that Donald drags his heels on a deal and therefore help to create the economic crisis, that they are predicting and seem to want, when we leave.

What is wrong with these people?

Now today, almost on the eve of Boris’ coronation, some Tory MPs have hijacked the debate on Northern Ireland and have voted to put Boris in a position where he cannot suspend parliament to push through a so called no deal.

Discredited and deselected Remainer MP, Nick Boles is calling these Tories, who voted against the Government, heroes!

They are not heroes they are traitorous scum who have not only betrayed their party but once again are still refusing to honour what the people voted for. They truly are the self-serving Pigs of Westminster and the sooner we get the chance to pull the plug on their swamp and cushy lives the better.

The only good news out of this further betrayal by those who are meant to be our servants is that like Turkeys they have just voted for Christmas.

Their actions today will trigger a very early election and just as in the Euro Elections, Farage and the Brexit Party will clean up. When these Tory traitors and indeed these Labour Party U turners return to their constituencies their constituents will give them a bloody nose worthy of Tyson Fury.

Time to sharpen your pitchforks guys: this revolution is about to be televised.

*Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Tommy Sheridan and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.