Good Riddance to Malicious, Malevolent and Malignant May

Watching the long overdue resignation speech of Malevolent May and listening to the pathetic punditry and commentary which accompanied it made me want to puke. ‘Dedicated public servant’, tried her best with ‘the poor hand she was dealt’. What a lot of urinary nonsense. Utter pish.

This is a scheming, deceitful, dishonest and thoroughly dishonourable woman who should have resigned the morning after she lost her parliamentary majority in the 2017 General Election. She clung on to power without a morsel of authority for purely selfish and party political reasons. She is a selfish and malignant woman who deserves nothing but condemnation for her role and influence in politics since her election to Parliament in 1997.

READ MORE: 'Impossible to Predict' — Academic on Theresa May's Successor as British PM

She chose today to shed a tear of emotion. What a phoney. Where were her tears when she eventually decided she could avoid visiting the scene of the Grenfell Tower block disaster no longer after failing to react immediately and appropriately? She should have been wailing with tears of sorrow at the needless loss of 72 lives that perished as a result of the type of austerity cuts which she has presided over as a Minister and PM for over a decade. The dangerous cladding was supposed to be replaced with safer materials years before but local authority budget cuts prevented the safety measure being implemented. No wonder she was loudly booed when she did show face.

Where were her tears for the Windrush families torn asunder and treated like criminals and convicts despite being British citizens for over 50 years? Men and women who arrived from the Caribbean on the Empire Windrush ship in 1948 in response to the call from the British Foreign Office for commonwealth subjects to come and help staff the under-staffed hospitals, London Underground and other transport services were the victims of Theresa May's ‘hostile environment' mantra while she was at the Home Office and scapegoating immigrants and immigration for her government's woeful underfunding of public services and housing which caused queues and homelessness.

People who were wrongly detained, denied legal rights, threatened with deportation, and, in at least 83 cases, wrongly deported from the UK by the Home Office. Many of those affected had been born British subjects and had arrived in the UK before 1973.

As well as those who were wrongly deported, an unknown number were wrongly detained, lost their jobs or homes, or were denied benefits or medical care to which they were entitled.

© AP Photo / Rui Vieira Is UK Heading For an Early General Election After Theresa May's Resignation?

A number of long-term UK residents were wrongly refused re-entry to the UK, and a larger number were threatened with immediate deportation by the Home Office. May's tears for the anguish, pain, fear and wrongful deportations her policies caused where conspicuous by their absence.

She shamelessly sought to cloak herself in credibility by quoting Nicholas Winton a British humanitarian who organised the rescue of 669 children, most of them Jewish, from Czechoslovakia on the eve of World War II in an operation later known as the Czech Kindertransport.

Winton found homes for the children and arranged for their safe passage to Britain. How dare she lean on an individual who had done so much to assist immigrants in need given her cold and callous time at the Home Office. Parasites can live on the bodies of beautiful stallions but they remain bloodsucking parasites nonetheless. May should be ashamed of her reference to Winton.

READ MORE: Twitter Erupts With Meme Mania Over Prime Minister Theresa May's Resignation

Where were Theresa May's tears for the tens of thousands driven to early, sad and tragic deaths by her Government's cold, callous and economically unnecessary austerity cuts to welfare which according to academic research have caused at least 120,000 deaths? That major report accused May and her Tory party of "economic murder". No tears for those ordinary men and women whose only ‘crime' was to be disabled or mentally ill and in need of some government support.

Only days ago a United Nations Special Rapporteur, Philip Aston, issued a damning and shameful Report based on months of research and interviews with low paid and unemployed families dependent on welfare payments and food banks for survival in some of the poorest parts of the UK. It exposes the harsh reality of Tory cuts for millions of hard pressed families and revealed what many of us have argued for years — that the brutal cuts were driven by ideology not economic necessity.

May and her Tory chums have chosen to punish the poor and low paid. The ‘needs must' argument was complete fraud and deceit. Philip Alston's incriminating report on the drastic cuts to public services stated:

"much of the glue that has held British society together since the Second World War has been deliberately removed and replaced with a harsh and uncaring ethos"…

"UK standards of wellbeing have descended precipitately in a remarkably short period of time, as a result of deliberate policy choices made when many other options were available,"…

Note the consistent use of the word "deliberate". Malevolent May's austerity measures were no accident. In the fifth largest economy in the world a shocking 14 million are living in poverty including millions in employment but condemned to low pay and reliant on long hours, multiple jobs and in-work welfare payments to survive. Work is only a route out of poverty if the job is properly paid. The single biggest growth area in poverty among adults is within the ‘working poor', an oxymoron of a term that should be banished from our social lexicon by a proper living wage policy.

Over 4 million children are raised in poverty. Their life chances are stunted as a result of reduced opportunities to realise their inherent potential. Many of these children are literally ‘born to fail' but not a single salty tear has ever trickled down the stern face of May in recognition of the horrendous effects of her policies.

May's political legacy is not just the Brexit fiasco and Windrush disgrace. It is the hopelessness and obscene inequality which now stalks the nations that make up Britain. She is one of the chief architects responsible for the "harsh and uncaring ethos" referred to in the UN Report mentioned above. ‘Harsh' and ‘uncaring' are the words which sum up Theresa May and her Tory party of millionaire bullies and bosses with hearts of stone.

Seventeen years ago May ventured into new political terrain when she let an honest assessment slip out during a Tory Conference speech. She admitted the Tories were the "Nasty Party".

If she wasn't so selfish and self-obsessed perhaps she would reflect on the implications of serving as a Minister and leading the "Nasty Party". It takes a particularly cold, cruel and callous constitution to be able to lead that party. The words of the late but celebrated author, Iain Banks, are an apt and fitting antidote to some of the nauseating drivel offered up as commentary as the final curtain at long last falls on May's tenure as PM:

"I'm not arguing there are no decent people in the Tory Party, but they're like bits of sweetcorn in a turd; technically they've kept their integrity, but they're still embedded in shit" (The Quarry: 2013 Iain M. Banks).

A General Election in August or September is now a necessity. 100,000 odd, some of them extremely odd, Tory members should not have the right to decide the next Prime Minister of the UK. That is a decision which must be taken by the millions not the millionaires.

And clearly Scottish independence is now more of a certainty than ever. Brexit will happen with or without a deal by the end of October. Our new referendum on freedom from Westminster chaos, exploitation and British nationalism must now be accelerated. Boris or some other Tory Buffoon in charge will only alienate ordinary Scots further and make the prospect of a new, fairer and independent country more attractive. Bye, bye Mrs May and good riddance.