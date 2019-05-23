Register
19:01 GMT +323 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A protester wears a British union flag as people gather near parliament during Brexit demonstrations in London, Friday March 29, 2019.

    Forty Years of Privatisation Has Left Most Britons Out of Pocket

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    0 0 0

    Mrs Thatcher's great sell-off of publicly owned services and assets, continued by successive governments, started exactly forty years ago to a fanfare of positive publicity.

    Small shareholders own only a tiny proportion of the billion of pounds worth of assets that were sold off. Many of these assets are now owned by hedge funds. A large number are in foreign ownership, including quite ironically the state ownership of other countries.

    We can have subsidiaries of German and Dutch state railways running our trains, (and buses) and charging British passengers higher fares than passengers in their home countries, but not British Rail.  

    The pockets of the public have been picked twice by the privatisers. Not only are prices for services once provided by the British state/ public sector considerably higher post-privatisation- even allowing for inflation, the level of subsidies to private operators of services has in some cases been higher than the old state-providers received. Forget the talk about 'free market forces', what has actually happened is privatisation of the profits, with the taxpayer helping to underwrite losses as in the old days, but with no ownership stake. 

    Government funding for the railways for instance is around three times more than it was in the late 1980s under British Rail, averaging about £5bn a year from 2012-17. 

    In 2017/8 net government support to the rail industry totalled £6.4bn. 

    READ MORE: Thatcher Wins, Smith Dies: Two Weeks in May, Two Changes in World History

    It's hard to decide which privatisation has been the most disastrous for the public. Britain's train fares are around five times higher than in the rest of Europe- and they went up again on average by another 3.4% in January. 

    It's a similar story with our buses, which were privatised in the mid 1980s.  A 2014 report by the Institute for Public Policy research revealed that non-London bus fares in England rose by 35 per cent above inflation between 1995 and 2013 and 34 per cent and 20 per cent in Scotland. 

    Not only have fares rocketed, but services have been cut too. It was reported only this week by the House of Commons Transport Select Committee that 3,088 routes had been reduced or cut altogether since 2011. In 1984, the last year before Thatcher's Transport Act, which privatised bus travel was passed, the number of journeys made by bus was 5.65bn. 

    Regarding water, by 2015 bills had risen by around 40% since privatisation in England and Wales in 1989. In the days when water was publicly owned, the water rates were an insignificant item of household expenditure. Now millions of people fear their latest water bill landing on their door mat.

    In 2014 a new report found that energy, rail and water privatisation costs households across the UK an average of £250 a year. Some would say that's a very conservative estimate.

    The latest big privatisation was the Tory/Lib Dem coalition sell-off of the Royal Mail, which had been in state hands since its inception in the 16th century. 

    READ MORE: Don't Scrap Pensioner Benefits, Scrap House of Bores 

    Again, the public were ripped off on a grand scale. On the first day of trading shares leapt by 38%. A 2014 report held that the company had been undervalued by £180m. A Parliamentary select committee put the figure even higher, at £1bn.

    Yet again, the hedge funds made a killing. Taxpayers meanwhile were left holding the Royal Mail's ever-widening pension fund deficit, and paying a lot more for their stamps. 

    Since privatisation- and leading up to it, the price of sending a letter has increased markedly. The price of second class stamps rose from 36p in 2011 to 50p a year later. On 25th March the price went up again, to 61p, breaching Ofcom's price cap. First class stamps now cost 70p. Ten years ago, they cost just 39p. Old people, more likely to use the post than other age groups, have been hit disproportionately by the increases.  

    It's not all about paying far more for things than we need to. Privatisation has also diminished the public space. Everything is about profit maximisation. The designer Sir Terence Conran contrasted the instructions he received from the state-owned British Airports Authority when working on the interiors of Heathrow Terminal One and the North Terminal at Gatwick in the 1960s, with those received from the privatised BAA by Richard Rogers, the architect of Heathrow's Terminal 5 building, which opened in 2008.  

    Conran was told to make room for lots of public seating. 'The priority was a concern for the users' comfort and, in particular, to relax and put at ease people who, at that time, might have been anxious about air travel. Rogers, by contrast said of his brief 'they don't want any seating for the public'. If people wanted to sit down they'd have to do so at a cafe and bar and pay for the privilege. 

    Conran concluded: 'Look at the various parts of the national infrastructure that have been privatised, and practically all of them have gone downhill: buses, trains, water, power. It's a good argument against capitalism.'  It's certainly a good argument against the type of capitalism that was ushered in in Britain in May 1979.

    Privatisation was accepted by all governments post-Thatcher, but the election of Jeremy Corbyn as Labour leader in 2015 has at last led to a policy, which has enriched the few but left the many worse off, being challenged.

    Labour has pledged to renationalise the railways, the water in England, the Royal Mail and Britain's energy network. These proposals should be utterly uncontroversial, yet they have been met with fierce denunciation. We are told that the party's plans to renationalise water would be a 'disaster'. 

    Electoral staff prepare at a polling station for the European elections, taking place despite Brexit uncertainty, at Islington Town Hall, in London, Britain, May 23, 2019
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    So Bad It's Funny: Social Media Reacts to Tory Chaos as UK Voters Head to Polls
    But we had publicly-owned water in England right up to 1989 and the system delivered much lower bills than today. More than 70% of England's water industry is now owned by foreign capital.  If there is a 'disaster' it's the current model.

    There's been similar attacks on Labour's plans to bring the railways back into public ownership and to renationalise the National Grid.

    If anything, Labour's plans don't go far enough. But they are a good first step to righting the wrongs of the past forty years and ending the massive rip-off of the public that privatisation represents.

    The vews and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Neil Clark is Director of the Campaign for Public Ownership @PublicOwnership

    Follow him on Twitter @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his AntiStalker Crowdfund 

    Tags:
    mail, railroad, privatization, government, funding, prices, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    Wishing on a Star: Japanese Girls Dream to Become K-Pop Celebrities in S Korea
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    No Cover-Ups, Just Hush Money
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse