Boris, Suspend Parliament Now!

A couple of weeks ago I was lucky enough to grab a cheap deal and get away to Jamaica for a week. I really needed a break as I was quite literally fed up to the back teeth of the UK and our politics in particular.

The rows about the infighting in the Conservative Party, the anti-Semitism of the Labour Party, the bias of the MSM and the stifling political correctness we are all living under and never voted for. The holiday was brilliant and kicked off in great style as for the first time in 20 years I did not need to whisper to the air hostess, "can I have a seat belt extender please?"

I can’t tell you how much this meant to me. As you probably know I have lost a lot of weight and taken back control of my life at the age of 58 and I feel tremendous, if only we could fix politics as easily.

Because, make no mistake, British politics is broken if not dead.

Anyway, I had a great time in Jamaica including a visit to my musical hero, Bob Marley’s birthplace. As an aside it is the only tourist attraction I have ever been to where you are positively encouraged to smoke a joint on the trip. For the record, I politely declined!

I made a promise to stay off my phone when I was away and I largely managed to do this. It was amazing to be out of the MSM news cycle and the vitriol of Twitter. So, I was truly relaxed as I fastened my normal size seatbelt and got ready for a Gin and slimline on the return journey!

On landing in Manchester and switching the mobile back on, it didn’t take long to realise that as far as the UK and politics, in particular, is concerned, the song remained the ‘shame’. I am sorry Mr Marley, it is impossible not to ‘worry about a thing because everything is NOT going to be alright.’ In fact, it is a blooming mess and it looks like it’s getting worse.

The Tory leadership race is still going on between Mr Smarm and Mr Bumble. It is clear that Boris is going to win by a landslide, so why don’t they just appoint him and tell May to fox trot Oscar before she completely wrecks our relationship with the USA?

© AFP 2019 / TOLGA AKMEN Former UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and his successor in the post Jeremy Hunt are currently vying for Conservative Party leader following Theresa May's resignation announcement.

I couldn’t believe how she sided with US Ambassador, Kim Darroch, in his row with Donald Trump and I was delighted that after Donald put her firmly back in her box, Darroch decided he had to go.

But May is still clinging on like a limpet trying to say she should appoint our new Ambassador to the States. No, she should not.

By the way, answer me a question, is there anyone in the UK apart from the Biased Broadcasting Corporation or Sly News that thought that Trump’s assessment of her Brexit negotiation was inaccurate?

Now she is bleating about her record and again briefing against Boris. Of course, Theresa the Appeaser knows better than the President of the Free World and Boris. She truly is Wonderwoman….. in her and only in her mind!

In reality, she is an utter failure and someone should have given her the proverbial revolver and glass of vodka and led her to her study months ago, long before she created the biggest constitutional crisis in our history. It will certainly be a case of ‘NO Woman no cry’ when she eventually disappears.

© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks during a press conference after the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan Saturday, June 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Comrade Corbyn has decided to shoot the messenger, or messengers, rather than address the problems of the rabid anti-Semitism which is reportedly infesting his party.

The Panorama expose will hopefully put to bed any chance of him ever getting the keys to number 10 or more alarmingly any idea he has of putting flowers on our Trident Missiles.

The crisis with Iran surely proves why any great nation needs a proper Navy, not just a few more boats than my local park and a real nuclear deterrent with a PM who is willing to use it.

We would be toast if he was ever in power but the reality is he and his divided party are already political toast.

However, I am dreading a summer of the MSM endlessly debating whether politics is broken and whether Boris can get us out of the EU by 31 October.

It is abundantly clear to those of us outside of the Westminster bubble that politics is dead and that any hopes of resuscitating it means Boris has to have us out by Halloween.

It is time to face reality. We voted out three years ago and Boris will have to suspend Parliament to make this happen as the self-serving pigs of Westminster will never allow us to leave the EU. We need to leave on WTO terms or as the biased MSM like to call it a no deal.

Boris was correct to state, after the TV debate:

"People can see that we are fatally losing the trust of the electorate, and they can see that we asked people three years ago whether they wanted to leave the EU, they returned an overwhelming verdict that they wanted to come out. Parliament has failed to do that for three years...If we now fail again, I am afraid we will not win back the hundreds of thousands of voters who are currently deserting us for other parties, and that is how to lose the forthcoming election."

Now, John Major, who was almost as useless as Theresa May, has entered the row threatening to call for a judicial review if Boris attempts a suspension. He should shut his mouth.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Hunt says “When that has happened in the past and parliament was shut down against its will, we actually had a civil war.”

Don’t these clowns realise that if we do not get our Brexit, a proper Brexit, there will be a civil war or at least bigger riots than over the poll tax anyway?

John Major doubled up on his threat by saying "I think the idea of proroguing (suspending) parliament is utterly and totally unacceptable from any British parliamentarian." He pointed out that such action by Charles I "didn’t end well for him" and therefore "shouldn’t end well" for Mr Johnson either. Major can spell "Proroguing", I wonder if he can spell hyperbole?

John Major’s Grey Spitting Image puppet would make more sense than this statement.

What Major Minor seems to forget is that King Charles was against the people just as our Parliamentarians and the Brexit Broadcasting Corporation have largely been against us since we voted out three years ago.

© AP Photo / Matt Dunham A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.

Enough of this nonsense from failed politicians and EU lickspittles. We now have to have clear, strong leadership which puts our Nation and its people first. The country is crying out for it.

We cannot allow the House of Muppets and pipsqueak Bercow to thwart the democratic will and instructions of the British people any longer.

To those like Hunt and Major who say this would create a constitutional crisis I say who cares, we are already in one.

Parliament has failed for three years to give us what we voted for and people away from Westminster are fed up with it.

We want our Exodus out of the EU now.

If not I’m back to Jamaica on the first flight and this time I will be smoking that spliff!

*Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Jon Gaunt and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.