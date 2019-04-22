Register
00:25 GMT +323 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019.

    Sri Lanka's Easter Attacks Highlight the Ongoing Persecution of Christians

    © AP Photo / Chamila Karunarathne
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Neil Clark
    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (25)
    0 0 0

    The horrific Easter Day attacks in Sri Lanka, which targeted three packed churches and five hotels and which at time of writing have claimed the lives of at least 290 people, represent yet another blood-stained chapter in the on-going persecution of Christians which is taking place all over the world.

    Ironically, it's been the governments of western countries in which Christians are the majority, and whose leaders declare themselves as Christians, which have contributed greatly to the rise of violent anti-Christian extremism.

    READ MORE: Easter Mass Sri Lanka Blasts: What is Known So Far

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton greets President Barack Obama after he delivered his State of the Union address on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    'Easter Worshippers?' Fury as Obama, Clinton Avoid Word 'Christians' in Sri Lanka Blast Tweets
    Just consider the neocon-inspired 'regime-change' policy in the Middle East and North Africa and its disastrous consequences.  The toppling of the secular Baathist strong-man Saddam Hussein in Iraq by  George W. Bush and Tony Blair, plunged that country into chaos and led directly to the rise of IS/Daesh. Saddam may have been a dictator, but he was a bulwark against religious fundamentalists. His long-serving deputy and Foreign Minister, Tariq Aziz, lest we forget, was a practising Christian, and Saddam protected Aziz's fellow worshippers in Iraq during his long rule. Since he fell, an estimated 100,000 Christians have been forced out of the Nineveh Plains, their ancestral home, by fanatical jihadists. Thousands more have been slaughtered, included 60 who were killed while celebrating Sunday Mass in a church in Baghdad, in October 2010.   The Christian population of Iraq in 2003, before the US and Britain illegally invaded, stood at around 1.5m. Today it's just 250,000. Have Bush and Blair ever said sorry in their prayers for what they helped bring about?   

    In Libya, the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi helped Islamic State and al-Qaeda affiliates establish a presence in the country as well as aiding the spread of religious extremism into other African countries including Kenya and Tanzania, which were hit by a wave of church bombings in 2013.  In June 2015, 38 tourists (including 30 Britons), were slaughtered as the relaxed on the beach or around their hotel when on holiday in Port El Kantaoui in Tunisia. The gunman was reported to have trained in neighbouring 'liberated' Libya.  In 2018, the group 'Open Doors', which monitors the worldwide persecution of Christians stated: “Since the downfall of Gaddafi, the situation for Christians in Libya has deteriorated…The main threat Christians face is from militant Islamist groups; violence against Christians has continued on a large scale and with impunity.' 

    A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Chamila Karunarathne
    'Genocide Against Christians': World Politicians React to Sri Lanka Bombings
    Libya is currently number four on the list of the fifty countries where Christians face most persecution, behind only North Korea, Afghanistan and Somalia. Well done, NATO and the 'humanitarian interventionists' who cheered the bombing of Libya on. 

    The plight of Christians in Syria (number eleven on the 'World Watch list'),  has also been adversely affected by western 'interventionist' foreign policy. Weapons meant for so-called 'moderate rebels' ended up in the hands of genocidal salafist-jihadist groups. Again, we had a government which protected Christians, (Assad's), and observed their religious festivals and holidays, targeted for regime-change by 'Christian' western leaders.

    Of course, we can't put all the blame  for the upsurge in the global persecution of followers of Jesus Christ on the policies pursued by western leaders. But there's no doubt that the genocidally-minded groups which target Christians have received a big boost by 'regime change' wars against secular governments.

    READ MORE: Moment Sri Lanka Church Exploded Captured on Camera (VIDEO)

    While Sri Lanka was where the extremists struck this Easter, we should not forget that  45 Coptic Christians were killed when two churches were bombed in Egypt on Palm Sunday in 2017.  A year before that a bomb in a park in Lahore, Pakistan, where Christians were celebrating Easter, killed 75. Last year, Christian pastors and worshippers were threatened and attacked by Hindu extremists in India, while four members of a Christian family in Pakistan were shot dead at Easter, with ISIS claiming responsibility.

    READ MORE: Denmark's Wealthiest Man, Asos Owner Loses Three Children in Sri Lanka Attacks

    Massacring Christians at Easter- the holiest time of the year in their calendar, has become an  annual event. How much of an indictment is that, of the world we're currently living in?

    It's not just Christians who are in danger at their places of worship or travelling to and from them. Only last month 49 people were killed in attacks on two mosques in New Zealand. Shiite mosques have been regularly targeted by Sunni extremists in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and elsewhere. One of the worst  attacks of all time, but which seems to have disappeared down the memory hole, was the one on the Sufi-associated Al-Rawda mosque in Sinai, Egypt, in November 2017, which killed 311.  How do we allow such atrocities to happen?

    No one in the world should feel in danger when he/she is at their place of worship, or travelling to or from it. The freedom to practice your own religion, without persecution, is an inalienable human right.  

    The Sri Lankan attacks are therefore not just an attack on Christianity. They are an attack on all humanity. And in the name of humanity, the  terrorists, extremists and those who target peaceful worshippers for slaughter must be defeated, and certainly not aided.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his AntiStalker Crowdfund 

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Multiple Deadly Explosions Hit Sri Lanka on Catholic Easter (25)
    Tags:
    persecution of Christians, Christians, bombing, NATO, Sri Lanka, Pakistan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Water Beauties: Highlights of FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2019 in Kazan
    Water Beauties: Highlights of FINA Artistic Swimming World Series 2019 in Kazan
    Leaked Docs Claim Facebook Considered Selling User Data Access to Gain Influence
    How to Buy Influence and Lose Friends
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse