Register
15:35 GMT +321 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    World on Brexit: Are We Nearly There Yet?

    CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Janice Atkinson
    0 0 0

    The twists and turns in the Brexit shambles is a national embarrassment and May must resign to restore our integrity on the world stage. She spoke AT the nation yesterday, she didn't take us with her.

    How dare she state that she's delivering Brexit by kicking it into the long grass until 30 June?

    She set the leaving date of 29 March. She negotiated the bad deal with the EU. She has let down the country. She has been the worst lying prime minister. She must go now.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks in Parliament in London, Britain, March 12, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video.
    © REUTERS /
    'A Matter of Great Personal Regret': UK Prime Minister Theresa May Announces Brexit Delay

    Yesterday, President Tusk decided that the EU Council 27 would not vote on extending Article 50. He says this is because he wants the UK to pass May's disastrous Withdrawal Agreement. No surprise there, as it benefits the EU, not the UK.

    READ MORE: UK Commons' Petition Website Crashes as Over 600,000 Demand to Reverse Brexit

    I wonder whether Tusk's decision was more to do with certain countries refusing to extend Article 50 because of the way they have been treated by the EU?

    Earlier this week I wrote to Viktor Orban and his Fidesz MEPs asking him to veto an extension. His country's treatment at the hands of the EU shows their utter contempt for democracy in nation states they do not consider onside. The EU is run by the lunatic liberal left who have tried their best to suspend not only Fidesz but the voters of Hungary.

    Yesterday, the EU got its way, Merkel dominated EPP suspended Fidesz from its European group. Mr Orban and his MEPs are very welcome to join my group, the ENF.

    Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street on her way to Parliament to offer MPs a vote on whether to leave the EU without a deal
    © AP Photo /
    Short Brexit Extension Would Buy a Bit More Time for Theresa May - Prof.

    READ MORE: Merkel Sets Condition for EU to Approve Brexit Extension

    We hear that President Macron had also threatened to veto an extension. His motivation is to look tough, the arch-federalist who wants to be King of the EU when French voters finally kick him out.

    Then there are the other patriotic parties who may veto, one I'm particularly close to… we will see.

    At home, Mrs May has been told to quit. A new poll shows that 90% of Brits think that her handling of Brexit has been a national humiliation.

    Her Remain MPs are facing deselection by their local associations. The latest casualty could be Greg Clark, the Business Secretary, MP for Tunbridge Wells. Good luck to them, rid the party of these social democrats.

    European Council President Donald Tusk, right, poses for photographers with British Prime Minister Theresa May prior to a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday, June 22, 2017.
    © AP Photo / Francois Lenoir
    EU Wants a Second Brexit Referendum – New Brexit Party Member on Extending Article 50

    READ MORE: No-Deal Brexit Could Cost Germany Up to $11.4Bln Annually — Study

    The Brexit farce isn't over yet. Next week May will attempt to get her rotten deal through Parliament again. The EU 27 may meet again next week to discuss an extension to Article 50.  I will do everything I can to stop it.

    We've had enough. Brexiteers will be in Parliament Square on the 29 March to tell our useless MPs exactly what we think. We do not trust her or her government to deliver Brexit. We will punish the Conservatives and Labour at the local elections in May. We will punish them again at the next general election.

    There is still the chance that we can Brexit on 29 March because that is set in law and the default position. There is hope.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor) are those of the expert(analyst, speaker) and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    Brexit, European Union, Angela Merkel, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Участница пляжного шоу Body Power Beach Show на Гоа, Индия
    Hot Sun, Hot Sand, Hot Babes: Body Power Beach Show in Goa Totally Nails It
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Bird-Brained Litigation
    Crimea infographics
    Five Years Since Reunification With Russia: What Has Changed in Crimea?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse