16:00 GMT +303 June 2019
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greets U.S. President Donald Trump as he arrives for the Ceremonial Welcome at Buckingham Palace, in London, Britain June 3, 2019

    Trump Trumps Our Leaders!

    © REUTERS / Victoria Jones/Pool
    Columnists
    Jon Gaunt
    Topic:
    Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK (11)
    0 0 0

    Donald Trump is a 20th Century Fascist and we shouldn’t be rolling out the red carpet for him today with a State visit. No, not the views of some spotty sixth former or even of professional lefty ranter little Owen Jones. These are the views of the elected Mayor Of London Sadiq Khan!

    Shouldn’t Khan be more concerned with the slaughter on the streets of London rather than the visit of the democratically elected leader of the free world? 

    U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive for their state visit to Britain, at Stansted Airport near London, Britain, June 3, 2019
    © REUTERS / Hannah McKay
    Donald Trump Arrives at Buckingham Palace (VIDEO)

    Or as Donald Trump put it himself as he landed at Stanstead, “Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom. He is a stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me.”

    He is not alone though as Jeremy Corbyn and the Speaker of the Mother of all Parliaments, John Bercow, are also refusing to attend a State banquet in honour of Donald Trump. They are all having a teenage tantrum moment, the pathetic cretins.

    Guess who's been busy today mowing a stiff message for Trump under the Stansted flightpath...
    © Photo: born_eco ‏/twitter
    Giant Penis Mowed Into Lawn Near UK Airport Where Trump Landed (GRAPHIC PHOTO)
    When will these dumb idiots realise that they should put their country before their petty sixth form debating points? I wouldn’t mind so much if our own democratically elected leaders were doing a good job but let’s look at the facts: we have been shafted by the EU, betrayed by the political class and we have a useless leader who is out of office on Friday. 

    Adding to that we have 13, at the last count no marks, all vying to be our next leader. The fact that so many people can think they have a chance of being the next Tory leader is not a sign of a strong party but of a completely weak and broken one.

    I am expecting Larry, the Downing street cat, to put himself forward next and amongst this bunch of pussies he might have a good chance of becoming the next PM!

    Make no mistake about it we are deep up the creek without a paddle. The Tories are finished, Labour are riven by anti-Semitism and no one wants a Marxist in Number 10.

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: Donald Trump Pays State Visit to United Kingdom

    What Khan, Jones, Corbyn and the likes of Bercow fail to recognise is that that people around the globe actually want a strong leader and strong policies that do put their nation first. The politics that Khan and they all represent has FAILED.

    We should be welcoming Trump and asking him for tips on how to sort out the mess we are in. But instead on the eve of the 75th anniversary of D day, the mainstream media are giving pipsqueak Kahn attention to spout drivel like this, "Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat. The far right is on the rise around the world, threatening our hard-won rights and freedoms and the values that have defined our liberal, democratic societies for more than seventy years." 

    Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (File)
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Trump Compares Sadiq Khan to 'Dumb and Incompetent' NYC Mayor de Blasio
    Khan, of course, categorises this populist surge as the rise of the far right when it is nothing of the sort. The leaders he quotes have all been democratically elected by the people just as Khan was in London.

    Trump is in London and Europe for the 75th anniversary of D day and although he is certainly no Winston Churchill, he has more backbone than any of our present-day wannabees. 

    I have not got a problem with him tactility supporting Boris even though I have reservations about Johnson myself and I certainly have no problems with his criticism of Theresa May and her lack of negotiating skills over the EU. 

    Instead of slagging him off we should, as I said months ago in these columns, be seeking his advice on how to deal with the EU. 

    We all know that taking no deal off the table was a catastrophic decision which did not have the support of the people. Contrary to the rabid opinion of the Remainiacs it could still be put firmly back on the table by a leader with a bit of a backbone.

    READ MORE: Next Stop Government? 'Historic Moment' as Brexit Party Tops Westminster Poll 

    What other choice is there for our great nation? More surrender to the fascists of the EU?

    If the Establishment elite and whoever is “leader” doesn’t get us out by Halloween and goes back to the EU begging for an extension then all hell will break lose in this country. The elite will suffer a nightmare they can’t even begin to imagine as the 2-party system, already fractured by the EU elections, will completely collapse.

    The UK is calling out for real leadership and that is why Nigel Farage won so convincingly a couple of weeks back. He had a single, simple message, Put Britain first. And I ask you what is wrong with that?

    Just like Trump wanting and promising to make America great again, that is what ordinary Brits are demanding and will eventually get.

    However, I am not convinced that any of the 13 wannabees including Larry are offering that are they? 

    Boris, as Trump seems to be indicating, is the best choice, out of a useless bunch, but even he will fail to deliver unless he includes Nigel Farage, especially after what I predict will be the Brexit Party’s huge win in Peterborough on Thursday.

    That is why Trump is correct to say, send Nigel To Brussels as part of the team to negotiate and if necessary keep that £39 Billion in this country’s back pocket if we do not get what we want.

    London Mayor, Sadiq Khan talks with new recruit, Mimi Adil at a passing-out parade at the new Peel Centre at the Metropolitan Police Academy in London, Britain September 9, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Knife Crime, Burglary and Robbery SOAR in London Under Mayor Sadiq Khan - Report
    Khan doesn’t understand this because like so many others in the Establishment he never wanted and still doesn’t want to leave the EU. He, for all his talk of the rise of the far right, is the actual fascist who does not want to listen to the people. 

    Kahn and his ilk talk about Trump interfering in British politics and breaking diplomatic protocol but seem to conveniently forget that Obama did exactly the same when he flew into the UK to deliver a speech, written by Cameron, to tell us the British people to vote remain. He failed then and Khan will fail this time too.

    Because when Khan talks about "The far right is on the rise around the world” what he is actually saying is that we the people are threatening the cultural Marxist agenda and common purpose plan which no one put in a manifesto and none of us have voted for. We are daring to disagree with their world view.

    The establishment is on the run and Farage as Maggie Thatcher would have said has “Frit” them. So now they are fighting back and calling and labelling anyone right of centre as far right or a fascist. Fascist has become their new term of abuse after “Waycist” which they use to sling at anyone who dared to criticise their world view. It is a language tool to suppress dissent at their world view.

    So, this State visit will be marred by pathetic demonstrations on the streets of our major cities, biased reporting by the BBC and other lamestream media lickspittles and if we are not careful the prospect of a deal that Trump has said on many occasions is on the table could be delayed.

    More importantly what a terrible way to remember the 75th anniversary of all those men who gave their lives to liberate Europe from real Fascists. 

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Donald Trump's State Visit to the UK (11)

    Tags:
    Brexit, state visit, Sadiq Khan, Donald Trump, United States, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
