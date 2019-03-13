Register
18:31 GMT +313 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This is an aerial view of the five-sided Pentagon building, headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, in Arlington, Va., in 1975

    Russia Wipes US in War?

    © AP Photo /
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Finian Cunningham
    130

    A recent US war-game report certainly made dramatic headlines claiming that in a conventional war with either Russia or China, American forces would get a whipping.

    All the more remarkable was that the assessment came from the Rand Corporation, which is closely aligned with the Pentagon. It may seem therefore a rather rude admission by a Pentagon-funded think tank that US military forces would be so humiliated by would-be adversary Russia or China.

    The Rand lead analyst put the scale of defeat for the American side rather colourfully. "The US would get its ass handed to it," he is quoted as saying.

    The simulated war scenario found that US military formations in every domain would be vanquished.

    Lobster
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Report REVEALS Pentagon Spent $4.6 Million on Crab, Lobster in One Month

    What's going on here? Is the Pentagon, through its think tank, really admitting to such stark defeat? No.

    READ MORE: Credit for Cruise Missiles? Pentagon Offers Partners Loans to Buy from US

    For a start, the war-gaming is highly unrealistic. It envisages a limited conventional war scenario. In real life, if the US was staring at a wholesale military defeat, we can be sure that the American rulers and their Pentagon chiefs would have no hesitation in hitting the nuclear buttons. In which case, the conventional war would go straight to the nuclear conflagration, and most likely presage the end of the planet as we know it.

    But here's another factor that raises scepticism about Rand's apparently scathing defeatist report — the timing.

    The Trump administration is coincidently proposing a new federal budget for 2020, and the Pentagon is seeking an even bigger slice of the fiscal pie than it usually devours.

    Trump is planning to hike the annual military spending to $750 billion, up from the current allocation of $716 bn, which itself was a record increase on previous budgets. Those figures represent more than half of the total federal discretionary budget.

    READ MORE: Pentagon Requests $13.6Bln for Missile Defence in Fiscal Year 2020 — Dept

    A big part of the extra funding for the Pentagon is in missile defence. Trump is earmarking $14 bn, while the Rand Corp is recommending $24 bn.

    That's what the scaremongering Rand report is all about. It's an attempt to frighten the US public into acquiescing to yet another colossal injection of cash to the Pentagon's military-industrial complex.

    The S-400 Triumf anti-air missile system enters service in Sevastopol to protect Russian air borders
    © Sputnik / Alexey Malgavko
    Scholar Suggests Russia's S-400 Could Spark US-Turkey Political, Military Crises

    It seems significant that Rand's war-gaming places emphasis on Russia and China's new generation of hypersonic missiles as a threat to US security, requiring massive new funds to counteract through missile defence systems.

    This is a risible repetition of an old ruse. Make the people fearful of some implacable, diabolical enemy, and the people will duly give the rulers and their military-industrial complex a blank cheque to syphon off billions of more dollars to private corporations and Wall Street investors.

    Meanwhile, trillions of dollars are to be slashed from vital public services of healthcare and education in the Trump administration's budget.

    Rand Corp was established in 1948 at the beginning of the Cold War with the Soviet Union. One of its founders was General Curtis LeMay who was chief of US air force command. LeMay was notorious for his "strategic bombing" of Japan during the Second World War, masterminding the firebombing of Tokyo and the atomic incineration of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

    During the John F Kennedy administration in the early 1960s, LeMay wanted to bomb Cuba during the missile crisis and he was also an advocate of pre-emptive nuclear strikes on the Soviet Union.

    The Rand Corp he set up was a major proponent of media stories warning of a "missile gap" and "bomber gap" with the Soviet Union. The notion instilled in public perception was that the US was being outpaced by Soviet weapons. Consequently, as intended, the Pentagon was deluged with taxpayer dollars to "correct" the purported security gaps.

    It turned out years later that the so-called missile and bomber gaps were complete fiction, as even former President Lyndon Johnson candidly admitted. The reality was that the US actually always had quantitatively more firepower than the Soviet Union or China.

    The Rand Corp served as a pump-primer for funds to its masters in the Pentagon through the hoary old technique of terrorizing its own people.

    Today, nearly three decades after the Cold War supposedly ended, nothing much has changed. The American public is still manipulated like children by being told scary stories so that they hide under their blankets while the "adults" empty the coffers of their nation.

    READ MORE: US to Test Ground-Launched Cruise Missile Systems Once Banned by INF Treaty

    The absurdity of it all is that the US spends more money on military than the rest of the top 15 other nations — combined. The Pentagon's annual budget is some three times that allocated by China and more than 10 times that spent by Russia.

    Zapad-81 military exercise
    © Sputnik / V. Kiselev
    Pentagon Dusts Off Cold War-Era Attack Plans Against Russian, Chinese 'Threats'

    Part of the explanation for this gross discrepancy is that Russian and Chinese military development is more efficient than American. They are achieving way more bang for their bucks. And no doubt in a hypothetical conventional war, Russia or China would give the Americans a formidable challenge.

    But the point is this: if America is supposedly vulnerable to being wiped out by an adversary, as Rand makes out, after spending the exorbitant excesses it already does, then how is such an inept military supposed to get any better by spending even more billions?

    Rather than spending more on such a losing military, the logical answer would be to liquidate it altogether and rebuild again.

    However, the efficiency of US military defence is not the real issue and never has been. Rather, it's all about finding excuses, pretences and charades in order to funnel unlimited amounts of public money into the Pentagon military-industrial complex.

    READ MORE: US Army Seeks New Remote Weapons System, Unmanned Turrets for Ground Vehicles

    The biggest national security threat for Americans is not Russia nor China. It is their own parasitic, insatiable and incompetent war machine that is so fundamental to American corporate capitalism.

    The views and opinions expressed by the do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    missile defence, defense budget, report, Trump administration, RAND Corporation, China, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Model Wearing a Swimsuit Presents Creation by Israeli Designer Bananhot During the Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Models of All Shapes and Sizes Don Revealing Swimsuits at Tel Aviv Fashion Week
    Anti-Tech Trump
    Forget Pilots, ‘Computer Scientists From MIT’ Needed, Says Trump
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse