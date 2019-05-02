Register
17:13 GMT +302 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    St.Sebastian's Church,Katuwapitiya,Negombo,Sri Lanka.

    A Beautiful Planet but UGLY World

    © Photo: St.Sebastian's Church,Katuwapitiya,Negombo,Sri Lanka.
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (72)
    120

    “We live on such a beautiful planet but in an ugly world.” So, wrote my daughter’s boyfriend after getting trapped in Sri Lanka during the recent terrorist atrocities.

    My daughter and her boyfriend had gone to this beautiful island after attending a wedding in India, they wanted time to chill and relax and experience another culture. Something we should all want to do because travel really does broaden your horizons and experiencing different cultures is the one thing guaranteed to make our world less ugly.

    Unfortunately, their holiday took on an entirely different experience once the mad Islamists started their carnage. They were stuck in their hotel for a few days due to the six to six curfew and obviously we as parents were very worried about their safety. They got home safe and sound and I have never been so happy as I was at Heathrow when I got to hug them both in the terminal on Saturday.

    However, our worries and concern, natural as it was, is nothing compared to the people of Sri Lanka and the victims’ families and survivors who have seen their world completely change almost in the flick of a switch. 

    A ruined holiday, as my daughter acknowledges, is nothing compared to the ruination of a country which is clearly what these Islamist fascists wanted to achieve. 

    They want to make our word even uglier and they want to stop us experiencing other people’s culture and life. They literally want to terrify us into not travelling and not mixing or experiencing other ways of life and they must not win. 

    However, I believe our Foreign Office are almost complicit in the Terrorist’s desire in the way that they have changed their travel advice after the attacks.

    At home, when these fascists strike we are told to not look back in anger, light a candle and sing Kumbaya but when it happens abroad we are told by our same government not to travel. Yes, there were security blunders in this latest atrocity but there have also been mistakes here and warnings about several of our terrorist atrocities and in fact, in the case of the Manchester Arena bomber, we even brought him back from Libya to kill innocent children.

    READ MORE: Ariana Grande Opens Up About 'Poisonous' Manchester Terror Attack

    The world needs to unite and really fight the fascists living in our midst and we, especially the young, must still be encouraged to travel and experience the countries of the world. 

    Let me stress I also condemn the white supremacist fascist who killed innocent Muslims in Christchurch too. His aims were exactly the same to spread division and hatred against a whole set of people and religion and to keep us separate. He is a terrorist just as the scum bombers in Sri Lanka were. 

    Both of these terrorist atrocities are evil and both are part of our ugly world and there can be no justification or excuse for the savagery, we should all condemn them. But why do I and many others feel that the reporting of these two horrific events was different in tone in the MSM and from the politicians? 

    The New Zealand Prime Minister immediately condemned the fascist and grabbed the nearest headscarf to illustrate her solidarity with the Muslim population, ordering bells to ring and the army and police to protect Mosques with armed guards. However, there didn’t seem to be as much haste to condemn the Islamist attack in Sri Lanka. The slaughter of 250 Christians was almost played down and certainly did not dominate the news for as long as the New Zealand massacre of 50 Muslims or am I wrong?

    We knew almost immediately that the New Zealand attacker was a white supremacist and the media seemed to delight in telling us, in what seemed like hours, that he had links to far right groups in the UK and Europe. 

    Good. I want to know the background and the possible reasons or motivation for any terror attack and I want any fascists linked to him to be arrested and put on trial, wherever they are. 

    READ MORE: Sri Lankan Blasts Response to Christchurch Attack in NZ — Minister 

    But in the Sri Lanka case the MSM broadcasters ludicrously tried to blame it on the Tamil Tigers and when that didn’t wash they moved on to suggest it could be the majority Buddhist community! Why?

    They seemed determined not to mention what was quite clearly plain to see to anyone else in our ugly world that this had all the hallmarks of a fascist Islamist atrocity. 

    Why do they do this? Are the establishment and the MSM actually being Islamophobic in suggesting that these Islamist terrorists are the same as law abiding Muslims. It is pathetic every man in every  country should be treated in the same way under the same one law surely?

    Is this an attempt to protect the rest of the Muslim community and if so it is a failed tactic because it increases religious intolerance, not decreases it. 

    It is almost as if the establishment elite fear the reprisals of the ‘mob’ more than the vicious evil fascists. 

    This would be okay if there had been many examples of revenge attacks on the same scale but there has not been. Some news outlets even gave airtime to nutjobs who suggested that Sri Lanka was revenge for Christchurch!

    Not content with refusing to ever utter the M word or the I word, most of the mainstream broadcasters also seem to be afraid to use the C word. No not that word!  I am talking about C for Christian. Even Obama and Hilary Clinton seemed unable to get that word out when commentating on this horrendous slaughter of CHRISTIANS at EASTER. Why?

    What on earth did this mealy-mouthed tweet from Obama mean, ‘The attacks on tourists and Easter worshippers in Sri Lanka are an attack on humanity. On a day devoted to love, redemption, and renewal, we pray for the victims and stand with the people of Sri Lanka.’

    Crooked Hilary said, ‘On this holy weekend for many faiths, we must stand united against hatred and violence. I'm praying for everyone affected by today's horrific attacks on Easter worshippers and travellers in Sri Lanka.’

    It was an attack on CHRISTIANS you PC Muppets! Just as the horror of Christchurch was an attack on MUSLIMS. Tell the truth, face the facts and deal with it. You are meant to be leaders and truth tellers not social workers.

    I am sick to the back teeth of these PC double standards and double-speak, aren’t you?

    READ MORE: Fury as Obama, Clinton Avoid Word 'Christians' in Sri Lanka Blast Tweets 

    These double standards and PC pussy footing around has to stop and stop now.

    Look, it is simple we need to call out and bring to justice any fascist terrorist regardless of race colour or alleged creed. 

    As a world we need to condemn them all. Especially now that it is clear that Islamic State, after being defeated in Syria, are intent in waking up sleeper cells to target holiday hotspots around the world. The need for transparency and a level playing field in reporting terrorism is even more urgent.

    However, here in the UK and indeed much of the EU, we have made the situation worse by allowing at least 450 battle hardened Jihadists to come back “home.”

    It is almost as if our Government are writing our own suicide note. 

    Not content with letting these traitors back they are also seriously thinking, along with leeching human rights lawyers, of granting this enemy within legal aid whilst simultaneously arresting pensioner veterans who served in Northern Ireland. 

    This is truly an ugly country in a very ugly world. 

    *Views and opinions expressed in this article are those of Jon Gaunt and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (72)
    Tags:
    terror attacks, Christians, Muslims, European Union, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, New Zealand
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Women-at-Arms: See Stunning Beauties of Russian Police Forces
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Firearms, Finances & Filings
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse