17:37 GMT +309 July 2019
    Kim is a Wrong Un

    © AFP 2019 / ALEX WONG
    Columnists
    Jon Gaunt
    When did our man in Washington, Kim Darroch, join the BBC?

    I only ask because his abhorrent criticism of Donald Trump is straight off the Biased Broadcasting Corporation’s hymn sheet. This is exactly how the publicly funded BBC and most of the Establishment view the leader of the free world.

    It is a disgraceful attack and Darroch should be booted out of his grace and favour house immediately and his career should end in disgrace.

    He has no need to worry about his financial future, he won’t end up selling the Big Issue. I am positive that the Brexit Bashing Corp or ‘Sly News’ will employ him immediately to pontificate and destabilise Boris Johnson when he takes over as PM.

    There are many other civil servants who should remember what Kim Darroch has clearly forgotten that just like toddlers, the golden rule for civil servants is, you can be seen but not heard.

    In the leaked emails, Darroch said "We don't really believe this administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction-riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept.” He also questioned whether Trump’s White House "will ever look competent".

    These emails are from 2017, so one has to wonder why have they only just been leaked now? Just as we prepare to leave the EU, Boris is a dead cert to become PM, Trump has just had a successful state visit and the Brexit Party is becoming a real force in UK politics? Call me cynical but the timing couldn’t have been more perfect, if you held the views that Darroch does, could it?

    I didn’t find anything surprising in the leaked documents, not because I share Kim’s views on Donald Trump but because simply it was obvious that he would hold these opinions. He is another part of the establishment, anti-Brexit, Trump bashing, ignore the people brigade that infest British political and civil life.

    He should have been booted out immediately but instead our useless PM, Theresa May, has backed the man, who is threatening our special relationship with our greatest ally.

    How dare ‘Theresa the Appeaser’ tacitly support this criticism of Trump when she has created the greatest constitutional crisis in our history.

    This woman and the lickspittles who surround her in the cabinet and the BBC have absolutely no right to slag off Donald Trump when they have betrayed the will of the people and are intent on keeping us in the EU.

    They may as well have joined the useless and inept Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan and joined the anti-Trump protestors on the streets when he visited, it might have swelled the numbers!

    And therein lies the rub. Despite Khan, Corbyn and little Owen Jones the protests on the State visit were clearly massively down because most people in the UK want Brexit and actually want a leader like Trump who will do what it says on the can.

    The Establishment absolutely hate this because they believe in that old cliché that there is no point in voting because whoever you vote for the government get in. Just change the word ‘government’ for cultural Marxists and it proves my point.

    So, who can blame the Donald for now tweeting, “I have been very critical about the way the U.K. and Prime Minister Theresa May handled Brexit. What a mess she and her representatives have created. I told her how it should be done, but she decided to go another way. I do not know the Ambassador, but he is not liked or well thought of within the U.S. We will no longer deal with him. The good news for the wonderful United Kingdom is that they will soon have a new Prime Minister. While I thoroughly enjoyed the magnificent State Visit last month, it was the Queen who I was most impressed with!”

    In a sense, Kim ‘the wrong un’ is more of a threat to us than the North Korean leader because he and his ilk have politicised the civil service so now it does resemble a Common Purpose twisted version of the TV programme, Yes Minister.

    These unelected Cultural Marxist mandarins are now the masters and not the servant. This is how we ended up with unelected Olly Robbins negotiating and effing up our Brexit rather than a democratically elected Minister being in charge.

    He has been aided and abetted by the Cabinet Secretary, Mark Sedwill, who many see as the man who has been pulling Theresa May’s strings over betraying us on Brexit. He has done everything to delay, dither and derail our clear instruction three years ago to get out of the EU. He again has forgotten he is a civil servant not our, or even Theresa May’s, Master.

    Now the propaganda arm of the Cultural Marxists, the BBC are trying to make the story about who was responsible for the leak. ‘Lady Haw Haw’ Emily Maitlis last night on BBC Newsnight even tried to push the theory that the Russians were behind it?!

    Aided and abetted by reporter Mark Urban, the man who took months to declare that he actually knew Sergei Skripal, this pair were desperate to prove that, just as in Salisbury, it was a case of “it was Putin wot did it”! Just clear and utter drivel again.

    Most people don’t give the proverbial who leaked Darroch’s views and I guess most people were not surprised at Kim the wrong un’s views on Trump.

    We already knew that he was leaving soon and that he was against Brexit too.

    The story isn't about the leak or who the leaker was. They are now even suggesting the Official Secrets Act could be used to prosecute the leaker? Nonsense. The real story is surely, how has this unelected fool been allowed to forget that his job in Washington is to build our relationship with the Office of the President.

    We need the deal that Trump has been promising ever since he got into office and Kim the wrong un knows this. This makes it obvious to me that the real motive is to destabilise our relationship with the USA just as Boris takes over.

    Ever since Blair and the Iraq Dossier man, Alastair Campbell, were in charge of the UK, the civil service has become completely politicised and they now believe they are in charge. Now this may well be due to the fact that since the ‘War Criminal’s’ time in Office, most of our self-serving politicians have been incompetent ego maniacs who were only looking after themselves and had no real interest in the people. However, it is still not the role of unelected servants who clearly are not civil to run or indeed ruin our lives.

    Trump has faced the same problems in the US and indeed in his own party and he is trying to drain the swamp but, by God, after the antics in the House of Muppets in recent months we need to do exactly the same here.

    So, on day one, I hope and pray PM Boris will do the same here in the UK.

    However, he should be warned if he does not deal with these unelected Mandarins and the culture that they have created then waiting in the wings is Nigel Farage, with his political plunger and political disinfectant who seems hell bent on flushing away this Establishment filth.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    diplomacy, Theresa May, Donald Trump, Britain, United States, Kim Darroch
