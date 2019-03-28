Register
19:07 GMT +328 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    Brexit Doesn’t Mean Brexit, a Сall to Action

    CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Janice Atkinson
    0 0 0

    The Commons once again this week belittled itself as the home of democracy in front of the world. Yet again, our allies and enemies watched with fascination and a little toe curling, the twists and turns of our hapless MPs who are refusing to deliver the will of the people.

    May's lack of leadership gave MPs the chance to decide what they think the country wants in a number of indicative votes. They couldn't even get that right.

    Labour didn't want to be seen as overturning Brexit and wanting to Remain at any price. They had their chance to seize control and blew it, thankfully.

    We have elected people who do not want to take control. They have ceded powers to Brussels for over 40 years; they don't know how to govern.

    Euro banknotes
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Belgian Economy May Loose Around $4.45Bln in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    The Commons is stuffed full of gender quota women whose only achievement is a third class degree in wimmin's studies or a researcher's job as an MP's assistant.  

    The men have had a similar route, either as human rights industry lawyers; bankers on a pay-off; family money or have had safe seats handed to them because of donations to their respective parties.

    The Lords is stuffed full of party apparatchiks whose only jobs ditto those of the Commons' MPs.

    They have hidden themselves away for decades, cosseted by comfortable offices, staff, expenses and deference. Every five years or so, they cut themselves away from cosy chats at the local WI, fete openings and a photo op with some good cause in their constituencies and have to go on the campaign trail for the general election. One hundred and twenty of them face churn by being ousted in marginal seats.

    READ MORE: UK DUP Party Not Planning to Back Gov't's Withdrawal Deal in Parliamentary Vote

    Former British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves the Cabinet Office in London, Britain March 19, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    "RIP Brexit Deal": Eurosceptic Boris Brands It 'Dead' as Gov't Plans 3d 'Meaningful Vote'
    They should be very worried. But are they? Under our first-past-the-post system, those 120 MPs will still face churn, but who does the electorate turn to?

    The first test will be the May local elections where many independents will stand. From the young mum who wants to stand for various local issues to those standing on Brexit platforms.  Vote for them; do not vote for the main parties, they have let you down. There is every chance you can elect a Brexit councillor, even if it is on a low turnout.  This will shake the main parties to their core.

    We know that the Conservatives have had a grassroots revolt and are not delivering leaflets.  Labour is so discredited in the North because of their leadership on Brexit. Your chance to seize control at a local level is waiting.

    Meanwhile in Westminster, May's offer of resignation to get her non-Brexit Withdrawal Agreement (WA) over the line may or may not be backed. First, she must face down the most ardent of Remainers, Speaker Bercow. She can do this by taking control and issuing prerogative powers. This is the nuclear option, particularly if her WA agreement still doesn't pass.

    READ MORE: 

    If that happened in normal circumstances a general election would be called. But May does not want to go down in history of the leader of the decimation of the Conservative party and Labour — although they call for a general election — would also be traduced at the polls, resulting in another hung parliament.

    So What Now?

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May and Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond visit an engineering training facility in the West Midlands, November 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS / Andrew Yates
    "No, No, No, No, No": Twitter Detonated With PM Resignation, Parl't Vote Memes
    May says international law trumps ours and therefore Art50 can be extended. Bercow says EU law trumps ours so Art50 can be extended. They are both saying the same thing. At least Bercow is being honest by saying EU law trumps ours, May using the term 'international law' is deliberately misleading the House and the people, as the Conservative party Europhiles have always done.

    Legally, we can still leave tomorrow, 29th March. To stop this May has to pass the Statutory Instrument through both Houses. It can be filibustered in the Lords but I wonder how many of them are prepared to do this? 

    Notwithstanding the above, our ‘leaders' tell us that they have until 12th April to come up with something, otherwise, we will leave without a deal or, more likely, May will seek a long extension to Art50 and the UK's membership of the EU.

    What will May then do? Resign; take us unto a general election, EU elections?

    All of that is on the table.

    Or, there is an alternative.

    Let's take back control of Brexit.

    READ MORE: LIVE UPDATES: UK Lawmakers Vote on 8 Indicative Brexit Options

    If you've had enough of the above and want to express your dissatisfaction of the way our Prime Minister, government and MPs have handled this whole process, join me and thousands of others tomorrow in Parliament Square from 3 pm for film screenings and speeches from MEPs and EU leaders, between 5-7pm, we will show you the way.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Belgian Economy May Loose Around $4.45Bln in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports
    "RIP Brexit Deal": Eurosceptic Boris Brands It 'Dead' as Gov't Plans 3d Vote
    UK Absolute Child Poverty Hits 3.7m Amid Brexit Chaos, Jumps 200,000 In One Year
    Theresa May Offers Resignation in Last-Ditch Effort to Save Brexit Deal
    Tags:
    Brexit 'deal or no deal', Brexit, British Labour Party, House of Commons, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Military is New Sexy: Hu Sheguang Haute Couture Collection in Beijing
    Moving in on Mueller?
    Moving in on Mueller?
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    NATO Bombing of Yugoslavia: History of the Conflict
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse