Register
16:12 GMT +322 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech during her visit in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, Britain March 8, 2019.

    No More National Humiliation

    © REUTERS / Christopher Furlong
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Jon Gaunt
    0 0 0

    When I was a bad lad at school the teacher would send me to see the Headmaster. I always knew that this was shorthand for me getting six whacks of the cane on my lardy ass. However, the actual pain of the punishment was nothing compared to the humiliation of having to sit outside his office waiting for him to bellow and let me in.

    Everyone from pupils through teachers and school visitors knew why I was sitting there.

    So, I have a little bit of sympathy for Theresa May, at the age of 62, being treated by the EU Mafia like a naughty girl who was told to eat her meal last night in a windowless room whilst they discussed our great Nation's future.

    Just like me, when I was 14, they kept her waiting for hours to rub home the fact that they are in complete and utter control of her and our destiny. Or so they think!

    A pro-leave supporter, right, hods a placard in front of a group of pro-remain supporters during demonstrations in London, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019. Britain's Parliament is set to vote on competing Brexit plans, with Prime Minister Theresa May desperately seeking a mandate from lawmakers to help secure concessions from the European Union.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    EU Not Responsible for Solving Political Crisis in UK - French Foreign Minister

    After hours of deliberations, discussion and in Juncker's case drinking they declared that they would give us an extension on Brexit until May 22 if the Commons backed her plan, if not then we have to leave on April 12.

    We are meant to be grateful for this as we hand over our £39 BILLION!

    What a joke! Could you imagine Donald Trump, Maggie Thatcher or any real leader with a backbone allowing themselves and their nation to be treated like a naughty schoolboy?

    READ MORE: Vexed Woman Heard Saying 'Oh, Please' on VIDEO After May's Brexit Speech

    What makes it worse is the fact the EU leaders, just like me, now think she is deluded, completely deluded. Led by a man, Macron, whose own country is literally and metaphorically on fire at the moment they have the temerity to hold our Nation to ransom.

    Macron is quoted as saying he only believes there is a five percent chance of May's deal getting through the Commons. It is clear they are hoping and praying that our lickspittle MP's decide to revoke article 50 and betray the British people and stay in the EU.

    I notice that all of these People's Vote fools, including Lord Adonis, are now showing their true colours and are calling for Article 50 to be revoked. Of course, they are associating this pathetic petition of 3 million signatures from all around the globe as evidence that we should call the whole thing off. Do the math, 3 million versus 17.4 million!

    READ MORE: 'Lots of Space in Hell for Brexiteers' Remark by Tusk Splits Twitter

    However, anyone with half a brain can see that the EU is actually petrified of us just walking away. Rumours coming out of the meeting suggest that EU leaders thought that May was willing to walk away next week without a deal and that is what finally allowed them the wiggle space to offer this nonsense extension. Make no mistake an extension is a shorthand for never leaving.

    Brexit
    CC0
    Petition to Revoke Brexit Gets Over 2.7Mln Signatures

    Of course, this is what we should do as that was always the point of Article 50. If a deal was not reached by March 29 we walk away on WTO terms. The British public understood this largely because of Theresa May's mantra, of "no deal is better than a bad deal."

    Everyone knows there is absolutely no chance of Theresa May's deal being passed by April 12. Especially after she managed to insult the snowflakes of all parties with her speech blaming them for the impasse a couple of nights ago. The claims that this could endanger MP's lives, of course, was stupid but stupid seems to be the default position of most inhabitants of the Westminster swamp at the moment.

    So, her lousy deal is going to fail and at that point like a boxer who has made one, or in her case three, too many comebacks she must throw in the towel and resign. There are lots of stories that her trainers and support crew in the shape of the chair of the 1922 committee, Graham Brady, have told her to retire. To mix my sporting metaphors she has lost the dressing room and she hasn't even got the dreaded Chairman's vote of confidence.

    Bizarrely though the controlled media and broadcasters are still acting as if May might get her deal through rather than focusing on the fact that she must go and we as a Nation must walk away.

    We have suffered enough humiliation at the hands of the EU and we must now restore our National pride. We are a nation that liberated mainland Europe twice and now they have the temerity to hold us to ransom?! Media lickspittles keep saying we should not bring up the war as if it is almost racist to do so. Well, I and many others do not think it is as we believe this is a historical fact.

    READ MORE: 'Frugal Four' Have to Pay More to Plug Gaps Left by UK in EU Budget — Prof

    As of this moment, we are still a member of the EU but today in another body blow to the UK they have forbidden her to take part in the last day of the present EU summit and Theresa is flying back home to try and flog her terrible deal. Just when is this pantomime going to finish?

    Well, maybe next Friday on what should be Brexit day, March 29th when Nigel Farage' s march arrives at Westminster. I am hearing that thousands will be there and many will be sending a signal to the Establishment that they mean business by wearing yellow jackets.

    Brexit
    CC0
    Absent ‘Meaningful Social Justice’, Brexit Can’t Solve British Problems - Journo

    Meanwhile, the media are talking about the EU "doing as much as they could to help Theresa May and the UK"! I am reminded of the quote from the man who wrote Gulliver's Travels the satirist, Jonathan Swift who said, "It is the folly of too many, to mistake the echo of a London coffee-house for the voice of the kingdom." The Conduct of the Allies (1711).

    Public opinion is hardening towards us leaving on a NO Deal. Poll after poll proves this and despite the constant propaganda from the MSM they know the People are being betrayed. We were promised over 100 times by Theresa May that no deal was better than a bad deal and over 460 MP's voted for us exiting on March 29th if a deal was not in place.

    The swamp has betrayed the British people and the people will have their say in no uncertain way if this continues.

    If the Conservative party wish to survive and indeed if we are to restore real democracy Theresa May must be forced to stand down as soon as she loses next week and a Brexiteer like Boris must be installed. We then need to stop all negotiation with the EU and walk away. Walk away to freedom and to restoring our National pride.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    This Week in Pictures: 16 - 22 March
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse