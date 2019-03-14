Register
16:07 GMT +314 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Migrants stand near a city sign along a road near the makeshift camp called The New Jungle in Calais, France, August 19, 2015

    Report From Calais Where I’m Attacked by Migrants, Police Stand by

    © REUTERS / Regis Duvignau
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Janice Atkinson
    0 0 0

    No politician from the EU or UK has visited Calais and northern France as much as I have. I've met the mayors, police, migrants, NGOs and have been into the various jungles. I went again two weeks ago, for the first time with security.

    We are being lied to by the MSM and our politicians that the migrant crisis in Calais is over. All done, nothing to see here folks, but a few hundred desperate souls trying to make their way to the UK.

    We see them bobbing up and down in the English channel, saved by the RNLI, risking their own lives, brought ashore by our brave rescuers.

    Sajid Javid took a very strong stance over Christmas, legs akimbo for the photo shoot, he's getting tough with this invasion, he called it a ‘major incident'. He's going to deploy the Royal Navy in the Channel and bring back our cutters from the Mediterranean which are down there trying to stem other migratory flows to also defend our neighbours' borders.

    Yet still, they come, day in and day out.

    Sajid says the migrants are desperate because they are being told that after Brexit our borders will be closed.

    This is another lie.

    READ MORE: UK to Spend Over $7Mln on High-Tech Equipment in Calais to Stem Migrant Tide

    I spoke to many migrants in Calais and the port of Ouisterham (Caen), who have never heard of Brexit. Will Brexit mean a magical pop-up border will suddenly appear, keeping them out?

    There are at least two thousand that I could see who are roaming free, just waiting their chance to break into the backs of lorries or cars heading for the UK.

    They are only interested in UK number plates.

    We watched and filmed them.

    READ MORE: EU Court Wants London to Take Back Migrants Entering Bloc via UK Amid Brexit

    In Ouisterham, we interviewed a number of Africans, all fit young men, well dressed and clean (thankfully for them), who had been told by the NGOs not to speak to us. But I gained their trust as I told them I was an MEP. They told me how they hate the media, reserving particular scorn for the BBC.

    As we started to get some sense from them another African appeared out of nowhere and started attacking his friends and us with verbal abuse. The mood turned nasty and we retreated to our car.

    We drove to our hotel, 200 metres away. Directly outside the hotel entrance were around 150 migrants, camped in trees and by the canal in makeshift tents.

    The jungles had been closed by Macron and dispersed around France in order to make him look tough. Most of them had returned to northern France, looking for their gateway to the UK. NGO statistics say 93% want to live in the UK, not France, with one saying he would rather die in the channel than be picked up by the French police again.

    Migrants, background, watch French gendarmes patrolling on the road leading to the port in Calais, northern France, Friday Feb.2, 2018. Police reinforcements are arriving in the French port city of Calais after clashes among migrants left 22 people injured, as the interior minister warned of a worrying spike in violence
    © AP Photo / Michel Spingler
    Migrants, background, watch French gendarmes patrolling on the road leading to the port in Calais, northern France, Friday Feb.2, 2018. Police reinforcements are arriving in the French port city of Calais after clashes among migrants left 22 people injured, as the interior minister warned of a worrying spike in violence

    Our hotelier told us that her business had dropped by 50% in the past year. That local houses had been robbed, that women had been sexually assaulted and UK cars targeted.

    She told me the French police do nothing. We witnessed this.

    In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 file photo migrants gather near a fence in Calais, northern France.
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    French Authorities Refuse to Probe Police Harrasment on Calais Volunteers - NGO

    We drove down to Ouisterham's port, which is small, open and accessible. The French military police kept watch, complete with guns. They told me they were not allowed to speak to me because of orders direct from Paris.

    We had dinner with local Yellow Vest campaigners and businesses. They felt their towns were under siege with the police standing by and doing nothing.

    As we drove back in our Belgian registered car, it was attacked by two Africans, they kicked the doors, banged on the windows and tried to open the doors, we were driving at 40mph. A third African tried to head us off the road. Standing by, with guns, were two police officers watching, they made no attempt to intervene.

    The next morning we drove to Calais. I had three close protection officers who had carried out surveillance the day before. I needed them.

    There are at least two thousand migrants that we could count. In one temporary pop-up camp there were around two hundred migrants, the vast majority of whom were young African men.

    We met a couple of Afghans who were playing cricket, one Slovenian and two Iranians.

    The Iranian was middle class, well dressed and spoke pretty good English. He had arrived the day before and had already tried to get into the UK via border control. He seemed perplexed that he had been rejected.

    He told me ten of his family, including his wife, had already been people smuggled into the UK via Holland and Denmark.

    He separated from them and bought himself a fake passport in Greece for €500. Unfortunately for him, it was a Polish passport. I didn't have the heart to tell him that there a very few Iranians in Poland, it was a bit of a giveaway. I liked him.

    They all had stories to tell. From the Afghan who was initially friendly and then turned angry claiming PTSD and mental illness. And the Africans who thought it was their human right to reside wherever they wished. One just wanted to get into the UK to claim residency in Canada. He'd been trying for two years to break in to the UK. They all openly admitted they were economic migrants and we owed them jobs, houses and benefits, it was their human right.

    When three silly middle-class English girls arrived from some NGO, sounding like graduates from Cheltenham Ladies College, and spoke to the migrants, the migrants turned on us.

    They surrounded our car, surrounded us and became threatening. Our cigarettes, water and fruit had been grabbed, we were no longer useful. They tried getting into the boot of the car where camera equipment and bags were locked away.

    We made it to the car with migrants trying to force their way into the car and impede our departure.

    We went down to the motorway underpass to film the impressive fences that had been erected by France, paid for by the UK taxpayers at a cost of £100m. What had we got for our ‘security' money?

    Just on the slip road, towards the ferry terminal, you come across the beach, protected by a low wire fence. I just stepped over it on to the beach, beyond were the WWII bunkers where the migrants were camped, waiting for the people smugglers to arrive.

    I interviewed truckers and a British owner of a fantastic truckers motel. They all told the same story. If migrants are found in the lorries they are ejected and popped back over the fence by police. If the migrants threaten with knives and weapons, they are taken to the police station, told off and let go.

    The truckers say their lives and livelihoods are at risk. Recently, a Polish driver died when his truck hit a migrant roadblock. His cab went up and flames and he died, burnt to death leaving a wife and children behind.

    Who's to blame?

    The French under Macron are not our friends.

    The UK has given him £100m for ‘security' but I exposed this sham.

    He's told his police and military police to look tough, wave your guns around, it's good for the photo opportunities. But do nothing, don't arrest, turn a blind eye to the migrants in the boats, the people smugglers, the illegal camps, the criminals. They're off to the UK, it's not our problem.

    We cannot trust this snake oil salesman. No wonder the Gilets Jaunes see no end to their protests. Macron is happy to turn his black-shirted gendarmes on his own people, to maim, kill and arrest.

    He should be arresting and deporting the migrants committing criminal acts every day in northern France.

    So, Jajid, the migrants in the English channel are not the ‘major incident' you claim, you're all PR spin. The real problem are the thousands of migrants gaining illegal entry through trucks week in week out, year on year putting our truckers lives at risk.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    NGOs, migrants, Brexit, United Kingdom, France, Calais
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse