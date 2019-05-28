Register
21:04 GMT +328 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Nigel Farage

    Farage is a LOSER!

    © Photo : AP/Victoria Jones
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    Topic:
    European Parliament Elections 2019 (32)
    120

    This will be my last column for Sputnik. The reason is a joyous one. I won the National Lottery on Saturday. I am now richer than my wildest dreams.

    It was easy!

    I just waited for the winning numbers to be announced and then interpreted them as a clear win for me, even though they bore no resemblance to the numbers I had on my ticket!

    I learned the tactic from Alastair Campbell!

    However, the EU elections were not a lottery it was a democratic vote and Nigel Farage and his Brexit party were clear winners to all until the "war criminal" Blair's spin doctor got involved.

    Nigel Farage
    © Photo : AP/Victoria Jones
    Nigel Farage Warns not to Trust Boris Johnson's Brexit Pledges
    To be honest I almost admired him for the way he managed to spin the result into a 'remaniacs' victory and then duped the BBC and Sky into repeating his utter BS on news bulletins all day.

    Mind you it was pretty easy to convince the Bloated Broadcasting Corporation as they had been spitting feathers all night as it became evident that Farage was winning and they did their best to ignore it and kept on leading on the fact that the Lib Dems were doing so well.

    The way Alastair calculated that more people had voted to remain than leave was not exactly of Steven Hawking quality but more like an end of the pier magician past his prime.

    Perhaps Alistair was being aided and abetted by that mathematical genius Dianne Abbot and her abacus. All he did was combine the numbers of all the losing parties and pretend that the Conservatives were not backing Leave which of course was a bare faced lie.

    READ MORE: UK Conservatives' Survival Dependent on Learning From May's Mistakes — Farage

    The Muppets at the BBC, then all the other biased MSM broadcasters fell for it and repeated the ludicrous claim culminating in Nigel Farage losing his rag with Charlotte Hawkins on GMB and calling it "utter tosh."

    I would love to know what he made of lefty Channel 4 news who based their whole programme on this pernicious lie last night. As a few wags on Twitter have pointed out this is like saying Manchester city did not win the Premier this year as we have had added up all the points of those who finished beneath them.

    As Conservative commentator and LBC presenter Iain Dale tweeted, "The Brexit Party came top in 9 of 12 regions. It got the most votes — 32%.  It got the most seats — 29. It came top in 90% of council areas in Eng./Wales What part of that don't some people get?"

    Leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) Nigel Farage holds his passport as he speaks at pro Brexit event in London, Britain June 3, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Neil Hall
    Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage Casts His Vote in European Elections (VIDEO)
    The plain stark and blunt truth is, of course, that in just six weeks Farage has caused a political earthquake in the UK by destroying the 2 party system and the after tremors are going to continue for a long time.

    As I predicted in my previous column, Nigel is now firmly in charge of the Conservative party leadership campaign and there is no chance of anyone becoming leader of what is left of that party after their worst result in 200 years, on a remain ticket. Every one of these mediocre candidates will have to consider how their proposals are going to play out with the F Factor. In effect Farage is now the Simon Cowell of politics!

    It is clear that we are going to be leaving this corrupt institution on WTO terms unless the EU re-open negotiations which they say they will not. And do you know what, I and 17.4 million others at least are quite happy with that. 

    The poll result was a damning indictment of the political elite and their utter incompetence at delivering what we voted for three years ago.

    The whole miserable mob on the green benches of the swamp have let us down and betrayed us.

    For God's sake people even voted for the Lib Dems to express their dissatisfaction and it was pure comedy gold to see Vince ‘Unable' boast on Channel 4 that they were back! They were losers again of course and will soon become irrelevant again as they wish to remain in the EU. Vince is like a funeral planning salesman trying to sell a plan to someone who has already died.

    READ MORE: Nigel Farage Trapped on Campaign Bus 'For Ages' by Protesters with Milkshakes

    But do you know what, the Elite still don't get it. They have one last chance to pick someone with a pair of the proverbial and then get behind them and force through the will of the people but here's is my next prediction, hell will freeze over before that happens and they listen to us.

    So, the circus rolls on and Peterborough on June 6 becomes the next big date and is a byelection that Farage and the Brexit Party must and will win.

    Peterborough represents the corrupt self-serving elite to a tee.

    This election is only happening because of the lies and crime of uber-self-server Fiona Onasanya who lied to the police about her speeding ticket, she like other MPs in the past clearly thought she was above the law and indeed that the law was only for the ‘little people.'

    British MEP Nigel Farage speaks during the launch of the Brexit Party's European election campaign, Coventry, England, Friday, April 12, 2019.
    © AP Photo/ Rui Vieira
    Political Hit Job? What's Behind Financial Scrutiny of Farage's Brexit Party
    This is the same woman who came to vote with a tag on her ankle and effectively her vote destroyed any chance of May's deal being passed. She had only been released from prison a fortnight earlier and of course whilst in the nick she had not resigned so she still picked up a heathy wedge of nearly six grand in wages from me and you, the Mug tax payers.

    Nigel Farage has put up a brilliant candidate for Peterborough in the shape of Mike Greene. He is a self-made man who was born in Luton and moved to Peterborough when he was 11. He built up a highly successful business and in 2015 he bought the My local chain of shops from Morrisons for 25 million so he certainly knows the art of the deal. His life story is a real rags to riches tale and should be very attractive to the voters of Peterborough. The seat was always a Tory one until the lying Fiona won it for Labour in 2017.

    With the state of the two parties after Thursday's EU poll Mike Greene should win it easy and it is vital for Nigel and the Brexit party that he does, so that they can maintain momentum. It is clear there is only one way out of this political mess that the mainstream parties have created and that is a general election and that is coming sooner rather than later.

    Nigel has put the self-servers on notice stating that if we are not out by October 1 he will fight the general election but I am pretty sure that the election will come much sooner than that. Because the EU betrayal has not been solved or disappeared as a result of Nigel's tsunami of a triumph on Thursday and it will not be solved by whoever takes over the Tory party or Number 10.

    The elite know this, so fasten your seat belts and get your Souwester on as the proverbial will now begin to fly at Farage, Mike Greene and the Brexit party.

    READ MORE: UK Potential PM Plans to Offer Free UK Citizenship to 3Mln EU Citizens — Reports

    Watch out for the smears about the funding of the Party. Which by the way started on election night when the BBC allowed dodgy dossier Alastair Campbell to talk about roubles in the interview with Brexit party chairman Richard Tice within seconds of him winning his EU seat. Tice quite rightly demanded a retraction and apology live on air which Campbell refused to give and the BBC did not press for.

    This was but just another example of their clear bias.

    So, expect more stories that Putin has personally directed the Brexit Party strategy or that Trump has his hand on the tiller!

    Of course, it will all be BS and ludicrous but the most galling thing is it is us, the licence fee payer, who will be funding this drivel from the BBC and Channel 4 News. They keep demanding to know what will be in the Brexit Party manifesto or policy platform when it is released, well I am pretty sure it will include the reform of the BBC and the scrapping of the licence fee and also the abolition of the House of Lords along with the scrapping of Hs2. It will not make for easy bedtime reading for the Elite of Westminster and their chums in the MSM but the public will love it.

    However, for all that to happen the Brexit party must win Peterborough and win it convincingly. Nigel Farage is playing down their chances and I understand why but every true Patriot should be hoping and praying he pulls it off.

    Of course, we must also hope and pray that Alistair Campbell is not counting the votes!

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Topic:
    European Parliament Elections 2019 (32)

    Related:

    Czech Party Chairman on EU Elections: We All Respect the Results
    Prof. Explains Why Europe Turns Right and How it May Affect European Parliament
    Renaissance is Coming? European Election Shows Emerging 'New Right' Chorus
    Tags:
    European Parliament elections, Brexit Party, European Parliament, European Union, Nigel Farage, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse