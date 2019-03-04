Register
15:51 GMT +304 March 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Knife

    Get Rid of Bleeding-Heart Liberals and Take Back Control

    CC BY 2.0 / István Berta / 1414271824597
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    Janice Atkinson
    0 01

    Two more senseless murders of young people this weekend. The number of children admitted to hospital with stab wounds has soared by 93 per cent in five years. A 60% rise in violent crime in Birmingham over the past year. 30 deaths or stabbings so far in 2019.

    How are we dealing with it? The government's response has been to set up exclusion pupil referral units (PRUs) for any manner of disruptions in the classroom, from mobile phone irritations to pupils excluded for drug and knife crimes.

    The trouble is the PRUs have become schools for knife crime and gang grooming grounds, having the opposite effect than that intended. They offer part-time curriculums, most have never been inspected and are expensive. Our prisons are even worse.

    Knife
    CC BY 2.0 / István Berta / 1414271824597
    UK Initiative to Ban Convicts From Social Media Won't Stop Knife Crime - MP

    Drug crime is firmly embedded in our killing fields. We have never got to grips with the 'war on drugs', in fact, it never started. Dealers hang around outside schools, selling and recruiting young vulnerable kids to run "county lines" drug dealing. There is a saturated market in our cities so they prey upon rural areas via trains and cars. There is an endless supply of drugs getting in via our uncontrolled borders and weapons too. The police have been highlighting this for years.

    It's cool for the causal carrying of knives, it's unusual not to have a knife and more young men who are not afraid.

    READ MORE: Stop Chasing Twitter Transphobes & Focus on Knife Crime — BoJo to UK Police

    Who's to blame?

    Single parents, absent fathers, school exclusions and violence in the home. Black on black crime is real and is a tragedy — black murders are disproportionally committed by blacks on blacks. In the UK, the black ethnic group has the highest proportion of lone parent households at 13 percent, the children pay the price with half of the black children having no father living at home.

    If right-wing columnists like me mention the facts around this subject, we're racists. If the white bleeding-heart liberals and black columnists speak about the 'realities' as they see them, they're feeling their pain and blame the government for everything, it's never the families or perpetrators' fault.

    READ MORE: 'No Quick Fixes': UK Needs Changing Mindset to Tackle Surged Child Gangs — Prof

    They wouldn't blame the steady decline of adult male authority outside of the family by emasculating our men, promoting feminist toxicity, the #MeToo movement, the fear of being accused of child abuse, state welfare provision so that men don't have to where they're reduced to sperm banks, our changing demographics means we've got more young men due to immigration (former Met chief) that brought cultural crime and more unchallenged testosterone. And our police prancing around in rainbow cars with painted nails.

    But remember, none of the above is the fault of the middle-class bleeding heart liberals.

    With all that in the mix, how do we deal with this national disgrace? 

    Drug addiction
    CC0
    Addict Couple 'Killed Drug Dealer to Give Their Children a Good Christmas'
    A leaked Home Office report linked the rise in violent crime to police cuts. Since 2010 20,000 police officers have been cut. We have 900 police officers sitting behind computers looking for hurty Tweets. Who's surprised?

    READ MORE: Researcher on UK Knife Crime: 'Response to Vulnerability Young People Feel'

    Of course, we need more police. We need more traffic police to target "county lines' gang members and more use of facial recognition and behavioural science software, instead of wasting police man-hours outside parliament watching a few right-wing nut jobs. We need more police outside our schools arresting and jailing drug grooming gangs, who operate in plain sight, sticking up the proverbial middle finger to everyone.

    Where is London's Mayor Khan't when he's not hiding behind his Twitter account with expensive PR memes? He was found on Saturday, revealed by The Sun newspaper, jetting off to Marrakesh for a holiday with his wife, complete with a security guard and policeman through the airport and to the door of the plane. Why does he need security, airports are the safest places in our country? If only our kids had more security.

    READ MORE: Victims of Crime Deserve Justice: It's Not About Left or Right But Right & Wrong

    And the government's response? Minister Nick Hurd witters on about an extra 2,500 police officers. What about replacing the 20k you got rid of and a starter top up of 2.5k?

    The prime minister, the former home secretary has been silent, surely she must have a view?

    The home secretary? Looking tough on a few migrants bobbing up and down in the English Channel while thousands break in via the lorries, together with guns, knives and drugs.

    But he's going to have another meeting with police chiefs to ‘see what can be done'. And there you have it, the home secretary should be telling the police what he's going to do about it. Another Tweet, another PR stunt. 

    When in opposition, Gove promised a national service for young people. He told me he would like to extend it to all young people, not just the hard to reach but it was too expensive. These PRU grooming gang schools are an expensive mistake. 

    We have many UK veterans who are unemployed or underemployed in the private security business.  Let's set up two national service hubs, headed by ex-forces personnel. One for kids identified as vulnerable to crime and those who are victims of crime and one for those who are the perpetrators of crime. 

    READ MORE: Stop Chasing Twitter Transphobes & Focus on Knife Crime — BoJo to UK Police

    For two years, the 'National Service for Future Leaders' would give the kids an education, vocational skills, discipline and hope, led by men. Men to look up to.

    The 'National Service for Young Offenders' would do the above and include restorative justice and punishment.

    Forget our young offending units and prisons which are just holding pens and further education crime schools where kids come out with PhDs in crime and a Rolodex of contacts, and hand them over to people who are trained to make men. Train them to be the best, not wannabe drugs lords and knife-wielding gangster rappers.

    This is a national emergency, we need a leader, we need a Rudi Guiliani, the saviour of New York. When he took power New York had the highest crime rate in the US. When he left office, it had been reduced to one-third of what it was when he took office and has continued to improve and considered to be safe for a large city. This is the man who is pro-gay rights, pro-gun control and supports abortion rights. What's not to like, bleeding-hearts? Despite fun junket trips for politicians to New York to ‘learn' from Guiliani's success and talk tough via Twitter, very little has been implemented by the UK. 

    We are in desperate need of a leader. 

    We also have to take back control of our social services, police, prisons, crime policy and schools from the bleeding heart liberals who have been in control for decades. We have to do so this to save lives and restore control.

    The views and opinions expressed by the contributor do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    MeToo activists, young people, knife crime, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Explosion of Colour: Brazilian Carnival Kicks off With Enchanting Street Parade
    Summit Fever!
    Summit Fever!
    Russian missile 9m729
    Centre of Washington's Pullout Ploy: Russian 9M729 Missile in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse