Register
17:16 GMT +315 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pro-Scottish Independence supporters with Scottish Saltire flags rally in George Square in Glasgow, Scotland on July 30, 2016 to call for Scottish independence from the UK.

    In the Midst of the Brexit Storm Launch the Independence Lifeboat

    © AFP 2018 / Andy Buchanan
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Tommy Sheridan
    0 0 0

    A week from now thousands of ordinary citizens from across Scotland will assemble in the centre of Glasgow to stand up for a new and better Scotland extracted from the chaos, intolerance, hypocrisy and ignorant chauvinism which the British Parliament so clearly now represents.

    Determined to save their country from sinking further into a cesspool of greater inequality and damning mediocrity thousands will demand their Scottish Government use the hard won democratic mandate for IndyRef2 and allow Scots to launch the lifeboat of independence from the sinking ship of HMS Britannia.

    There are many unionists who argue the 2014 Referendum result should extinguish for a generation the hopes and aspirations of the 1.6 million who defied the odds, the lies and the British Establishment scare stories channelled through ‘operation fear’ to vote for independence.

    They should bear in mind that the recorded level of support for independence 12 months before that September 2014 referendum was only 25% which is why Cameron and the Establishment likely agreed to the Section 30 order committing Westminster to honour the result, but on the day itself 45% of Scots, and most working class and younger Scots, voted YES to independence.

    READ MORE: UK Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Back Brexit Delay, Rule Out Second Referendum

    With such a remarkable increase in support and so many between the ages of 25 and 50 keen to see Scotland assume the normal powers and responsibilities of any sovereign nation it was inevitable that the question of independence would persist and grow in stature and support. There were scores of significant manufactured scare stories and outright lies during the referendum, from unfounded threats to pensions, to the loss of shipbuilding jobs on the back of a YES vote, but undoubtedly one of the biggest lies was the threat to Scotland’s membership of the European Union should it go independent.

    Scots were explicitly warned by Prime Minister Cameron and several other senior politicians that the ONLY WAY for Scotland to stay in the European Union was to vote No and reject independence. That has turned out to be a huge lie and/or mistake. In 2016 Scotland voted decisively, by 62%, to stay in the European Union. Yet three years later they are to be removed from the EU against their democratically expressed will.

    Football
    CC0
    SNP MP Slammed for Footie Match in Parliament, Twittizens Back Her Up
    On that basis alone Scotland’s SNP Government has an unquestionable legitimacy for IndyRef2 but it must be borne in mind that the democratic mandate for that vote was specifically sought by the SNP at the 2016 Scottish Parliament elections and the 2017 snap General Election.

    The SNP won both of those elections and the democratically elected Scottish Parliament also debated and discussed the question in March 2017 before voting by 69 to 59 votes in favour of holding a second independence referendum should Scotland be subject to a material change in circumstances like being withdrawn from the European Union against its will. That democratic mandate is real, live and powerful. It must now be used.

    Scotland’s elected First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, and her group of 35 Members of the British Parliament have tried for months to convince that Parliament to support a re-run of the Brexit vote given the utter confusion and chaos it has caused. From a Scottish point of view that is an understandable tactical position to advance. It is in line, after all, with the wishes of the Scottish electorate who voted to Remain not Exit the EU.

    However Brexit2 is not underpinned with the democratic legitimacy of IndyRef2. No Brexit2 supporting party won a majority of seats, or even a significant minority of seats or votes, at the 2017 general election. Over 80% of the electorate voted for Brexit supporting parties. The margin of victory for Brexit in 2016 was indeed small, 52% to 48%, but in the subsequent general election over 80% of the voting electorate endorsed parties explicitly committed to Brexit. That is a strong democratic basis for EU withdrawal.

    READ MORE: UK Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Back Brexit Delay, Rule Out Second Referendum

    Now that Brexit is clearly going to happen in one form or another the SNP Government must step up to the plate and ring the bell of hope for a new independent Scotland or, to use a naval analogy, launch the lifeboat of IndyRef2 to allow Scotland to abandon the sinking ship of HMS Britannia.
    Nicola Sturgeon reflected the anger of most Scots at Scotland’s treatment recently and the ridiculous and perfidious influence afforded to the right wing reactionaries of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) in Northern Ireland when she said on Wednesday:

    “Scotland’s needs and voice have been ignored by the UK Government throughout the Brexit process, and today a handful of DUP MPs held more sway over Scotland’s future than our own national Parliament — that demonstrates more clearly than ever that the case for Scotland becoming an independent country has never been stronger.”

    “We will continue to stand up for Scotland and to reflect our nation’s overwhelming vote to remain in the EU”.

    Those words from Nicola Sturgeon are a clear and significant clarion call to the existing independence movement and all those hundreds of thousands who voted NO in 2014 but have now seen the error of their ways. Examine them carefully, ‘the case for Scotland becoming an independent country has never been stronger’. You don’t get much clearer than that from an experienced and accomplished politician. She recognises, as does the massed ranks of the grassroots Indy Family that the time for IndyRef2 is now.

    To those who hesitate because either Prime Minister Theresa May has said she will not grant permission for a Section 30 order which means the referendum is binding on Westminster or the opinion polls don’t indicate a significant majority for independence I say open your eyes wider and look at the bigger picture. Firstly we are proposing the break-up of a 300 year old union of nations which was once the most powerful, and brutal, on the planet.

    Britain used to run and/or control 2/3rds of the world. Her Empire was huge and secured through a mixture of economic bullying, political cunning and bloody repression. No country ever escaped the yoke of colonial British rule by ‘seeking permission’. They had to fight long and hard to secure their independence.

    Thankfully we in Scotland don’t have to engage in an armed struggle to secure freedom. The only weapon we need to wield is a small lead pencil. However seeking permission is not how we succeed. Informing Westminster of our intention and building an unstoppable wave of support is how we will win our freedom.

    President Donald Trump meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Washington.
    © AP Photo / Evan Vucci
    Brexit is Very Complex, Tearing Britain Apart - Trump
    The ‘wait until the polls are right’ brigade have to accept that polls are rarely wholly independent nor reliable. They can be manipulated and loaded by those who run them and pay for them. Yet even on that front an incredible 85% of the 93 reported opinion polls since 2014 have indicated increased support for independence and the latest ones premised on a post-Brexit scenario suggest a clear majority of Scots now favour independence over remaining in a Britain outside the EU.

    Now is not the time to discuss in detail the pros and cons of the EU as an institution. I believe it to be a fundamentally undemocratic and anti-socialist body which serves and promotes the interests of big business at every opportunity. I voted to leave it in protest at its austerity imposing role on countries like Greece and Portugal and in recognition of its role in encouraging and demanding privatisation of services and liberalisation of markets across the 28 member countries to increase the sway of the private profiteers.

    I am also outraged at its silence in the face of heinous and fascistic actions by the Spanish Government against the elected politicians of Catalonia and ordinary Catalan citizens whose only crime was to vote for self-determination. So I am no apologist for the EU.

    March for Scottish independence in Edinburgh
    © Photo : Tommy Sheridan
    Westminster is Determined Not to See Scotland Independent - SSP Co-Spokesman
    However, I fundamentally believe membership or otherwise of the EU should be decided by the Scottish people, not the English or Welsh people. In a future independent Scotland we can apply to re-join the EU and I will campaign against. But I will respect the outcome of that referendum. The primary fight for socialists in Scotland and those who embrace the basic human and inalienable right to self-determination is the pursuit of independence. Other important issues like which currency to use, our relationship to the Crown, membership of NATO and the EU can all be determined democratically by the Scottish people AFTER we secure our independence.

    For the record I’m for a separate Scottish currency, a democratic republic, withdrawal from NATO and a Norway type trading relationship with the EU rather than full membership. I’m also of course for the oil and gas industry to be nationalised, a massive public renewable energy company, returning our land to the public and implementation of radically improved living wage and pension levels amongst many other socialist measures. Whether such policies win support or not only time will tell.

    READ MORE: 'No Need for Speed': Make It Long, 'Purposeful' — Carmaker Honda on Brexit Delay

    Geoffrey Cox MP, the British Attorney General, stated his legal advice on national sovereignty to Parliament on March 12th and it was categorical:

    “Let us be clear about these kinds of absolute interpretations of black-letter text. A sovereign state has the right to withdraw if a treaty is no longer compatible with its fundamental interests or, to put it a different way, if fundamental circumstances have changed.”

    There you have it in black and white for all to see. Britain is not a country. Britain is a union of nations, a voluntary union of nations. Scotland is one of those voluntary members. We have the legal right to withdraw from the 1707 Treaty of Union if it is ‘no longer compatible with our fundamental interests’.

    Sticking with Britain is no longer compatible with our interests and the case for independence ‘has never been stronger’ according to our elected First Minister.

    Let’s fill George Square in Glasgow (Freedom Square for the Indy Family as Glasgow voted YES for independence in 2014) on Sunday March 24th and send an unmistakeable message to Malevolent May and her unionist chums at Westminster that we are demanding our right to vote again on our future and we are ready for the hope filled lifeboat of independence and to leave behind the despair riven ship of HMS Britannia.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Related:

    Trump Says Theresa May Didn't Follow His Advice to Escape Brexit MAYHEM
    Is Theresa May Strengthened After Today's Brexit Vote in Parliament?
    UK Lawmakers Overwhelmingly Back Brexit Delay, Rule Out Second Referendum
    Tags:
    independence referendum, Brexit, Scottish Nationalist Party (SNP), Britain, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Модель готовится к выходу на подиум на Неделе моды в Пакистане, Карачи
    Captivating Beauty: Highlights of the Pakistan Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse