12:36 GMT +314 April 2019
    A supporter of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange talks to the media, after Assange was arrested by British police, outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain, April 11, 2019

    A Poem for Julian Assange

    © REUTERS / Peter Nicholls
    Neil Clark
    They dragged him from the Embassy, the plainclothes men from the Met,

    We talk of Britain's 'independence' from Europe, but what about from the rest?

    The captive looked like Ben Gunn, old, bearded and grey,

    Sneered at and laughed at by those in the pay,

    Those who support Empire told us 'Julian's a cad',

    But where is the proof of him doing anything bad?

    Accusations are levelled but charges not bought,

    Fair-minded people see that extradition must be fought,

    Britain tells Sweden: 'Don't you dare get cold feet!'

    Assange is a 'traitor' and must be beat!,

    But a 'traitor' to whom?  is what we all must ask.

    Exposing the crimes of illegal war,

    Cannot be illegal, that's for sure,

    Julian's great crime was to pull back the curtain,

    That we were led by liars and knaves, Wikileaks proved for certain,

    Now it's time for the elite's revenge,

    That revenge will be awful, but only if we allow it,

    So don't be cowed by unsubstantiated charges,

    Instead, put on your hat and go out for marches.

    By exposing wrongdoing, Assange did us all a favour,

    So his persecution for publishing the truth is something we cannot savour,

    The wars we paid for, did not protect us,

    On the contrary, they actually betrayed us,

    They made us less safe and brought terrorism home,

    It's those who launched them who should be on trial,

    Not Julian, the man who showed us the file,

    Until that  happens, everything else is a joke,

    A confidence trick like a pig in a poke,

    Julian is not a journalist, the stenographers decree,

    The very same experts who said Iraq had WMD,

    One million died because of that obscene, unlawful endeavour,

    How many has Julian killed, and I'm not trying to be clever,

    No one is saying that the man is a saint,

    No man is, in fact, the notion is rather quaint, 

    And if he was a sexual offender, then, of course, one would utterly condemn,

    But look at the CPS emails to Sweden and consider the gen,

    Let's be honest: If Julian was a Russian  who'd been treated like this,

    There'd be moral indignation and calls for air strikes by those now taking the piss,

    Laughing at the predicament of a man on the rocks,

    His mental health no concern to these absolute cocks,

    As for Moreno, he's really no Lenin,

    And  Jeremy Hunt rhymes with '….', but I won't put my pen in,

    Theresa May said that what's happened proves no one is above the law,

    But until Bush, Blair and the rest are at the Hague, that really sticks in the craw,

    International justice is a charade if the guilty always go free,

    And the innocent are captured and the propagandists full of glee,

    Hence what happens to  Assange is of tremendous import,

    If he goes the way of Tobermory, Saki's cat who revealed all,

    What does it say about us, and our failure to make the right call?

    So say a prayer for Julian tonight and wish the lad well,

    This one is for all of us, to help us break the spell.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Follow Neil Clark @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar.

    Support his AntiStalker Crowdfund  

    arrest, extradition, Julian Assange, Sweden, London, United Kingdom
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    Votre message a été envoyé!
