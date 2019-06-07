UK Politics at Breaking Point

Harold Wilson famously said that a week is a long time in politics. And the past seven days have proved this without a doubt, as British politics is at breaking point.

Nigel Farage has been defeated by a Labour anti-Semite. We have had the triumph of the Trump State visit. We have seen lefty violence exposed, and to cap it all the most useless Prime Minister we have ever had leaves office today, or does she?

Let’s start with Labour’s win and election of an alleged anti-Semite in Peterborough.

I note that the Brexit Party is not bitching about the result like the Remainers did in the EU election.

However, using the Alistair Campbell, back of the fag packet, election result analysis I think Farage actually won! Because if you add up all the anti-EU candidates that “clearly” split the Brexit vote, that is UKIP, SDP and English Democrats, then Nigel won by 5 votes!

Of course, I am talking nonsense, just like, “weapons of mass destruction” Campbell was after the EU elections but you get my point?

In fact, let’s just forget the maths as the Brexit party actually did win last night. To only lose by 683 votes and push the Tories into third place is an amazing result for a party that has only existed for a matter of weeks. It became an official party on the fifth of February this year. In Brexit party terms 16 weeks is a short time in politics.

But unlike, Alistair’s REMOANERS I note that those of us who support Nigel and indeed himself are not spitting their dummies out and demanding another peoples vote.

I do think Nigel was wrong to leave the count before the result was officially announced and not to face the media; he left the candidate, Mike Greene to deal with that. Farage should have been defiant and clearly state that actually, this was a great night for the Brexit party which it was.

It was, however, a terrible night for democracy on many levels.

The accusations against the new MP, Lisa Forbes about the fact that she liked a clearly anti-Semitic tweet which said Prime Minister Theresa May had a "Zionist slave master’s agenda’” is deeply worrying and her apology last night was laughable in a party which we hear is infested with racism against Jews.

In an interview with Sky News after the result, she said, “I have no issue with any community, I think antisemitism is abhorrent…. I actually liked a video of children praying about the atrocities that had happened in New Zealand and I hadn't paid much attention to the text above it and I apologised for that.” She continued, "I'm really sorry and I just hope that people will understand that I don't have a bad bone in my body towards any race of people and antisemitism is just something that I condemn completely."

This is the equivalent of a toddler with chocolate smeared all over his face, protesting that he has not had his hand in the biscuit barrel before tea. Methinks the lady doth protest too much!

In her acceptance speech, she even had the temerity to claim that her party's triumph over the Brexit Party "shows that the politics of division will not win".

Utter tripe of course on so many levels. She again implies that the Brexit Party is racist which it clearly is not and of course if she is referring to Brexit, then the majority has now voted twice to leave. But of course, this is not what her world view is, so therefore it is the “politics of division.”

She is also wrong in thinking that her victory was any kind of ringing endorsement. It was not. She only just scraped in and I am convinced the Brexit party will win in the future and win big.

But more worrying than Lisa’s delusion is the way the MSM are already playing her marginal victory as if it signals the end of the Brexit party or that people voted for her on local issues rather than Brexit. It is utter nonsense. Labour couldn’t campaign on Brexit as they have no position on it.

However, the fact that they won because the Conservative vote was split by Brexit is of great concern because today it is Lisa getting in, tomorrow it could be Corbyn walking through the door of Number 10.

This is why the Muppets in the Tory party must get their act together and face the inevitable and forget about a leadership election and just have a coronation of Boris as leader and thus PM.

Boris then needs a pact with Farage in double quick time as this Government and indeed Parliament, is going to collapse sooner rather than later and there is a possibility that Comrade Corbyn could be meeting his extremist mates around the Cabinet table before winter comes!

The urgency for a coronation of Boris is also vital so that Theresa May can be led, screaming and kicking and in a straitjacket if necessary, out of Downing Street.

Her miserable failed reign as PM is meant to end today but now she is saying she will stay on as a caretaker PM until the Tory leadership is sorted and the new PM is confident of delivering Brexit through parliament which at this rate will be on the twelfth of …. NEVER!

If only her resilience and refusal to surrender power had been matched in her negotiations with the EU we might never have got ourselves in this bloody mess in the first place.

In her case, two years and eleven months is an awfully long time in politics. In fact, it has felt like a life sentence to me and many millions of patriots.

Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think Boris is the perfect answer and he is not fit to lace Donald Trump’s shoes or even blow dry his new haircut but he is the best of a bad bunch and our best bet, along with Farage, of keeping Corbyn out of number ten.

What we really need is a leader like Donald Trump. A man or woman who is determined to put the UK first and make Britain great again.

Despite the whole of the United States mainstream media, the Democrats, and even his own party being against him, Trump has triumphed and is doing exactly what it says on the tin.

This is why the establishment and their lickspittle mates in the MSM on both sides of the Atlantic hate him but exactly why the people voted for him and will most definitely vote for him again and give him a second term.

It appears that on this side of the pond too, people are also now responding to him more positively. Despite the best efforts of the Biased Broadcasting Corporation and Sky News Trump’s latest visit was a triumph for him and for our relationship with the USA.

The mainstream media did their best to concoct a row over the NHS but Trump nullified that in his interview with Piers Morgan.

Sadiq Khan played to the gallery and also played the victim card after Trump hit back at the political pygmy’s foul comment about him being a fascist in the week of the D-day commemorations by calling him a useless Mayor, which of course is accurate.

Corbyn begged for an audience with the President of the Free World but when he was turned down decided to snub the Queen and make a speech at the poorly attended demonstration against Donald.

This was the political equivalent of Violet Elizabeth Bott in Just William shouting “I will scream and scream until I make myself sick and I can”.

One thing’s for sure, Corbyn, you make me feel violently sick every time you open your mouth, every time you attend a terrorist memorial, every time you wear a scruffy anorak at the cenotaph and every time you give succour to those who want to destroy our country.

The poorly attended demo also illustrated that the so-called anti-Trump feeling in the UK is dying out. Those who did attend were probably all working in public-sector jobs and could afford the day off or were given the time off on our taxpayers expense.

There was no better example of this then the “Donald Blimp lookalike”, NHS contractor, Siobhan Prigent who was part of a feral mob who attacked a Trump supporting pensioner on the streets of London.

This attack clearly illustrated the fascism of the left who will not allow anyone who has an alternative world view to them to exist.

They are shouted down as “waycist” and when that fails they are attacked physically starting with the ever-present milkshake.

As per usual the Police stand idly by and although this foul yob has lost her contract with the NHS and apologised, she has not been lifted and put on trial. You have to wonder why? It couldn’t possibly be because the Establishment are stuffed full of cultural Marxists and anti-democrats just like her, could it?!

Finally, in a week where we commemorated the sacrifice of so many who were fighting for democracy against real fascists it feels to me that the tide is turning against the lefty new fascists who have been controlling us for too long.

Keep shouting, voting and fighting for democracy because we will win in the end.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.