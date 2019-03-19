Register
19 March 2019
    Speaker of The House of Commons John Bercow

    Bercow's a Wrecker

    © AP Photo / Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Jon Gaunt
    John Bercow, the man who during the referendum campaign famously had a car sticker that read “B*****ks to Brexit” has now said B*****ks to 17.4 million people who voted for Brexit and essentially declared that his one vote is much more important than all of theirs and has derailed our exit from the EU.

    It is bizarre because on one level I agree with this pompous little man when he declared that Theresa May cannot keep coming back to the Commons with her lousy deal. However, his intention and intervention yesterday weren't about respecting our democratic decision but about him putting himself centre stage and making our stay in the EU forever.

    
    CC0
    French European Affairs Minister Named Her Cat 'Brexit' for This Reason
    I never thought anyone could betray us more than May with her BRINO, Brexit in name only deal but Bercow has managed that.

    Bercow is cut from the same cloth as Blair, Campbell and Clegg his intention is to make sure we never ever leave the EU and he is willing to hold referendum after referendum until we the people give him and his Globalist mates the correct answer and vote to remain.

    His intervention yesterday means that Theresa May will now have to crawl back to the EU on Thursday and beg for an extension to Article 50 which the Mafia Mob will love. They are likely to rub our great Nation's face in the proverbial by demanding a very long extension, perhaps up to two years and therefore the anti-democratic denouement of this Brexit stitch-up will be complete.

    Of course, what the self-serving pigs of Westminster could do instead is just walk away on March 29th as they all agreed to when they voted for Article 50.

    There Will Have to Be Short Extension to Brexit — Brexit Secretary

    Last week's showpiece vote on scrapping the "no deal" was not legally binding however Article 50 is enshrined in UK law. Thus the option of walking away without a deal is still on the table despite the votes of the 650 in parliament. As Mrs May herself has constantly said, until recently, "no deal is better than a bad deal."

    However, this option seems to have been forgotten by the people who are meant to serve us and by their lickspittle mates in the MSM with their constant headlines about "crashing out" and "cliff edges."

    
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    'Not Terribly Sophisticated': Steve Bannon Scolds Theresa May Over Brexit
    It seems to me and to many others, if you look at the polls, that leaving on WTO terms on March 29 would be preferable to being held ransom by the EU mobsters for another two years or forever, which is clearly their intent.

    An added incentive, of course, would be the fact that we would keep the £39 BILLION and any extra BILLIONS the EU will now demand an extension in our pockets and as a result, spend it on the UK's population. It seems like a no brainer to me.

    However, you would not know this from listening to EU propaganda machines of the EU, the BBC or SKY news or the Mainstream newspapers who are falling into line and framing the situation as a choice between Theresa Mays betrayal deal and an extension of up to two years or god forbid another referendum. Why do they refuse to even discuss the prospect of just walking away?

    Well, the answer is simple, these people, like a stick of Blackpool rock, have REMAINER written through their whole body.

    UK to Hold EU Elections if it Takes More Than 3 Months to Leave, Leaked Docs Say

    We the people did not vote for a deal, we voted to LEAVE. Which part of the word LEAVE do the media and the 600 odd (in every sense of the word) MP's do not understand?

    Theresa May's deal would have left us effectively in limbo. We would have no say but still pay.

    This, of course, is not what we voted for.

    
    CC0
    All Things Brexit: What to Expect From Downing Street, Westminster & EU This Week
    However, Bercow's intervention is clearly aimed at wrecking any hope of Brexit and probably forcing us into another referendum. Bercow talks about the constitution and his role but he seems to have been happy to put his opinions and views above those of Parliament and even more seriously above the views of the people. How many times do we have to say this; they are meant to be our servants not our masters and the Speaker is meant to be independent.

    Bercow and the whole political and establishment elite have been showing utter contempt for the people for too long and I am fed up of it and I am tempted to take the advice of the Sex Pistols and to "Never mind the B*****ks."

    She Bungled Brexit But is Theresa May Really Britain's Worst Prime Minister?

    However, we are now in the midst of a full-scale constitutional crisis brought on by our "servants" and their refusal to act on the democratic will of the people. The very future of our Nation is at stake so the option of ignoring them is not available to us.

    To quote Johnny Rotten's words at the end of the final Sex Pistols gig in San Francisco, "Ever get the feeling you've been cheated?"

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik

    Brexit deal, Brexit, BBC, John Bercow, Theresa May, European Union, United Kingdom
