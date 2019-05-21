Register
    Brexit Party leader Nigel gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20, 2019

    No More Milkshakes!

    © REUTERS / Scott Heppell
    Jon Gaunt
    The electoral milkshake attacks have to stop and stop NOW.

    Today a milkshake tomorrow acid? A knife? All candidates in all political parties have a right to campaign without fear of attack and that includes Nigel Farage and Tommy Robinson.

    Think I am being over dramatic?

    Well let's all remember the case of the right-wing Dutch politician, Pim Fortuyn. He had a cake thrown at him during an election campaign in 2002.

    Brexit Party leader Nigel gestures after being hit with a milkshake while arriving for a Brexit Party campaign event in Newcastle, Britain, May 20, 2019
    © REUTERS / Scott Heppell
    Shaken, But Not Stirred: Brexit Party Leader Nigel Farage 'Milkshaked' by Remainer
    Then nine days before the election he was murdered in the street by a left-wing animal rights activist, Volkert Van der Graaf. At his trail he said he murdered Fortuyn to stop him from exploiting Muslims as "scapegoats" and targeting "the weak members of society" in seeking political power.

    Does that sound familiar?

    Nigel is correct to say that this attack was an "affront to democracy" and his comment that, "Sadly some remainers have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible. For a civilised democracy to work you need the losers' consent, politicians not accepting the referendum result have led us to this," is bang on the money.

    Yesterday's attack was a pre-meditated common assault.  The bearded, Labour loving loser who carried it out even bragged on Twitter before and after the event and so far, hasn't shown any remorse.

    After his arrest he played to the Remainers gallery by saying, "I thought this is my only chance. It's a right of protest against people like him. The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front."

    READ MORE: 'Drink Responsibly': Burger King Denies Inciting Violence Against Nigel Farage

    No, you Fat TWiT your chance to protest is on Thursday when you can vote for anyone you fancy. It is called DEMOCRACY you fool.

    But that is not good enough for him as he thinks he is a free speech warrior, fighting racism when in fact he is just a dummy sucking loser who hates democracy.

    I trust, but I somewhat doubt it, that he gets banged up for at least 28 days like the idiot who threw an egg at the hipsters esteemed Leader, Corbyn.

    I also trust that Sky, who he works for, will sack him. He actually works in customer relations; you could not make this up could you? Also the chubby lefty looks like he’s straight out of central casting. He even brews his own beer and I bet he has a poster of Che Guevara on his bedroom wall!

    It is good to see political figures, from all sides, now galvanised into action and condemning this attack on Farage especially after the despicable comments by Johnny Mercer who appeared to be encouraging these attacks after Tommy Robinson was ‘milkshaked.'

    McDonald's fast food restaurant. (File)
    © Sputnik / Natalia Seliverstova
    McDonald's Put Milkshakes on Hold During Farage Rally Following Police Request Due to Food-Pelting Incidents
    I would also like them to be publicly naming and shaming Burger King who have been trying to commercially capitalise on these attacks by using them as a blunt marketing tool. They should hang their heads in shame.

    I note also that Brendan Cox, the husband of Jo Cox MP, who was murdered in the street by a fascist, white terrorist Thomas Mair has tweeted, ‘I dislike Nigel Farage's politics profoundly. His willingness to pander to hatred &division even more so. But I don't think throwing stuff at politicians you disagree with is a good idea. It normalises violence &intimidation and we should consistently stand against it.'

    It would appear that 'Saint Brendan' has partially grown up since he sailed up the Thames with Bob Geldof shouting obscenities at working class Scottish fishermen as they brought a peaceful pro leave protest to Westminster just days before Jo was murdered.

    The attitude of Geldof and his supporters on that day was a clear demonstration of their contempt, not only for democracy, but also for the working classes of this great country and I note that Brendan in his comments about Farage still holds that contempt by his implied suggestion that Nigel Farage is a racist.

    READ MORE: Nigel Farage Bashes 'Dishonest' Campaign for Scottish Independence Within EU

    The Thames incident drew thousands more people to the Leave vote, which of course Farage won and I believe that the Milkshake Moron yesterday will draw even more support for Nigel.

    Basically, Nigel and the Brexit Party have the dummy suckers who hate democracy on the run but more importantly they have scared the life out of the Establishment.

    Gordon Brown didn't throw a milkshake yesterday but he threw plenty of muck at Farage and the Brexit Party with his comments about their funding.

    Nigel Farage, United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) member and MEP, waits for the start of a debate on the last European Summit at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 26, 2016.
    © REUTERS / Vincent Kessler
    Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party Would Hammer Tories in General Election - New Poll
    This is stinking hypocrisy from a man who I said in my last column sold the UK's Gold reserves for less than Jack got for his pantomime cow beggars' belief.

    This man who promised no more Boom and Bust, effectively bankrupted our nation and led to one of his lickspittle mates, Liam Byrne, leaving a note in the Treasury when the electorate booted him out of office which read "I am sorry there is no money left".

    But now this inept former Chancellor and even more useless PM has remerged to try and put the boot into Farage almost on the eve of the EU election to try and wreck the tsunami of a victory that Nigel is going to achieve.

    The Guardian and Channel 4 are all over this story like a rash and Jon, "I've never seen so many white people" Snow was almost orgasmic last night over the thought of wrecking the Brexit party.

    However, his excitement is premature because ordinary people are not buying this latest Establishment Operation Fear tactic.

    Brown's intervention is just the latest example of the political version of the dying fly trick that toddlers pull at the supermarket checkout, thrashing and screaming as they spit out their dummy that "it's not fair".

    READ MORE: Brexit Party Slams Anti-Semitism Claims Against Farage Over Lambasting Soros

    It doesn't convince me and it won't convince many others either. People have long memories and they know that Labour under Brown and Blair and especially now under Comrade Corbyn are funded and largely controlled by the Big Unions. We also remember the controversies around the cash for honours system that happened on Brown's watch or how about the Mandelson mortgage scandal? So, no, we do not need any lectures on financial impropriety from any of Blairs mob.

    The milkshakes, the smears will all strengthen not weaken Nigel Farage's hand and the inevitable demise of both of the two main parties and I for one can't wait for the British electorate to perform the last rites starting this Thursday.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Brexiteers, milkshake attack, remainers, Brexit, Brexit Party, Gordon Brown, Nigel Farage, United Kingdom
