Register
21:10 GMT +310 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Trump Raps ‘Little Britain’

    © Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    0 131

    The extraordinary war of words between the US and Britain has demolished the long-held notion of a “special relationship” between the two states. President Trump has made it cringingly clear that Britain is not all that “special” and that its government can be treated like a mere vassal.

    The row peaked this week with Britain’s ambassador to the US, Sir Kim Darroch, finally handing in his resignation. That was only three days after the seasoned diplomat caused major embarrassment, when his secret memos to London revealed derogatory views about the Trump administration.

    In the memos dating back to June 2017, Darroch slated President Trump as being "inept" and "incompetent", and, the diplomat advised, the US administration was “dysfunctional” because of infighting. The comments were indeed critical, but arguably not a sacking offense. Diplomats are expected to give such frank assessments to their superiors in confidence.

    Trump, however, reacted furiously to the sensitive disclosures. He slammed the British envoy as “a stupid guy” and “wacky ambassador”.

    But it was the White House’s unprecedented decision earlier this week to cut off official communications with the British ambassador that really put the kibosh on Darroch’s posting in Washington. The ambassador was forced to resign because of Trump’s snub – and from the way certain British politicians rolled over in the face of Washington’s fury.

    It is the first time any head of state has refused to work with a British consular official, the top mandarin in Britain’s foreign office, Sir Simon McDonald, told BBC. And, furthermore, this astounding slap down to Britain’s international esteem is delivered by the president of the United States, supposedly the nation with whom Britain has a “special relationship”!

    What the spat shows, in unvarnished terms, is Britain’s real, menial, position with regard to the US. Self-styled “Great Britain” is nothing more than a minion which can be treated with contempt and impunity by an American president.

    © AFP 2019 / ALEX WONG
    British Ambassador to the U.S. Kim Darroch

    The so-called special relationship which was coined by former British leader Winston Churchill following the Second World War is in reality not a mutual alliance, but one in which Britain serves as a lapdog to do Washington’s bidding. A top function for Britain over past decades is to support American imperialist wars and intrigues through providing diplomatic and military support for criminal adventures.

    When British navy commandoes commandeered an Iranian oil cargo last week off Gibraltar, it was reportedly at the behest of Washington. That’s the typical subservient role Britain plays for US power.

    British officials and establishment media have always fantasized about having a “special relationship” with the US. That notion plumps up Britain’s official ego as a still-relevant world power despite having lost its empire a century ago. By and large, Washington has indulged the British conceit by appearing to reciprocate with compliments and endearments.

    During President Trump recent state visit to the United Kingdom he, of course, toasted and eulogized about America’s “great ally”. But scratch the rhetorical surface, and it soon becomes apparent that the US can flex its muscles and dispense with Britain as if were a flunkey.

    When Trump excoriated the former British ambassador it was a blistering rebuke, which belittles Britain’s authorities.

    Britain’s outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May initially sought to defend the envoy in Washington, saying he had the right to make critical assessments of political developments in the US and of the Trump administration. That’s what ambassadors are tasked to do.

    Why someone leaked the classified communications is another matter. But the British government had an obligation to stand by their man in Washington as a matter of principle and sovereignty.

    Boris Johnson, who is expected to succeed May as prime minister later this month, threw the ambassador under the bus in a TV debate this week when he refused to say if he would stand by the ambassador in the row with Trump. Instead, Johnson emphasized how he had “great relations” with the White House.

    It was this lack of support from Boris Johnson, the anticipated new British leader, that reportedly prompted Ambassador Darroch to throw the towel in. It also shows how unscrupulous Bumbling Boris is in advancing his career by fawning and ingratiating himself with Trump.

    Effectively, what Trump has demonstrated is his ability to wield a veto over London’s authority for appointing who its ambassador is in the US. Britain’s sovereignty has just been given a big poke in the eye. And what’s more, the British government can’t do anything about it. Trump has shown with his imitable bullying manner just how pathetic “Little Britain” is when it comes to its real relationship with the US.

    The inescapable conclusion is that Britain is a minion and flunkey for US imperialist power. When push comes to shove, its American master can dismiss Britain like a boring butler.

    Views and opinions, expressed in the article are those of the columnist and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse