Register
16:29 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    a British flag is blown by the wind near to Big Ben's clock tower in front of the UK Houses of Parliament in central London

    UK Politics at Breaking Point

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    102

    Harold Wilson famously said that a week is a long time in politics. And the past seven days have proved this without a doubt, as British politics is at breaking point.

    Nigel Farage has been defeated by a Labour anti-Semite. We have had the triumph of the Trump State visit. We have seen lefty violence exposed, and to cap it all the most useless Prime Minister we have ever had leaves office today, or does she?

    Let’s start with Labour’s win and election of an alleged anti-Semite in Peterborough.

    I note that the Brexit Party is not bitching about the result like the Remainers did in the EU election.

    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (2R) sits next to British Prime Minister Theresa May (3R) during a meeting of the cabinet at the Prime Minister's country retreat Chequers near the village of Ellesborough in Buckinghamshire, northwest of London, on August 31, 2016.
    © AFP 2019 / Stefan Rousseau
    Theresa May Resigns as Conservative Party Leader, Triggering Race for UK PM Office
    However, using the Alistair Campbell, back of the fag packet, election result analysis I think Farage actually won!  Because if you add up all the anti-EU candidates that “clearly” split the Brexit vote, that is UKIP, SDP and English Democrats, then Nigel won by 5 votes!

    Of course, I am talking nonsense, just like, “weapons of mass destruction” Campbell was after the EU elections but you get my point?

    In fact, let’s just forget the maths as the Brexit party actually did win last night. To only lose by 683 votes and push the Tories into third place is an amazing result for a party that has only existed for a matter of weeks. It became an official party on the fifth of February this year.  In Brexit party terms 16 weeks is a short time in politics.

    READ MORE: UK Labour Party Beats Farage's Brexit Party in Peterborough By-Election

    But unlike, Alistair’s REMOANERS I note that those of us who support Nigel and indeed himself are not spitting their dummies out and demanding another peoples vote.

    I do think Nigel was wrong to leave the count before the result was officially announced and not to face the media; he left the candidate, Mike Greene to deal with that. Farage should have been defiant and clearly state that actually, this was a great night for the Brexit party which it was.

    It was, however, a terrible night for democracy on many levels.

    The accusations against the new MP, Lisa Forbes about the fact that she liked a clearly anti-Semitic tweet which said Prime Minister Theresa May had a "Zionist slave master’s agenda’” is deeply worrying and her apology last night was laughable in a party which we hear is infested with racism against Jews.

    Dominic Raab
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK MPs Savage Dominic Raab Threats to Shut Down Commons to Force No Deal Brexit
    In an interview with Sky News after the result, she said, “I have no issue with any community, I think antisemitism is abhorrent…. I actually liked a video of children praying about the atrocities that had happened in New Zealand and I hadn't paid much attention to the text above it and I apologised for that.” She continued, "I'm really sorry and I just hope that people will understand that I don't have a bad bone in my body towards any race of people and antisemitism is just something that I condemn completely."

    This is the equivalent of a toddler with chocolate smeared all over his face, protesting that he has not had his hand in the biscuit barrel before tea. Methinks the lady doth protest too much!

    In her acceptance speech, she even had the temerity to claim that her party's triumph over the Brexit Party "shows that the politics of division will not win".

    Utter tripe of course on so many levels. She again implies that the Brexit Party is racist which it clearly is not and of course if she is referring to Brexit, then the majority has now voted twice to leave. But of course, this is not what her world view is, so therefore it is the “politics of division.”

    READ MORE: Second Brexit Referendum Could Be a 'Suicide' for Tories - UK Politician

    She is also wrong in thinking that her victory was any kind of ringing endorsement. It was not. She only just scraped in and I am convinced the Brexit party will win in the future and win big.

    But more worrying than Lisa’s delusion is the way the MSM are already playing her marginal victory as if it signals the end of the Brexit party or that people voted for her on local issues rather than Brexit. It is utter nonsense. Labour couldn’t campaign on Brexit as they have no position on it.

    However, the fact that they won because the Conservative vote was split by Brexit is of great concern because today it is Lisa getting in, tomorrow it could be Corbyn walking through the door of Number 10.

    This is why the Muppets in the Tory party must get their act together and face the inevitable and forget about a leadership election and just have a coronation of Boris as leader and thus PM.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and U.S. President Donald Trump walk after holding a joint news conference at Chequers, the official country residence of the Prime Minister, near Aylesbury, Britain, July 13, 2018
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Trump Urges UK to ‘Walk Away’ From Brexit Talks if EU Doesn't Show Flexibility
    Boris then needs a pact with Farage in double quick time as this Government and indeed Parliament, is going to collapse sooner rather than later and there is a possibility that Comrade Corbyn could be meeting his extremist mates around the Cabinet table before winter comes!

    The urgency for a coronation of Boris is also vital so that Theresa May can be led, screaming and kicking and in a straitjacket if necessary, out of Downing Street.

    Her miserable failed reign as PM is meant to end today but now she is saying she will stay on as a caretaker PM until the Tory leadership is sorted and the new PM is confident of delivering Brexit through parliament which at this rate will be on the twelfth of …. NEVER!

    If only her resilience and refusal to surrender power had been matched in her negotiations with the EU we might never have got ourselves in this bloody mess in the first place.

    In her case, two years and eleven months is an awfully long time in politics. In fact, it has felt like a life sentence to me and many millions of patriots.

    READ MORE: Trump Says Boris Johnson Would Do 'Very Good Job' as UK’s Next Prime Minister

    Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think Boris is the perfect answer and he is not fit to lace Donald Trump’s shoes or even blow dry his new haircut but he is the best of a bad bunch and our best bet, along with Farage, of keeping Corbyn out of number ten.

    What we really need is a leader like Donald Trump. A man or woman who is determined to put the UK first and make Britain great again.

    Despite the whole of the United States mainstream media, the Democrats, and even his own party being against him, Trump has triumphed and is doing exactly what it says on the tin.

    This is why the establishment and their lickspittle mates in the MSM on both sides of the Atlantic hate him but exactly why the people voted for him and will most definitely vote for him again and give him a second term.

    It appears that on this side of the pond too, people are also now responding to him more positively. Despite the best efforts of the Biased Broadcasting Corporation and Sky News Trump’s latest visit was a triumph for him and for our relationship with the USA.

    Brexit
    CC0
    UK Will 'Still Be in Deadlock' With New Prime Minister - Brexit Party Organiser
    The mainstream media did their best to concoct a row over the NHS but Trump nullified that in his interview with Piers Morgan.

    Sadiq Khan played to the gallery and also played the victim card after Trump hit back at the political pygmy’s foul comment about him being a fascist in the week of the D-day commemorations by calling him a useless Mayor, which of course is accurate.

    Corbyn begged for an audience with the President of the Free World but when he was turned down decided to snub the Queen and make a speech at the poorly attended demonstration against Donald.

    This was the political equivalent of Violet Elizabeth Bott in Just William shouting “I will scream and scream until I make myself sick and I can”.

    READ MORE: Legal View: Will UK Courts Rule Boris Johnson Has 'Right to Tell Outright Lies'?

    One thing’s for sure, Corbyn, you make me feel violently sick every time you open your mouth, every time you attend a terrorist memorial, every time you wear a scruffy anorak at the cenotaph and every time you give succour to those who want to destroy our country.

    The poorly attended demo also illustrated that the so-called anti-Trump feeling in the UK is dying out. Those who did attend were probably all working in public-sector jobs and could afford the day off or were given the time off on our taxpayers expense.

    There was no better example of this then the “Donald Blimp lookalike”, NHS contractor, Siobhan Prigent who was part of a feral mob who attacked a Trump supporting pensioner on the streets of London.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, Britain, June 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / Carlos Barria
    Trump 'Endorsement' of Future UK PM Could Be Issue in Practical Terms - Scholar
    This attack clearly illustrated the fascism of the left who will not allow anyone who has an alternative world view to them to exist.

    They are shouted down as “waycist” and when that fails they are attacked physically starting with the ever-present milkshake.

    As per usual the Police stand idly by and although this foul yob has lost her contract with the NHS and apologised, she has not been lifted and put on trial. You have to wonder why? It couldn’t possibly be because the Establishment are stuffed full of cultural Marxists and anti-democrats just like her, could it?!

    Finally, in a week where we commemorated the sacrifice of so many who were fighting for democracy against real fascists it feels to me that the tide is turning against the lefty new fascists who have been controlling us for too long.

    Keep shouting, voting and fighting for democracy because we will win in the end.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    prime minister, Nigel Farage, Boris Johnson, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse