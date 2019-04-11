Register
20:30 GMT +311 April 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A poster featuring a Brexit vote ballot

    UK War of Independence Starts NOW

    © AFP 2019 / John Macdougall
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 10

    Is it just me or is someone in the EU taking the proverbial out of Theresa May and the UK by offering this Zombie and her Cabinet of the walking dead an extension until Halloween?

    Joking aside this whole Brexit betrayal has been a nightmare from beginning to… well whenever the end is! They should have offered us the twelfth of never. Because that is what I am increasingly believing is going to be the end result and we are never going to be released from the shackles of the EU.

    I cannot remember a time when this great nation has been so humiliated by anther nation or group of nations. Theresa May crawled back to the EU and they made her and more importantly us wait for hours until they decided our fate. Was this really the way to treat the nation that twice liberated these European clowns?

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks after tellers announced the results of the vote Brexit deal in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video.
    © REUTERS /
    UK PM Theresa May Addresses Parliament After EU Agrees on Brexit Delay (VIDEO)
    But May and the whole political class have brought this humiliation down on us and our parliament. It is the muppets in the commons and the Lords who ceded control of our country to the EU super state and you have to wonder why.

    You also have to wonder if this was the plan all along. We all know Theresa May is a remainer to her bone so I think it is fair to ask if she and her lousy deal, which she is still going to try and push through, was all part of the plot, the charade, the pantomime.

    READ MORE: Trump Regrets That EU Being 'So Tough' on UK Over Brexit

    I am sorry, and at the risk of boring you, but No Deal was part of Article 50 and is enshrined in our law. Who the hell are the Westminster elitists who believe they can take it off the table?

    Also, where are we now after the latest humiliation?

    Are we any better off?

    Small toy figures are seen in front of a Brexit logo in this illustration picture, March 30, 2019
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    EU Agrees to Delay Brexit Until Oct. 31, Review in June - Report
    NO, of course we are not. We are still in the EU and we now face the prospect of paying many more billions on top of the £39 BILLION already committed.

    Will Theresa May get her deal through?

    NO, of course she won't.

    Will Comrade Corbyn cut a deal with her that is acceptable either to his party or indeed the Tories'?

    NO, of course, he will not.

    All this delay does is extend the misery and uncertainty for longer.

    Finally, all of this just allows Macron to strut and pose and play the hardman whilst his own republic burns.

    Like a poundshop version of Tony Blair this man is clearly working to the instructions of others in the global elite who see the EU Super state and no borders, open migration as the best way for them to make money and keep us oppressed.

    The worst thing is that no one appears to want to stop Theresa May or replace her, so she will carry on with her political wrecking ball.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May to discuss Brexit issues at the Fort de Bregancon in Bornes-les-Mimosas, southern France, Friday Aug. 3, 2018
    © AP Photo / Sebastien Nogier
    Macron Says Brexit Delay Beyond 30 June Could Put EU at Risk - Reports
    There is no way a deal is going to be sorted in the next few weeks or even years so now we face the prospect of the two main parties getting a real kicking during the local elections and in the EU elections. Nigel Farage and Gerard Batten will clean up. But ask yourself, what real good will any of that do? If the Establishment elite can ignore 17.4 million of us then I am sure they can put up with the irritants of Farage and UKIP in their Parliament.

    READ MORE: EU Parliament President Tajani Speaks on Brexit During Press Conference

    We need leaders who believe in this country and believe in the people. We voted to leave and those in the elite should have backed the people without question and delivered the Brexit we voted for not May's Brexit in name only lousy deal. Then we could have got on with making the country great again. It is clear from Donald Trump's tweets today that he is straining at the leash to help us with a trade deal.

    At this point I have a confession to make. I know that I have been saying for weeks that there is no point in voting as they are all the same but I have now changed my position.

    It is vital that you turn out in the local elections and vote for anyone but the main two parties (I do not count the Lib Dems) and if there is not an independent or UKIP or Brexit candidate can I suggest that you spoil your paper and "eloquently" print why you are not voting.

    European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, left, greets British Prime Minister Theresa May during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    EU Sells More to UK Than the Other Way Around - Journo on Brexit Talks
    Obviously in the EU elections it is vital you support Farage or UKIP to send a clear message to the elite. Already the MSM are talking about Nigel and UKIP cleaning up. Beware of this as this as it is an obvious tactic to try and force a low turnout by you thinking your vote does not count. However, they are doing this to further their, and the MSM narrative that the people are fed up with Brexit and they just want it over and done with. This propaganda will soon mutate into, "we may was well stay in as people just want certainty," and "it's not so bad after all". We must keep fighting to get our country back.

    READ MORE: 'Not Afraid': EU Commission 'Prepared' for No Deal Brexit After May-Merkel Talks

    Like you, I am battered and bruised and bemused at how we have reached this state but you and I must dust ourselves down and continue the fight because we are right.

    Unlike other lickspittle columnists in the MSM or so-called broadcasters in the Lamestream media I still believe in Brexit, I believe in Britain and more importantly I believe in you the British people.

    French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May
    © REUTERS / Philippe Wojazer
    Macron to Support Brexit Delay if UK Agrees to Remove EU Commissioner - Reports
    Come on, remember what Churchill said "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."

    Or the words of Donald Trump, "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war."

    This war of independence has, I am afraid, only just begun.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    UK PM Theresa May Addresses Parliament After EU Agrees on Brexit Delay (VIDEO)
    Trump Regrets That EU Being 'So Tough' on UK Over Brexit
    Czech PM Supports UK Brexit Extension Deadline Until March 2020
    Tusk: UK Can Reconsider Strategy, Revoke Art. 50 Until End of Brexit Extension
    Tags:
    Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Top Secret: Explore Mysteries of Soviet Vault That Hosted Classified Data
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    Post-Resignation Revisionists?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse