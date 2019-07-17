Register
17:26 GMT +317 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Military vehicles and equipment, parts of the S-400 air defense systems, are unloaded from a Russian transport aircraft, at Murted military airport in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, July 12, 2019

    S-400 Ultimate Shoot-Down

    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    0 0 0

    The furious reaction in Washington to Turkey’s receipt of the Russian S-400 air defence system is motivated by several factors – all of which spell a heavy blow to US strategic interests.

    After two years of American bullying and threats, Turkey has finally gone ahead and taken delivery of the S-400 system this week. The stunned reaction in Washington reflects disbelief that Ankara would shrug off US threats of sanctions over the contract with Russia, first signed in 2017.

    So, first off, that is a blow to America’s prestige and presumed power to make lesser nations buckle under its domineering demands. Despite lots of huffing and puffing from Washington, Turkey has ignored the US dictates to cancel the Russian air defence purchase.

    The way is now open for other countries to follow Turkey’s lead in ordering the Russian defence system. S-400 deals are reportedly being lined up for India and others who will be encouraged by Turkey’s defiance of Washington’s reproaches.

    Another factor is the huge long-term commercial loss for the Pentagon and the US military-industrial complex.

    President Trump confirmed this week that the US would not be selling Turkey over 100 units of the stealth F-35 fighter jet as a result of the S-400 deal.

    Turkey had orders for the advanced American fighter jet which have now been cancelled by Washington as a “penalty” for purchasing the S-400. At a sale price of around $100 million for each jet, that amounts to upwards of $10 billion in lost revenue for manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

    In announcing the cancellation of F-35s to Turkey, Trump bemoaned the loss of American business and jobs.

    The Pentagon is concerned by the potential operation of F-35s in the vicinity of the S-400 because the latter could uncover weaknesses in the aircraft’s performance.

    It has long been suspected by independent aviation experts that the American F-35 is over-rated and vastly over-priced. One jet costs twice as much as an F-16 to buy – yet the supposed “latest generation” fighter jet has been dogged with technical problems and doubts over its performance.

    Ironically, being “cut out of the F-35 program” may not actually be a “penalty” against Turkey. Ankara might even save itself a lot of wasted expenditure.

    Furthermore, if other nations follow suit and likewise buy Russia’s S-400, then the US will be compelled, in turn, to cancel more potential orders for the F-35. Given that the development cost for the aircraft is estimated to run into trillions of dollars, the prospect of dwindling sales to other countries is a gloomy one, if not financially disastrous for the US federal government and Pentagon contractors.

    And that’s all because of countries buying Russia’s S-400. Also because US geopolitical belligerence towards Russia has painted itself into a legal corner. US legislation known as ‘Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act’ (CAATSA) is aimed at demonising Russia. It makes it mandatory for the US to wield sanctions on any other nation that does business with Russia, such as Turkey purchasing the S-400, or anyone else. That’s why the F-35 program has been cancelled, by legal necessity. In other words, the US in its irrational Russophobia has ended up tying itself up in knots and shooting itself in the foot with potentially crippling financial losses.

    There’s another strategic factor why Washington is reacting furiously to Turkey’s S-400 contract.

    Turkey is the second-largest military force in the US-led NATO alliance. For Ankara to solidify this massive defence deal with Russia that move totally undermines all the Washington and transatlantic propaganda which seeks to portray Russia as an existential threat to the US and Europe. The real, unstated, purpose of NATO is to prolong the Cold War demonization of Moscow as some kind of “malign power”. If NATO member Turkey trusts Russia to provide it with air defences, then the whole NATO charade of demonising Moscow collapses.

    A concomitant strategic function of NATO is to provide the American military-industrial complex with a captive market for trillion-dollar sales of missile-defence systems and warplanes. That captive market relies totally on the false premise that Russia is an enemy which US allies need to be protected from – with expensive American weaponry.

    The best-kept secret is that American missile-defence systems are inferior to Russia’s S-400. Even Western defence experts have admitted that the S-400 is the best “all-round” system that out-performs the American-made Patriot or Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD). The Russian air-defence technology is not only more economical than US counterparts, it beats both of them in every domain of aircraft and missile targeting, altitude, speed, and detection range.

    The purchase of the S-400 by Turkey will further expose the inferior and over-priced US air-defence systems because more countries will have an opportunity to make comparative assessments with the S-400.

    Then it may become more widely realized that the real “enemy” is not Russia. It is American militarism and its parasitical practice of flogging exorbitant weaponry based on duping customers with scaremongering about Russia. That’s the ultimate shoot-down.

    Views and opinions expressed in the article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    THAAD, NATO, S-400, Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Art of Amazing People: World Bodypainting Festival in Austria
    No Fun in Area 51
    No Fun in Area 51
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse