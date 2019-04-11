UK War of Independence Starts NOW

Is it just me or is someone in the EU taking the proverbial out of Theresa May and the UK by offering this Zombie and her Cabinet of the walking dead an extension until Halloween?

Joking aside this whole Brexit betrayal has been a nightmare from beginning to… well whenever the end is! They should have offered us the twelfth of never. Because that is what I am increasingly believing is going to be the end result and we are never going to be released from the shackles of the EU.

I cannot remember a time when this great nation has been so humiliated by anther nation or group of nations. Theresa May crawled back to the EU and they made her and more importantly us wait for hours until they decided our fate. Was this really the way to treat the nation that twice liberated these European clowns?

But May and the whole political class have brought this humiliation down on us and our parliament. It is the muppets in the commons and the Lords who ceded control of our country to the EU super state and you have to wonder why.

You also have to wonder if this was the plan all along. We all know Theresa May is a remainer to her bone so I think it is fair to ask if she and her lousy deal, which she is still going to try and push through, was all part of the plot, the charade, the pantomime.

I am sorry, and at the risk of boring you, but No Deal was part of Article 50 and is enshrined in our law. Who the hell are the Westminster elitists who believe they can take it off the table?

Also, where are we now after the latest humiliation?

Are we any better off?

NO, of course we are not. We are still in the EU and we now face the prospect of paying many more billions on top of the £39 BILLION already committed.

Will Theresa May get her deal through?

NO, of course she won't.

Will Comrade Corbyn cut a deal with her that is acceptable either to his party or indeed the Tories'?

NO, of course, he will not.

All this delay does is extend the misery and uncertainty for longer.

Finally, all of this just allows Macron to strut and pose and play the hardman whilst his own republic burns.

Like a poundshop version of Tony Blair this man is clearly working to the instructions of others in the global elite who see the EU Super state and no borders, open migration as the best way for them to make money and keep us oppressed.

The worst thing is that no one appears to want to stop Theresa May or replace her, so she will carry on with her political wrecking ball.

There is no way a deal is going to be sorted in the next few weeks or even years so now we face the prospect of the two main parties getting a real kicking during the local elections and in the EU elections. Nigel Farage and Gerard Batten will clean up. But ask yourself, what real good will any of that do? If the Establishment elite can ignore 17.4 million of us then I am sure they can put up with the irritants of Farage and UKIP in their Parliament.

We need leaders who believe in this country and believe in the people. We voted to leave and those in the elite should have backed the people without question and delivered the Brexit we voted for not May's Brexit in name only lousy deal. Then we could have got on with making the country great again. It is clear from Donald Trump's tweets today that he is straining at the leash to help us with a trade deal.

At this point I have a confession to make. I know that I have been saying for weeks that there is no point in voting as they are all the same but I have now changed my position.

It is vital that you turn out in the local elections and vote for anyone but the main two parties (I do not count the Lib Dems) and if there is not an independent or UKIP or Brexit candidate can I suggest that you spoil your paper and "eloquently" print why you are not voting.

Obviously in the EU elections it is vital you support Farage or UKIP to send a clear message to the elite. Already the MSM are talking about Nigel and UKIP cleaning up. Beware of this as this as it is an obvious tactic to try and force a low turnout by you thinking your vote does not count. However, they are doing this to further their, and the MSM narrative that the people are fed up with Brexit and they just want it over and done with. This propaganda will soon mutate into, "we may was well stay in as people just want certainty," and "it's not so bad after all". We must keep fighting to get our country back.

Like you, I am battered and bruised and bemused at how we have reached this state but you and I must dust ourselves down and continue the fight because we are right.

Unlike other lickspittle columnists in the MSM or so-called broadcasters in the Lamestream media I still believe in Brexit, I believe in Britain and more importantly I believe in you the British people.

Come on, remember what Churchill said "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts."

Or the words of Donald Trump, "Sometimes by losing a battle you find a new way to win the war."

This war of independence has, I am afraid, only just begun.

